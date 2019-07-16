Ask Pinkbike: Boxxer Forks, Torque Wrenches, Bad Days & Used vs New

This is a good question and it can be a little different for everyone. The basic principle is, if you're tired, you'll need to rest - and don't feel bad about it. Some rides just don't work and it doesn't sound like you've been lacking effort, so write it off and get on with your day.



When this does happen, my first suspicion is an insufficient amount of recovery. The more you train, the more you need to rest. The equation for getting stronger is simple: stress leads to fatigue, you recover, and then you're stronger. If your riding routine hasn't changed, consider that travel, work stress, and home stress all add into the sum of your training schedule. Stress is stress, and it factors into your training equation.



One reason a lot of riders have a coach is to help manage this "work" cycle because it can be complicated and difficult to understand at times. It's not always the same and while you may feel great doing what you are for a few weeks, eventually you're going to need some change in your routine. Nothing is "by the book." There are times when you'll want to push through the fatigue, and times when you want to really take recovering seriously. Err on the recovery side, because when you overtrain, your risk of illness and injury increases significantly.



Leading into a race, top riders will take a couple of weeks to recover from a hard training block and simply maintain the fitness they have already accumulated. If extra rest and good eating for a few days doesn't improve things, or you still feel off and can't break the slump, it's always a good idea to consult with a doctor to make sure nothing more serious is going on.

