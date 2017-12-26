Ask Pinkbike: Back to Flats, Inches of Squish for Enduro, and Pondering the Next Upgrade

Well, I think you answered your own question there a couple times. Go with the new, aluminum Jeffsy. Per your own assessment, the Jeffsy better suits your local terrain. That's reason enough, right there. On top of that, while carrying over your old parts to a carbon Capra frame may seem like the more economical solution, three seasons of wear and tear on your existing wheels, drivetrain and suspension will likely force you to make expensive upgrades to those parts you put on the replacement carbon Capra frame. And that'll happen sooner, rather than later.



What's more, that 2015 Capra frame runs a 142x12 rear thru-axle and while you don't need Boost 148, per se, when it comes time to upgrade wheels on that Capra frame, you will find yourself with fewer upgrade options to choose from that fit back there. No one wants to hear that. Speaking of Boost only inflames the masses, I know, but the cold hard truth is still the truth. If you are going to invest in a new frame, you might as well get one that plays nice with the bulk of new components that are coming out.



Some people would turn their nose up at going back to aluminum, but the whole aluminum-versus-carbon thing is overplayed. Aluminum is just fine. Dialed geometry and proper build are more important than frame material. Finally, if you aren't constantly flipping switches on your current fork and rear shock, you're probably right--the slightly lower spec offerings on the new Jeffsy probably won't affect your actual enjoyment of the ride. The Pike RC on that Jeffsy is no dog of a fork. The Deluxe RT lacks some bells and whistles, but it gets the job done. In short, there are plenty of reasons to go with the Jeffsy, but at the end of the day, I circle back to your first point: The Jeffsy sounds like the better bike for your style and terrain. That is all the motivation you need, right there.

— Vernon Felton