Ask Pinkbike: Back to Flats, Inches of Squish for Enduro, and Pondering the Next Upgrade

Dec 26, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Pinkbike's tech editors answer some of your most pressing forum questions.

Here at Pinkbike we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.




Switching Back to Flat Pedals

Question: Lee598 asked in a PM: I have been riding mountain bikes since our local Sears brought them in around the mid 80's. About 10 years ago, I started riding with clip-in pedals. In 2012, I had a work-related accident, broke my leg/ankle, and no longer have the ability to twist my right leg to get out of the pedal. Riding with flats and 510 shoes is great going down the trail, but climbing (my right foot the most) wants to come off the pedal. So, I was hoping you would know of some sort of other options to keep me connected without being clipped in.


bigquotesI'd suggest staying with flat pedals. Way back when I was making mountain bikes and not writing stories about them, I wanted to experiment with geometry in order to get a bike to drift both wheels more or less evenly, with the back wheel breaking slightly before the front. In order to do this, I had to commit to high speed turns and a lot of crashing. I switched to flat pedals for nearly a year.

I discovered that I needed to move my feet forward on the pedals. Half way between my clip-in position and centered over the axle seemed optimum. That also forced me to lower the saddle at least 10mm to compensate for the shorter effective leg length. I also had to adjust my cadence, as the power-stroke of my crank circle was also reduced.

The reason I am saying all this is that those adjustments returned my power output almost 100 percent, both when climbing and on the flats, and I stopped having issues with staying on the pedals over rough sections and fast descents. (Lowering your saddle, combined with a pointy pair of pedals should keep that right foot in place while you are laying down power.)

Sam Hill is the father of the flat-pedal downhill position, where you lower your wrists below the handlebar center and simultaneously, rock back near the rear of the saddle and drop your heels below the pedal axles. That is the stance that you will be using for most of your descending. It is very stable, and enhances braking traction as well.

Use those tips and you will forget you were ever clipped in - most of the time. The sensation that you can completely relax your feet and legs and let the bike flow down a chattery trail is why being clipped in is the better option. Flat pedal riders say this is possible, but flats always require some degree of effort and skill to acquire that floating sensation, even if those energy-wasters have long been committed to subconscious muscle memory. RC



Sam Hill Nukeproof World Champs 2017
Sam Hill's famous quote may be more autobiographical than factual, but his legacy does prove that flat pedals are an efficient and effective option for riders who can't, or choose not to clip in.



180mm of travel for enduro racing?

Question: @DTolson says in the All-Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum: I'm looking at getting a Cube Fritzz 180 HPA Race 2017, but I don't know if 180mm would be too much for enduro racing in the UK. Any thoughts?


bigquotes'Enduro' continues to be quite the buzzword, and it often gets stuck into the descriptions of bikes by eager marketers hoping to cash in on the latest craze. However, just because a bike has loads of travel and a dropper post doesn't mean that it'll make a good race rig.

Enduro race tracks are mainly downhill, but I'd recommend looking for something in the 150-160mm travel bracket rather than going with a 180mm bike. That's because you'll want something that doesn't feel overly sluggish when it comes time to climb, whether that's in the middle of a race run, or on the transfers between stages. Yes, there are remote lockout options, but when you're deep in the pain cave it's hard enough to keep those cranks spinning as fast as possible, let alone remember to unlock that shock before the next downhill section. A little less travel can also create a bike that feels more maneuverable, which can be helpful on tighter, awkward tracks – you'll be able to pump through the terrain without feeling like you're bouncing on a waterbed.

Still not convinced? Take a look at what the top 10 pros in the Enduro World Series are running - if a 180mm bike was the best choice, wouldn't at least one of them be on a longer travel machine? Mike Kazimer



Cube Fritz 180
180mm of travel is a little more than the norm when it comes to enduro race bikes.


Crash replacement frame on old parts or new, lower-spec bike?

Question: @humoroususername says in the All-Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum: I'm facing a decision here. I can get a crash replacement YT Capra for €1100 and put all of my old parts onto it--the replacement frame is a 2015 Carbon Fibre Comp 1. Most of my parts have been through three race seasons by now. My suspension will need a full service and the wheels are true...at the moment. Everything works, but it's looking well used by now.

