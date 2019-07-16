Ask Pinkbike: Boxxer Forks, Torque Wrenches, Bad Days & Used vs New

Here at Pinkbike, we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.
Difference Between the Boxxer Select, RC, WC & Ultimate Forks Question: @IllestT
asks in the Downhill Forum
: What's the difference between the 2019 Boxxer Select, RC, WC, and Ultimate models? The SRAM website is pretty vague. I think they're all air sprung and all have some version of the Charger bladder style damper, but beyond that, I can't tell.
New Naming: RockShox made a move with their signature forks (SID, Pike, Lyrik, and Boxxer) to simplify the naming system. The RC, RC2, and World Cup tags were pretty confusing, so now RockShox ditched those names and are now offering a "Select series" and an "Ultimate series" for each model. The Boxxer is the simplest, as it's only available as a Select or Ultimate versions aftermarket. Dealing with OEM's, however, has expanded the Select nomenclature of the SID, Pike, and Lyrik. to include Select Plus and added Ultimate Carbon to some forks as well.
Boxxer 101: To answer your original question, you've listed models from two different years. With regards to the 2020 models, the Boxxer Select has a DebonAir spring, with a Charger RC damper, which has externally adjustable rebound and low-speed compression damping. The Boxxer Ultimate has the new Charger 2.1 RC2 damper, which offers externally adjustable rebound and high- and low-speed compression damping. It also has new SKF seals for extra-smooth performance.
Recommendations for a Torque Wrench? Question: @JP4673
asks in the Mechanics' Lounge Forum
: Ok. Be gentle. I'm fairly new to MTB scene and recently upgraded from a Specialized Rockhopper to a Nukeproof Mega Factory.
Looking at it all, it seems the maintenance torque values are pretty much gospel. All of my torque wrenches are big and heavy for trucks and motorbikes, so I need to get something smaller that starts around 2-4nM. What are your recommendations, as there is a huge variety out there and I don’t want to buy cheap and pay twice?
|Good call on being willing to use a torque wrench. While a lot of people get by without one (and claim their wrist is the only meter they need), it's not the safest or smartest way to be wrenching on a bike. Bicycle parts are lightweight and hardware is kept small for weight considerations.
There are a few good wrenches out there that I've used. But, if you want simple, you can buy dedicated torque (4 , 5 and 6mm) keys that are calibrated to one setting, typically 4.5-5.1nm, for stem bolts. I prefer adjustable wrenches that can cover a wide range. Since it seems that's what you're going for, here are some options worth considering:
Effetto Mariposa's Giustaforza II is fancy and has lasted me a long time. It's not cheap at well over $100 but it's quality. Another option is Silca's torque wrench which is a little less money and also a very high-quality product. A slightly more value-oriented option is the Range from Feedback Sports. Any one of those will serve you for a long time and help you keep from under or over-torquing important bolts on your bike.
Training When You're Feeling Down Question: @JP4673
asks in the Fitness, Training, and Health Forum
: I've been training for a 50k race and over the past couple of months I've been delighted to witness a consistent increase in both strength and overall fitness.
Woke up this morning after a good sleep, drank a coffee, ate my usual breakfast, hit the trails around 11, and immediately felt like I had zero energy. After trying to push through it, I wound up shakey, sleepy, and unable to come up with the motivation to continue.
I just got in the door and I'm feeling pretty gutted. Part of me knows it's just an off day, and I'll probably be back to normal tomorrow, but there is ever-present feeling, "Oh God! I have no explanation for what just happened. What if this happens on race day?"
How do you cope when your ride/training/race doesn't go as expected? And, because everyone's body is different, what is our body trying to tell us when the energy to perform just isn't there, despite no changes to our regimine?
|This is a good question and it can be a little different for everyone. The basic principle is, if you're tired, you'll need to rest - and don't feel bad about it. Some rides just don't work and it doesn't sound like you've been lacking effort, so write it off and get on with your day.
When this does happen, my first suspicion is an insufficient amount of recovery. The more you train, the more you need to rest. The equation for getting stronger is simple: stress leads to fatigue, you recover, and then you're stronger. If your riding routine hasn't changed, consider that travel, work stress, and home stress all add into the sum of your training schedule. Stress is stress, and it factors into your training equation.
One reason a lot of riders have a coach is to help manage this "work" cycle because it can be complicated and difficult to understand at times. It's not always the same and while you may feel great doing what you are for a few weeks, eventually you're going to need some change in your routine. Nothing is "by the book." There are times when you'll want to push through the fatigue, and times when you want to really take recovering seriously. Err on the recovery side, because when you overtrain, your risk of illness and injury increases significantly.
Leading into a race, top riders will take a couple of weeks to recover from a hard training block and simply maintain the fitness they have already accumulated. If extra rest and good eating for a few days doesn't improve things, or you still feel off and can't break the slump, it's always a good idea to consult with a doctor to make sure nothing more serious is going on.
Older, Top-Spec Carbon vs. New, Lower-Spec Alloy Question: @JP4673
asks in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross Country Forum
: Hey guys- My bike has just been stolen or lost, as the airline goofballs at Easyjet put it. I now need to buy new everything.
I do a lot of riding and a lot of traveling, just rode Sri Lanka and the Alps and enjoy some serious downhill action and don't mind climbing. The question - I have about 2000GBP total for bike and gear, what are your thoughts on going for an older (2014 or so) higher spec carbon bike like Lapierre, Santa Cruz, Yeti, YT, or similar versus going for a newer lower spec alloy bike?
|Well, it's never fun when you're the last one standing at an empty baggage claim and it's turned off without your bike, bag, or whatever having shown up. Sounds like you lucked out and are at least getting something for it.
Without question, I would recommend going with a new lower spec'd alloy bike. While you may get what seem to be fancy parts on the older one, they're possibly a little more worn and definitely more dated. The technology used in high-end parts five years ago is behind what's used in the low-end parts today in many situations. Geometries on bikes have also evolved dramatically, and now there are a number of more affordable bikes that climb AND descend very well. Check out our Value MTB of the Year Nominations if you need some recommendations.
Have an unresolved tech or fitness question? Jump in the Pinkbike Forum
and we'll look to answer it for next time.
Bullshit...
"The Boxxer Ultimate has the new Charger 2.1 RC2"
How was it confusing to put the external damper adjustments in the name? "Ultimate" means nothing, and in fact it's worse than before because now you have to know that Ultimate equals RC2, instead of just having RC2 in the name.
Looks like the smart money is on the Boxxer Select, which is £400 cheaper than the Ultimate for an identical air spring and a very similar Charger damper.
And even if you later decide that you just can't live without a HSC adjuster, you can upgrade the Selects for £350 anyway.
TEKTON 24320 1/4-Inch Drive Click Torque Wrench (20-200 in.-lb./2.26-22.6 Nm) is $38.00 on Amazon.
www.tekton.com/1-4-inch-drive-click-torque-wrench-24320
I am not speaking to the quality, as I have not used one, or held one. I have been looking for a quality torque wrench and it seems that if you want accuracy and reliability, they are either US or Europe manufactured products that cost quite a bit more. I hadn't heard of this brand before so I will dive into some reviews...thanks
Country of origin aside, they make great tools, and I've got more than a few in my tool box.
Are you going to release Charger Damper 2.199 soon?
www.amazon.com/Pro-Bike-Tool-Torque-Wrench/dp/B07JKJTDWC
Basically same as the Shimano PRO wrench for around half the cost (Pro Tools kit gets more bits, too)
