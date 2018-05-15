Ask Pinkbike: A Stubborn Dropper Post, Bike Fitting, & Big Mud Tires

Choosing the correct size bike is important...really important. A bike that fits correctly can give you days of fun and get you hooked on mountain biking for life where the wrong size could be uncomfortable, challenging to ride well, and cause a multitude of long term issues ranging from knee and back pain to difficulty controlling the bike and deflated stoke as time goes on.



Fit can be tricky at times however, referencing the sizing chart on Juliana's webpage with your height gives a really strong indication that you should continue riding a medium in that brand. There is a chance that a smaller bike could work for you but it's highly unlikely that it would be ideal. The charts and sizing recommendations that manufacturers use work for most people and unless you have a body type that is far from standard- for example, extremely short legs and a very long torso...it's probably going to be right for you too. The best thing to be sure is to get out and ride whatever you're considering and compare the sizes to each other. If you're having second thoughts at all, get a professional opinion before throwing down your cash, especially if you're far to one side or the other of the sizing chart or close to in between sizes. Don't settle for close, get it right and feel good about your decision. Also, remember that a medium in one brand is not always the same as one from a different manufacturer.



The staff at any reputable bike shop should be able to size you and guide you to make sure you're on the right steed. They can also make recommendations and small changes such as saddle height, handlebar width, or a different stem...all minor details that can make a major difference in how much you enjoy riding. If anyone ever recommends getting a bike that's a good deal over one that's a better fit, turn and run...they don't have your best interests in mind.



— Daniel Sapp