Alternatively I can just buy a Jeffsy AL One for €1999. The spec looks pretty similar to what came on my Capra and I think a Jeffsy is actually more suited to my local terrain. I know it's aluminum, but if my last one was aluminum it would still be alive. The shock and fork look to be lower spec although I rarely use the pedaling platforms I have.


bigquotesWell, I think you answered your own question there a couple times. Go with the new, aluminum Jeffsy. Per your own assessment, the Jeffsy better suits your local terrain. That's reason enough, right there. On top of that, while carrying over your old parts to a carbon Capra frame may seem like the more economical solution, three seasons of wear and tear on your existing wheels, drivetrain and suspension will likely force you to make expensive upgrades to those parts you put on the replacement carbon Capra frame. And that'll happen sooner, rather than later.

What's more, that 2015 Capra frame runs a 142x12 rear thru-axle and while you don't need Boost 148, per se, when it comes time to upgrade wheels on that Capra frame, you will find yourself with fewer upgrade options to choose from that fit back there. No one wants to hear that. Speaking of Boost only inflames the masses, I know, but the cold hard truth is still the truth. If you are going to invest in a new frame, you might as well get one that plays nice with the bulk of new components that are coming out.

Some people would turn their nose up at going back to aluminum, but the whole aluminum-versus-carbon thing is overplayed. Aluminum is just fine. Dialed geometry and proper build are more important than frame material. Finally, if you aren't constantly flipping switches on your current fork and rear shock, you're probably right--the slightly lower spec offerings on the new Jeffsy probably won't affect your actual enjoyment of the ride. The Pike RC on that Jeffsy is no dog of a fork. The Deluxe RT lacks some bells and whistles, but it gets the job done. In short, there are plenty of reasons to go with the Jeffsy, but at the end of the day, I circle back to your first point: The Jeffsy sounds like the better bike for your style and terrain. That is all the motivation you need, right there.  Vernon Felton



Jeffsy
In this case, the aluminum Jeffsy was the better upgrade. The carbon-versus-aluminum debate is overblown.


Have some unresolved tech questions? Jump in the Pinkbike Forum and we'll look to answer it for next time.

71 Comments

  • + 36
 Flats because you’ll figure out real quick that you really weren’t bunny hopping before. And you’ll start throwing those Knacks you’ve always wanted to..
  • + 29
 Hahahahaha !

This made me think of this straight away - watch the full GIF

gfycat.com/NaturalLankyIndiancow
  • - 5
flag WAKIdesigns (8 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Waldon83: hahahaha Big Grin
  • + 1
 @Waldon83: That was one of the smoothest things I have ever seen.
  • + 1
 @Waldon83: that was easily one of the smoothest things i've seen in a while
  • + 1
 @Waldon83: Thank you for this!
  • + 1
 I still love clips. Always will. However they can create bad habits. So throwing on flats once in a while to keep your technique in check is always a good idea.
  • + 2
 @WAKIdesigns: why does everyone down vote you
  • + 1
 @curranmtb: because he’s Waki that’s why
  • + 16
 I'm no expert, but shouldn't "you lower your wrists below the handlebar center and simultaneously, rock back near the rear of the saddle and drop your heels below the pedal axles" be something you are doing when descending regardless of pedal choice?
Doing that has almost completely eliminated all OTB situations for me...and being clipped in has a bigger penalty for failure in most cases.
  • - 22
flag G-A-R-Y (7 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Sam Hill doesn't ride with his wrists below the handlebar centre or with both heels below the pedal axles. RC should give up mtb journalism. everything he writes is worthless drivel.
  • + 1
 @G-A-R-Y: Actually, he kinda does... (aside from your RC hate)
  • + 1
 @ReformedRoadie:
I know it's panto season... but... Oh Noooo... He doesn't.
Take an actual look at Hills feet and wrists next time you see footage of him riding.
his trailing foot is actually very rarely heels down and pivots correcting and soaking up hits and as such it's often flat or even toes down.
As for his wrists. He's an elbows up rider. His wrists are naturally slightly above but behind his grips. (and like his ankles, change position as he rides)

