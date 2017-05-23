PINKBIKE TECH

Ask Pinkbike: 29er DH Bikes, Crankbrothers Pedals, and Norco Range vs Sight

May 23, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Ask Pinkbike Header

Here at Pinkbike we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.





29er Downhill Bike Hate

Question: Pinkbike user jaha222 asked this question downhill forum: What's with all the hate on 29er downhill bikes? The reasoning behind the shift seems to be that they go quicker than 27.5'' wheels, so why is that a bad thing?

bigquotesThe hate over 29er downhill bikes is partly rooted in the belief that the only reason big wheels are coming to downhill is so the cycling industry has something new to sell. It's true that this has been the case in the past, especially when it comes to the non-existent need for 27.5'' wheels, but that's not what's happening this time around. Downhill bikes are more of a pig in the window than a money-maker for bike companies; they sell relatively few of them, but having a successful downhill program helps to sell other products, especially trail and all-mountain bikes.

No, the move to 29er downhill bikes is simply because they're easier to ride faster, and going fast is what a downhill bike should be all about. Pinkbike tech editor Mike Kazimer recently tested two downhill bikes that were identical aside from their wheels: one having 27.5'' wheels and the other being on 29'' wheels. He used a LITPro to track each of his eight runs that were done at the same effort and taking the same lines. The result? The 29er was nearly five seconds faster than the 27.5'' bike over a 2:20-minute course. I don't need to tell you how huge that delta is.

29er downhill bikes are going to go faster for the same effort and skill level, and that should be the bottom line, but it's not. For some reason, many riders view larger wheels as being uncool, which is ridiculous. A bike is a tool to do a job, and a downhill bike's job is to go as quickly as possible from the start line to the finish line; 29'' wheels will allow racers to cover that distance in a shorter period of time. But much like how we're too worried about what's cool to allow World Cup downhillers to wear Lycra, which is also ridiculous, many of us are busy hating on 29er downhill bikes when the only thing we should be considering is if they're faster or not. Mike Levy

Greg Minnaar V10 29er
Santa Cruz's new 29er V10



Sticky Mallet Pedals

Question: Wrymn asks in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum: Over the last couple months I've started having some release problems with my Mallet E's. I'm running them with Northwave Enduro Mid shoes. I've noticed that I need to kick my heel out farther and farther to get a release and even then, it's more of a grinding and not very positive. Thinking that it had to be a worn set of cleats, I replaced them, but I'm still having release problems. At a recent race, I washed out in a corner and was stuck under my bike because I was having trouble releasing from the inside pedal. So I've got a fresh set of cleats with the protector plates installed, and while the cages of the pedals are all beat to hell, I don't see any damage to the actual engagement/release mechanism. Has anyone else run into this? I don't see any weird marks on the shoes, so I'm less inclined to believe it's an issue with that. I'm open to suggestions.


bigquotesI am assuming that you have adjusted the pin height to prevent them from hampering your release. Crankbrothers recommends that you try lubricating the engagement springs if the Mallets get sticky, but if you ride in dusty or muddy conditions, the lubricant will disappear in half an hour. Mallets are also sensitive to the depth of the shoe's cleat well, so Crankbrothers offer cleat spacers to alleviate excess friction between the shoe and the pedal to reduce release tension. Finally, Mallet E pedals have a five millimeter shorter axle than the DH version in order to provide a narrower Q-factor. Some riders, however, complained that they had issues rotating their feet enough to disengage in a pinch. The DH axles retrofit to the E models, which is an easy fix. (Crankbrothers now offers both axle widths for Mallet E pedals). One of those solutions should do the trick. RC


Crankbrothers Mallet E review
The Mallet E pedal's axle is five millimeters shorter than the DH model.



