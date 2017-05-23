Ask Pinkbike: 29er DH Bikes, Crankbrothers Pedals, and Norco Range vs Sight





No, the move to 29er downhill bikes is simply because they're easier to ride faster, and going fast is what a downhill bike should be all about. Pinkbike tech editor Mike Kazimer recently tested two downhill bikes that were identical aside from their wheels: one having 27.5'' wheels and the other being on 29'' wheels. He



29er downhill bikes are going to go faster for the same effort and skill level, and that should be the bottom line, but it's not. For some reason, many riders view larger wheels as being uncool, which is ridiculous. A bike is a tool to do a job, and a downhill bike's job is to go as quickly as possible from the start line to the finish line; 29'' wheels will allow racers to cover that distance in a shorter period of time. But much like how we're too worried about what's cool to allow World Cup downhillers to wear Lycra, which is also ridiculous, many of us are busy hating on 29er downhill bikes when the only thing we should be considering is if they're faster or not. The hate over 29er downhill bikes is partly rooted in the belief that the only reason big wheels are coming to downhill is so the cycling industry has something new to sell. It's true that this has been the case in the past, especially when it comes to the non-existent need for 27.5'' wheels, but that's not what's happening this time around. Downhill bikes are more of a pig in the window than a money-maker for bike companies; they sell relatively few of them, but having a successful downhill program helps to sell other products, especially trail and all-mountain bikes.No, the move to 29er downhill bikes is simply because they're easier to ride faster, and going fast is what a downhill bike should be all about. Pinkbike tech editor Mike Kazimer recently tested two downhill bikes that were identical aside from their wheels: one having 27.5'' wheels and the other being on 29'' wheels. He used a LITPro to track each of his eight runs that were done at the same effort and taking the same lines. The result? The 29er was nearly five seconds faster than the 27.5'' bike over a 2:20-minute course. I don't need to tell you how huge that delta is.29er downhill bikes are going to go faster for the same effort and skill level, and that should be the bottom line, but it's not. For some reason, many riders view larger wheels as being uncool, which is ridiculous. A bike is a tool to do a job, and a downhill bike's job is to go as quickly as possible from the start line to the finish line; 29'' wheels will allow racers to cover that distance in a shorter period of time. But much like how we're too worried about what's cool to allow World Cup downhillers to wear Lycra, which is also ridiculous, many of us are busy hating on 29er downhill bikes when the only thing we should be considering is if they're faster or not. — Mike Levy