Ask Pinkbike: Fixing Rattling Brake Pads, Best Backcountry Bike, & Are Shock Lockouts Necessary?

How do you choose? Well, the best way is to test ride a few models to start figuring out what you like and dislike. If a local shop has demos you'll be able to try them on familiar trails, which will make it easier to compare them to your current bike. You can go as wild as you want with geometry and parts spreadsheets, but actually swinging a leg over a potential new bike is going to make it a whole lot easier to see what works for you. Your timing couldn't be better – there are more bikes than ever aimed at exactly the type of riding you described. I'd recommend starting by watching the downcountry section of our recent Field Test . Bikes like the Revel Ranger, Specialized Epic EVO, Transition Spur, SB115, and Cannondale Scalpel SE are all a blast to ride up, down, and all around. The lighter weight makes them much easier to deal with on the climbs, especially if you're coming off a longer travel, heavier enduro bike, and modern geometry makes them much less sketchy on the descents.However, as a bigger rider, and one who still loves bike parks, you might want to look at bikes with a little more travel and a slightly beefier build than those 120mm(ish) downcountry machines, or at least think about going with a RockShox Pike instead of a SID for a little more front-end stiffness. In the trail bike category, options like the Norco Optic, Santa Cruz Hightower, or Ibis Ripmo could all fit the bill.How do you choose? Well, the best way is to test ride a few models to start figuring out what you like and dislike. If a local shop has demos you'll be able to try them on familiar trails, which will make it easier to compare them to your current bike. You can go as wild as you want with geometry and parts spreadsheets, but actually swinging a leg over a potential new bike is going to make it a whole lot easier to see what works for you.