Norco Sight vs. Range

Question: Pinkbike user @mtbernz asked this question in the All-Mountain, Cross-Country & Enduro forum: It's new bike time and I am conflicted between the Norco Sight C9.2 and Range C9.2. I own a 2016 A7.1 Range currently that is too small for me. I mainly ride single track, and local trails. 440, Skyline and Redwood forest Rotorua 3-6 times a year. The Range is beefy and heavy and my day to day riding has a lot of ups. I am leaning towards the Sight but don't want to be out gunned on the rougher trails. Any thoughts or suggestions would be appreciated.

bigquotesI've spent extensive time on both models, and I'd recommend the Sight for the type of riding you're describing. Think about it this way – would you rather have a bike that suits how you ride 90% of the time, or a bike that works best for the 10% of the time that you end up on extra-rowdy trails?

The 130mm Sight is a more versatile all-rounder than the longer travel Range – along with being lighter, it's also livelier, with quicker handling that makes it easier to get through tighter, slower speed sections of trail It'll still handle the rough stuff without any issue – it's only on the steepest, gnarliest trails that you might find yourself wishing for a little more travel, but that doesn't sound like it'll typically be the case where you live. The Range is a lot of bike, and unless you have the terrain to warrant it, the Sight is the way to go.  Mike Kazimer

Norco Sight Norco Range 2017
The Norco Sight and the Range may look similar, but they have distinctly different personalities out on the trail




Have some unresolved tech questions? Jump in the Pinkbike Forum and we'll look to answer it for next time.

Must Read This Week
First Look: Intense's New 29er DH Bike
71625 views
Nino Schurter's Custom Scott Spark RC- XC World Cup Round 1, Nove Mesto
69082 views
Pivot Mach 5.5 Carbon – First Ride
61226 views
Mr Wolf Banger Tire Insert - First Ride
60763 views
Pimp My Bike – A Money Can't Buy Prize With Push Industries
60152 views
The Olympic Bike: Developing the Scott Spark
52193 views
Recon Gen-2 R5 Shuttle Rack – Review
50581 views
Joel Anderson, The Pinner - Video
44734 views

32 Comments

  • + 14
 How about we keep it real about the reason the 29er dh bike is getting so much flak...theyre just not as fun in the air or on berms. Yes I know what a 'modern geometry' 29er feels like. It mows, but no its not as fun in the park.

Granted this is not what DH racing is about, but as any person with deductive reasoning will point out "look what they did to the 26".
  • + 9
 Thats exactly it.. A large portion of consumers who buy DH bikes use them for free riding and bike park riding, not as a dedicated race bike.
  • + 4
 29er bikes are so good or so gay, etc, whatever.. this is for riders to decide. I just can't accept the hypocrisy of bike companies which claimed 26" is too small and incapable, while 29" is too big and clunky so they HAD TO come up with 650b.
  • + 8
 "the only reason big wheels are coming to downhill is so the cycling industry has something new to sell. It's true that this has been the case in the past, especially when it comes to the non-existent need for 27.5'' wheels"

What The Actual f*ck?
  • + 0
 This. And saying that Mike Kazimer has been testing 29er vs 650b...who cares. We don't know what track he's testing them on...so the results are meaningless.
  • + 4
 @sino428 So, to sum up, 27.5 should disappear because it's neither the funnest nor the fastest ? Freeride bikes in 26" and race bikes in 29"?
  • + 19
 @me2menow, have you ridden a 29" DH bike yet? I'd disagree with your point about them not being as fun in the air or smashing berms. I'm still a little confused by how the smaller the wheels, the more "fun" a bike supposedly is. By that logic, we should all be rolling on full suspension BMX bikes. Different wheel sizes all have their strengths and weaknesses, but as far as one being inherently more fun than another, I don't buy it.
  • + 2
 I have a hard time believing that a 29er DH is 5 seconds faster on a 2 minute track. If that was so, then why in the EWS, on tracks where 29ers have more of an advantage than they would on a full on DH track, do we see them competitive, but not dominant?

