Ask Pinkbike: 29er DH Bikes, Crankbrothers Pedals, and Norco Range vs Sight

Here at Pinkbike we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.
29er Downhill Bike HateQuestion:
Pinkbike user jaha222 asked this question downhill forum
: What's with all the hate on 29er downhill bikes? The reasoning behind the shift seems to be that they go quicker than 27.5'' wheels, so why is that a bad thing?
|The hate over 29er downhill bikes is partly rooted in the belief that the only reason big wheels are coming to downhill is so the cycling industry has something new to sell. It's true that this has been the case in the past, especially when it comes to the non-existent need for 27.5'' wheels, but that's not what's happening this time around. Downhill bikes are more of a pig in the window than a money-maker for bike companies; they sell relatively few of them, but having a successful downhill program helps to sell other products, especially trail and all-mountain bikes.
No, the move to 29er downhill bikes is simply because they're easier to ride faster, and going fast is what a downhill bike should be all about. Pinkbike tech editor Mike Kazimer recently tested two downhill bikes that were identical aside from their wheels: one having 27.5'' wheels and the other being on 29'' wheels. He used a LITPro to track each of his eight runs that were done at the same effort and taking the same lines. The result? The 29er was nearly five seconds faster than the 27.5'' bike over a 2:20-minute course. I don't need to tell you how huge that delta is.
29er downhill bikes are going to go faster for the same effort and skill level, and that should be the bottom line, but it's not. For some reason, many riders view larger wheels as being uncool, which is ridiculous. A bike is a tool to do a job, and a downhill bike's job is to go as quickly as possible from the start line to the finish line; 29'' wheels will allow racers to cover that distance in a shorter period of time. But much like how we're too worried about what's cool to allow World Cup downhillers to wear Lycra, which is also ridiculous, many of us are busy hating on 29er downhill bikes when the only thing we should be considering is if they're faster or not.— Mike Levy
Santa Cruz's new 29er V10
Sticky Mallet Pedals Question:
Wrymn asks in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum: Over the last couple months I've started having some release problems with my Mallet E's. I'm running them with Northwave Enduro Mid shoes. I've noticed that I need to kick my heel out farther and farther to get a release and even then, it's more of a grinding and not very positive. Thinking that it had to be a worn set of cleats, I replaced them, but I'm still having release problems. At a recent race, I washed out in a corner and was stuck under my bike because I was having trouble releasing from the inside pedal. So I've got a fresh set of cleats with the protector plates installed, and while the cages of the pedals are all beat to hell, I don't see any damage to the actual engagement/release mechanism. Has anyone else run into this? I don't see any weird marks on the shoes, so I'm less inclined to believe it's an issue with that. I'm open to suggestions.
|I am assuming that you have adjusted the pin height to prevent them from hampering your release. Crankbrothers recommends that you try lubricating the engagement springs if the Mallets get sticky, but if you ride in dusty or muddy conditions, the lubricant will disappear in half an hour. Mallets are also sensitive to the depth of the shoe's cleat well, so Crankbrothers offer cleat spacers to alleviate excess friction between the shoe and the pedal to reduce release tension. Finally, Mallet E pedals have a five millimeter shorter axle than the DH version in order to provide a narrower Q-factor. Some riders, however, complained that they had issues rotating their feet enough to disengage in a pinch. The DH axles retrofit to the E models, which is an easy fix. (Crankbrothers now offers both axle widths for Mallet E pedals). One of those solutions should do the trick.— RC
The Mallet E pedal's axle is five millimeters shorter than the DH model.
Norco Sight vs. RangeQuestion:
Pinkbike user @mtbernz
asked this question in the All-Mountain, Cross-Country & Enduro forum:
It's new bike time and I am conflicted between the Norco Sight C9.2 and Range C9.2. I own a 2016 A7.1 Range currently that is too small for me. I mainly ride single track, and local trails. 440, Skyline and Redwood forest Rotorua 3-6 times a year. The Range is beefy and heavy and my day to day riding has a lot of ups. I am leaning towards the Sight but don't want to be out gunned on the rougher trails. Any thoughts or suggestions would be appreciated.
|I've spent extensive time on both models, and I'd recommend the Sight for the type of riding you're describing. Think about it this way – would you rather have a bike that suits how you ride 90% of the time, or a bike that works best for the 10% of the time that you end up on extra-rowdy trails?
The 130mm Sight is a more versatile all-rounder than the longer travel Range – along with being lighter, it's also livelier, with quicker handling that makes it easier to get through tighter, slower speed sections of trail It'll still handle the rough stuff without any issue – it's only on the steepest, gnarliest trails that you might find yourself wishing for a little more travel, but that doesn't sound like it'll typically be the case where you live. The Range is a lot of bike, and unless you have the terrain to warrant it, the Sight is the way to go. — Mike Kazimer
The Norco Sight and the Range may look similar, but they have distinctly different personalities out on the trail
Granted this is not what DH racing is about, but as any person with deductive reasoning will point out "look what they did to the 26".
What The Actual f*ck?
I only rid 29ers now, and I'm personally faster on them, but I don't buy that they will save you seconds every minute on a DH track.
geometry is what makes a bike fun . you can rind a bike with any wheel size . if the chainstays are long and head angle steep you wont like it . /
Thats cool, we can agree to disagree. I love my 160mm 29er; I'd take it for 80% of the trails I ride. But I can pump the shit out of everything with my 26 whereas for some of those features (definitely not all) the 29er "just does it". (650Bs feel close enough to the 26 imo, for the record. I am a fan of the industry move.)
And by that logic we could all be shredding on 16" pixie bikes too.
Also, having owned a 2017 Enduro 29, and been on 29er trail bikes for 7 years, there is a world of difference between short travel/trail 29ers and the true enduro/DH rides.
