Ask Pinkbike: Fear of Exposure, Bike Buying Dilemmas, Chamois Protocol, & Flat Pedal Suggestions

As for the original question, if you absolutely must wear a chamois, definitely change after you're done riding. Some people might tell you that 'chamois time is training time', but those people would be wrong. Bring a towel or a surf poncho and get out of those sweaty shorts as soon as you can – it'll make the drive much more comfortable. I'm certain I've answered a similar question to this before, but it's so common that it's probably worth revisiting the topic. Plus, I think it's hilarious to answer questions about underwear on the internet. Especially since when I was little nobody told me that you weren't supposed to wear underwear and a chamois, something that I figured out the hard way after deciding that's what I'd wear during a solo 24-hour race. Let's just say that the results weren't pretty...Anyways, these days I'm firmly in the no-chamois camp. Ditching the padded diaper requires two key ingredients: a good saddle, and good underwear, advice that applies to all riders, no matter your gender. Riding with a pair of saggy cotton boxers isn't a recipe for success. Saddles are obviously a matter of personal preference, so it may take some experimenting before figuring out which model, and which width works best for you. My two current favorites are Specialized's Power model, and Ergon's SM Enduro series.Once you find a comfortable perch, the next step is to invest in some decent underwear. You'll want something that's moisture wicking and form fitting for obvious reasons, and ideally with as few seams as possible to avoid chafing. I'm partial to Saxx's Kinetic HD model – they fit well, and they last a fairly long time, which is good because they're not exactly cheap. I'm also a fan of Knobby's Long Leg Pro – they're comfy, lightweight, quick drying, and they're available in all sorts of wild prints.For those who aren't quite ready to ditch the chamois altogether, something like 7Mesh's Foundation Boxer Brief could be the ticket – they have just enough padding to provide extra comfort without making it feel like you've stuffed a huge sponge down the back of your shorts.As for the original question, if you absolutely must wear a chamois, definitely change after you're done riding. Some people might tell you that 'chamois time is training time', but those people would be wrong. Bring a towel or a surf poncho and get out of those sweaty shorts as soon as you can – it'll make the drive much more comfortable.