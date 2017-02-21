Ask Pinkbike - Which Dropper and Hot-Rodding a Habit

Here at Pinkbike we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child.
Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.
Which Dropper?Question:
Pinkbike user cjkj1999 asked this question in the all-mountain, enduro, and cross-country forum
: I'm heading out to do a European road trip this summer and I want to get a new dropper post. I've currently got a 125mm-travel Reverb but it's pretty far gone; it has about 2cm of sag, is out of warranty, and also doesn't have enough travel. I'll probably rebuild it and put it on my hardtail, but I was looking at a 170mm Reverb and the 175mm 9point8 Fall Line droppers. Does anyone have any experience with either of these or have any other recommendations? It needs to have at least 150mm of travel, but preferably 170mm or more. Also, because of the kink in my Canyon Strive's seat tube, there can't be more than 262mm of post in the frame and about 260mm out of the frame.
|Both the Reverb and the Fall Line can be had with the travel that you're looking for, but you sound like a good candidate for the latter. The Fall Line has proven to be more reliable than the Reverb, but the real reason I'd recommend the 9point8 dropper is because you can use spacers to alter its travel, a system that allows riders to insert the post in their frame as deep as possible and then adjust the travel so it matches what they need at full extension. In other words, the most drop for your particular bike and required seat height. - Mike Levy
The Fall Line's reliable performance and custom travel options make it good option.
Hot-Rodding a Cannondale HabitQuestion:
Torilovesweed asks in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum: I currently have a 2016 Cannondale Habit SE, and am looking to make it more aggressive. It has a 130-millimeter Lefty fork and 120 millimeters in the rear. The tires I have on it are Continental Trail King 2.4" and that is all I have swapped out. I have been riding bike parks with it and racing enduro, and want to make it more aggressive. Any tips?
|Sorry to say that you are at the end of your options. Cannondale designed the Habit to be a lightweight cross-country trail bike with modified geometry to boost its technical descending and handling at speed. The takeaway here is that the Habit SE's handling and performance has already been stretched as far as it can go towards the aggressive all-mountain realm.
You could gain some technical descending and high speed performance by transplanting its Lefty strut with a 160-millimeter unit from a Cannondale Jekyll, which would slacken the head angle by one degree and give you some extra cushion in the big stuff. But, there is no fix for its rear suspension, as its shock-stroke and wheel travel is engineered to work with its flexible pivotless seat stays. There is always the looming threat that, after repeatedly pounding your lightweight chassis on downhill runs, that it could fail at the least opportune moment and sideline your budding enduro career before it gets started. Sell the Habit and buy a dedicated all-mountain/enduro bike. You will progress faster and live a longer, happier life. - RC
Cannondale's Habit SE Carbon ranks highly as a technically capable cross-country trail bike, but it was never intended to spend its life as bike-park shredder.
Have some unresolved tech questions? Jump in the Pinkbike Forum
and we'll look to answer it for next time.
123 Comments
I ride park on a 29er sometimes
"Cannondale's Lefty forks featured a new hybrid bearing technology. This new system combines our patented needle bearings with a single lower glide bearing and Durathon seal."
"Needle Bearings: Sandwiched between hardened, polished steel races on the inner and outer legs, these friction-free bearings handle the bulk of the forces, allowing the fork to stay super-active under all loads. "
Thanks
100% agree. When they work (fresh from rebuild), they work well. But as soon as you get that chronic sagging, which happens sooner than later, you know you're in for an expensive rebuild. The Reverbs are overly complicated and over rated.
That said, I've experienced the reverb locking up in cold. Didn't help that it spent an hour in the cold, on the drive up to elevation in the early morning. It worked once I got to a more open part of the trail where there was direct sunlight and it warmed up.
If we believe the mongs ,I also have 2 lucky reverbs
So i'm sure there are plenty of guys with Reverbs that have had no issues, but it's pretty apparent now that the Reverb on the whole is a disaster of a dropper post.
Been on 2 different 9point8 Fall Line for 2 years now and never had one single problem! You can even ride it in winter if you want... Will never buy anything else!
Agreed
Wolftooth lever solved that
Aside from not working on rainy days (slickoleum under the collar helps heaps but still an issue) there's now lateral movement on the saddle. It moves about 10mm side to side and is noticeable when pedaling in the saddle. Being doing that for a couple of weeks but had a race so only sending it back this week. The coatings all gone from the post where it moves too.
Wolftooth is a must too as the standard lever is rubbish to use.
It's cool that it comes in 150mm though.
I've owned probably five and many of my friends have had them too, and never seen or heard of the issues KiwiXC mentions. Sounds like they got a bad one. Stanchion rub is an issue, I'll admit, but keeping the stanchion lubed, as mention, is key.
What's he been smoking? Save for a new one
Either buy a longer/shorter post, but "using spacers to alter the travel" is describing exactly what a dropper post is made for in the first place, no?
- seat tube collar comes up too high to actually use the full 150
- your tire buzzes the saddle when suspension bottoms out and the post is fully slammed, but you like where the full-extended position is
- or you bought a 150mm post cuz everyone said you NEED 150mm, but the full slammed position feels awkward. For me there's definitely such a thing as putting the saddle too low.
Nothing wrong with extra adjustability.
Post a Comment