I only rid 29ers now, and I'm personally faster on them, but I don't buy that they will save you seconds every minute on a DH track.
  • + 0
 @mikekazimer: Really you cant see how smaller wheels can be more fun? what BS are you trying to feed us? even pro DH riders like neko said in pinkbike articles that 29 on dh bikes stands you up more in the corners.
  • + 3
 @mikekazimer: Come on, with that logic why aren't we getting 35" wheels instead of 29"?
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: i was gonna say the same thing . how is it my canfield epo is as fast as my nomad on the same downhill track consistently . and the epo is more fun at times .

geometry is what makes a bike fun . you can rind a bike with any wheel size . if the chainstays are long and head angle steep you wont like it . /
  • + 5
 @hamncheez: I wonder the same thing. If 29ers are so fast, then why are the EWS competitors not all on 29ers? Why do guys like Rude still use a 27.5? The 29 inch wheel is nothing new to Enduro racing.
  • + 4
 @nismo325: All I can say is don't knock it 'till you try it.
  • + 4
 #26wasrobbed
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: If you said they rail berms and hit jumps better than you would think I would be ok with your comment. The fact you can't see how greater Centrifugal force would change how a bikes feels makes me question you. by your reasoning we should be on the biggest wheels we can fit since they apparently have no draw backs.
  • + 2
 @mikekazimer: Well I'm not Greg Minnar, so no.

Thats cool, we can agree to disagree. I love my 160mm 29er; I'd take it for 80% of the trails I ride. But I can pump the shit out of everything with my 26 whereas for some of those features (definitely not all) the 29er "just does it". (650Bs feel close enough to the 26 imo, for the record. I am a fan of the industry move.)

And by that logic we could all be shredding on 16" pixie bikes too.
  • + 1
 @nismo325: and yeah, centrifugal forces n stuff
  • + 4
 Yes 29 dh is faster I admit it. But where does fun come in? honestly I just don't wanna be stuck buying a new DH bike that sacrifices fun just for pure straight line speed. If 29s are still playful and fun then i'm all in! but i think a lot of the hesitation from people is the fact that most of us don't race and don't wanna be caught up in another marketing exercise. Its easy for mike to say "It's true that this has been the case in the past, especially when it comes to the non-existent need for 27.5'' wheels" but I'm pretty sure a couple years ago he was also saying how great 27.5 is....
  • + 1
 this
  • + 3
 The new generation of slack geometry all mountain 29ers are great. They are not the XC oriented bikes of two years ago... ride one and you'll see. I'm surprised they took this long to get to World Cup.
  • + 1
 The 90/10 rule is a great one. I recently made the mistake of buying a bike for all of my trail riding that was suitable for that 10%. But what it did was make my other 90% of riding less enjoyable. Go with what works on your weekly rides, and just deal with the slightly harsher ride and less travel for the other 10%.

Also, having owned a 2017 Enduro 29, and been on 29er trail bikes for 7 years, there is a world of difference between short travel/trail 29ers and the true enduro/DH rides.
  • + 2
 People need to stop bitching. I'm just stoked to have a bike that rides decently everywhere and is a blast to throw low in the corners or sideways in the air (sometimes intentionally).
  • + 4
 I know a cheaper way for 95% of the riders out there to get more speed from their DH bike. Use your brakes less.
  • + 1
 Where does the Norco Optic fit in, within that spectrum? Smaller bike than the Sight, but would it handle the occasional bigger run?
  • + 2
 I think the hate comes from this www.youtube.com/watch?v=QyTyjQbvylg.
  • + 1
 haha
  • + 1
 I'm really digging the new Sight, but I can't stand the cable routing under the bottom bracket... Luckily the Trek Fuel Ex has almost the same geo and better cable routing.
  • + 1
 Wow, "29er DH Bikes" - shots fired right in the headline. Ducking and covering.
  • + 2
 Anyone who says 29" is equally playful to 26" is straight up delirious...
  • + 2
 Point Mike Levy
  • + 1
 275 aint dead brehs
  • - 3
 Nothing like "Ask Pinkbike" to help you fully understand how stupid some of the users here are.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.039752
Mobile Version of Website