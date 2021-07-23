Ask Pinkbike: eMTB Sag, Stem Length vs. Reach, Fork Noises, & Saddle Comfort





Chamois shorts are designed to promote blood flow and reduce pressure on the sensitive nerves down there, however, that won't eliminate the problems caused by an incorrect saddle position. Generally, the more you pay for these shorts, the better quality the foam and lycra materials will be. And, what is the price of comfort?



A quality saddle that has been researched to support your sit bones is also part of this puzzle.



Let's get into some fit talk. Assuming that you are on the frame size that the manufacturer recommends, start by finding your max saddle height. Your knees should have a slight bend when your feet reach the 6 o'clock position of the pedal stroke. If you feel like your are stretching or reaching for the bottom of the pedal stroke, the saddle is too high. If it's is too low, your quad muscles will quickly tire and you could feel some knee pain.



The saddle angle is also critical. A level saddle is the best place to start, but if your handlebars are lower than your max saddle height, tilting the nose slightly lower than the back of the saddle can help reduce any pressure points. You'd be surprised how comfortable this can be. It might feel more like a perch rather than a seat. Keep in mind that your sit bones should be on the widest part of the saddle.



I would even go as far as seeing a physiotherapist that specializes in bike fits if you are still struggling to find that perfect position. It is fair to say that MTB fit is less developed than in the road cycling world. We move around a lot more on a mountain bike due to the terrain we cover, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be comfortable.Chamois shorts are designed to promote blood flow and reduce pressure on the sensitive nerves down there, however, that won't eliminate the problems caused by an incorrect saddle position. Generally, the more you pay for these shorts, the better quality the foam and lycra materials will be. And, what is the price of comfort?A quality saddle that has been researched to support your sit bones is also part of this puzzle. Specialized SQ Labs , and Ergon are some of the brands that come to mind as leaders in this game. Retül is a brand designed to find the perfect fit using digital equipment. Their devices can measure your sit bone width and suggest a saddle based on your riding requirements and usually offer a demo saddle program too.Let's get into some fit talk. Assuming that you are on the frame size that the manufacturer recommends, start by finding your max saddle height. Your knees should have a slight bend when your feet reach the 6 o'clock position of the pedal stroke. If you feel like your are stretching or reaching for the bottom of the pedal stroke, the saddle is too high. If it's is too low, your quad muscles will quickly tire and you could feel some knee pain.The saddle angle is also critical. A level saddle is the best place to start, but if your handlebars are lower than your max saddle height, tilting the nose slightly lower than the back of the saddle can help reduce any pressure points. You'd be surprised how comfortable this can be. It might feel more like a perch rather than a seat. Keep in mind that your sit bones should be on the widest part of the saddle.I would even go as far as seeing a physiotherapist that specializes in bike fits if you are still struggling to find that perfect position.