I don't hate RC. i just wish he'd stop writing. Every article I've read from him in the last few years has been complete drivel.
  • + 1
 @G-A-R-Y: I would have to agree. I knew it was RC's writing before I even got to the signature, just purely based off of the BS spewing.
Sorry RC, but there was a reason I stopped picking up MBA.
  • + 15
 Weren't I just reading on Pinkbike that if you could have a 180mm trail bike that pedals like a XC rig you would be foolish not to take the extra travel. Now I am reading that 180mm is too much for even Enduro... I am so confused.
  • + 13
 Can I get a 180 travel, Carbon Enduro bike with flat pedals please? It’d be so controversial.
  • + 6
 Soooo downduro.
  • + 1
 Cant forget the pedal assist.
  • - 3
 If you really want to be controversial call Sam Hill a loser. This will wake up a Triggasaurus in a quite a lot of people. Some folks will be like: i.imgur.com/NF0P3PZ.gif
  • + 8
 "Some people would turn their nose up at going back to aluminum, but the whole aluminum-versus-carbon thing is overplayed. Aluminum is just fine. Dialed geometry and proper build are more important than frame material." SLOW CLAP Vernon! My last 4 bikes were carbon but my next bike will be alloy so I can get the geometry I want with the best wheels, brakes and suspension.
  • + 8
 Lee598 asks question about climbing with flat's or an alternative and gets an answer about descending with flats.... Did I miss something?

Nothing wrong with 180mm for enduro if that's what you ride, it just won't pedal as well as a 180mm bike up a fire road. Saying that... much of pedalling is tyre choice, rim weight, crank arm length and of course leverage ratio and shock setup.
  • + 3
 I was thinking the same thing, guy didn't get his question answered at all.
  • + 2
 The answer is... take a hand off the handlebar when climbing. It will force a proper position and prevent pulling on the bars, which will prevent pulling his foot off.
  • + 12
 Flat pedals won a medal
  • + 2
 he could have won with sticks for pedals
  • + 5
 It's a lengthy read but he makes a lot of good points albeit a lot of repeated ones.

www.bikejames.com/strength/newly-updated-flat-pedal-revolution-manifesto-the-science-and-logic-of-using-flats-to-improve-your-riding
  • + 8
 So get the Jefsey and a steel hardtail frame. You will need a headset,a bottom bracket and a cable. I built up a Surly Instigator mostly from the parts bin and it is a great winter rat on the cheap.
  • + 1
 Couldn't agree more!
  • + 6
 Wow, @richardcunningham really failed to answer @Lee598's question. He clearly says that he has no problem descending with flats and is having troubles climbing. Moving the foot position back a bit will help for sure but with a normal size flat pedal this might feel a bit awkward and uncomfortable. I'd highly suggest checking these pedals out. pedalinginnovations.com. These are designed by James Wilson, @bikejames, for the optimal pedaling performance with flat pedals. The oversize platform gives you the support you need to have your pedal axle right in the middle of your foot, giving the same "push/pull" sensation and locked in feeling as clipless pedals. I have not personally spent much time on them other than on a couple friends bikes in the parking lot, but everyone I know who has them, both previous flat and clip riders, raves about how it has improved there riding immensly and will not go back to regular pedals. Just my $.02 because RC clearly didn't read the question.
  • + 2
 The science behind the pedals... www.bikejames.com/strength/newly-updated-flat-pedal-revolution-manifesto-the-science-and-logic-of-using-flats-to-improve-your-riding
  • + 2
 That dude needs to try some toe-clips maybe?
  • + 2
 @Morebike: please no. Toe clips are death traps, try pulling your foot back when all your weight is going forward and you’ll see its impossible. Next OTB scenario it’s your face in the ground.
  • + 2
 I used Ryan Leech 12 day flat pedal challenge and returned to flat after 15 years. Bought some pedal innovation but used them one day. My friend does like them but has size 13 and I have 10.5. 6 months later I climb everything and my friends say I'm noticeably faster downhill. The online class is free. Happy New Year
  • + 6
 YT is going to sell you a 3 year old frame as a crash replacent? That's pretty shitty isn't it? They can't sell a current model for replacement?
  • - 3
 Great idea, just crash your bike every time a new mode comes out for a brand new frame. Don’t be naive.
  • + 0
 I'm pretty sure the capra frame has not changed since 2015.
  • + 3
 @poozank: Yeah that makes tons of sense to crash your bike annually with enough force to break it.

I have never heard of a 3 year old model or, "what ever the hell they have laying around" crash replacement because that's what this is. I have had two crash replacements and both were old things that were replaced with current models. This is weak.
  • + 1
 @poozank: Apparently most brands think it's a great idea. From my experience with every bike brand i've worked with, you get a current model frame when you get a warranty or crash replacement. I can say from extensive experience in fact that Specialized UPGRADES you. Broke an Enduro Elite (alloy)? You get an Enduro Expert (carbon). Already had an Enduro expert? Well then you get an S-works, my friend.

I don't think it's necessarily purposeful in every brand's case, just that they don't keep stocks of old frames.
  • + 5
 While nobody raced on a 180mm travel frame, many ews riders over forked their bikes, whether stumpjumpers or Spartans, to 180mm for certain courses.
  • + 3
 "Take a look at what the top 10 pros in the Enduro World Series are running - if a 180mm bike was the best choice, wouldn't at least one of them be on a longer travel machine?"

No. A lot of what works great for pros doesn't work for us.
  • + 5
 The answer to the "should I pop the question" question in the intro is "No, no you shouldn't." Merry f*cking Christmas.
  • + 1
 yeah yt is weak with that.. 2016 i crashed my kona operator and snapped the headtube right off. for 600 bux i got a carbon upgrade vs a free alloy model of my 2012 operator. of course i went carbon and gotta say it def was an upgrade over the older model. they did it right.. yt not so much
  • + 0
 Carbon vs aluminum- take any random sports equipment you like and think of the options, let’s say fly rod, compound bow and wakeboard (fill in the blank) think of the old bamboo/ fiberglass/ aluminum rods vs today’s carbon rods, almost anything you can think of is stronger/lighter more responsive and last longer out of PROPERLY done carbon. Aluminum can break or bend and the welds can fail, i have picked up some YT’s and they feel a little under built, my point is don’t get a crash replacement or Jeffry just try a different brand
  • + 0
 yep!
www.youtube.com/watch?v=w5eMMf11uhM
  • + 1
 Yep. When aluminum bikes fail, people blame the brand, yet when carbon bikes fail, people blame the material. I've cracked half a dozen Giant Anthem Advanced frames. After the same hammering a Scott Spark and Spark RC have been fine. Whose to blame, the manufacturer or the material? I say manufacturer.
  • + 2
 @iamamodel: same factory, most the time it's a design flaw. Like speccing alloy shock bolts on a 160mm bike.
  • + 2
 @iamamodel: carbon frames are cracking for no reason, all brands, Scott Carbon frames are no better than anything else, the aluminum anthem was defective and they kept sending you the same thing, I've never had an aluminum frame crack, almost everyone I know has had a carbon frame crack, it's fragile stuff.
  • + 1
 @Climberdave: just one point: I don't know when the alu frame stopped preserving its geo in the first test, but I can tell you the carbon one gets toasted well before 2k lbs; hear the creaks starting at 1.50? that's broken fibers, and the frame is f*cked, even looking good
  • + 1
 If you know what you want and have some tech knowledge, I'd suggest you to buy used. There's a lot of very good used bikes for sale everywhere and you could really find a bargain for the price of the Jeffsy.
  • + 0
 why would you ever clip in? If you just stick to the flats, you won't have this problem... you problem solved, your welcome.
  • + 1
 Carbon bikes..wah, wah wah! Aluminum bikes...wah, wah, wah? 2018...wah, wah, wah! Nothing will change!
  • + 2
 except "standards"...
  • + 0
 people really ask questions like that? just go ride your bike enough and it should easy to figure out. i really shouldn't read this stuff
  • + 1
 Live and let ride, y'all ride whatever set up you like, and I'll ride mine.
  • + 0
 @Lee598 this might be the best alternative for this specific problem www.maglockbikepedal.com
  • + 2
 #rideFingmetal =)
  • + 1
 Nobody said "aluminum", better than the late, great, Steve Irwin. Nobody.
  • + 3
 except it is aluminium
  • + 2
 @theteaser: In 1808 Sir Humphry Davy, the British chemist who discovered the metal, named it “alumium.” Four years later, however, Davy changed his mind and gave the metal the name “aluminum”
  • + 1
 @literally: must be a (north)american thing, everyone else calls it aluminium
  • + 3
 @theteaser: right. except the guy who discovered and named it.
  • + 1
 @literally: lol
  • + 1
 ride what you dig. there, can we stop this nonsense now?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment

Post a Comment



