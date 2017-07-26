PINKBIKE TECH

Ask Pinkbike: Fork Progression, Climbing Tips, and Broken Spokes

Jul 26, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
More Progression Needed

Question: Pinkbike user FlyHacker asked this question in the all-mountain, enduro, and cross-country forum: I have a 2015 Fox 34 FIT 160 fork that bottoms out too easily. When I opened it up to add some tokens I discovered that there is no mount on the underside of the top cap for them. How can I make the fork more progressive? Can I get a top cap that has the attachment slots for tokens like the newer Fox forks have?

bigquotesA fork that's overly linear can force you to run too firm of a spring rate in order to compensate, which often means that you have to compromise your small bump compliance and overall performance. Unfortunately, your 2015 Fox fork doesn't make use of the volume adjustment system like their newer forks, and the ID of the stanchion tubes on your 2015 34 is different to the 2016 forks so you can't just buy the newer top cap and volume spacers.

There is an easy way to get around this, though. Adding 5cc of oil to the spring leg to reduce the volume of the air chamber, which is an unofficial mod, is very common and effective at creating more ramp-up later in the fork's stroke. Your other option is to go with Push Industries' $80 USD Fox 34 Float Air Volume Kit that replaces your fork's top cap with a version that accepts one of three differently sized volume reducing spacers. Mike Levy

Push Industries




Tips to Survive Long Climbs

Question: Benwalter22 says in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum: The climbs have literally been killing me. I have a 2016 Ibis HD3 with a SRAM 1 x 11 drivetrain, 175mm crank arms, a 30t steel ring,and a SRAM 11-42t cassette. I frequently find myself wishing I had a lower gear for the long climbs. I’m fine with short and steep, but it’s those long ones that get me. I can’t seem to get my cadence high enough and find myself fighting for every stroke. My fitness can obviously always be better, however, I’m riding 3-4 days a week. While I have seen improvement, I still have to hike my bike in sections that really aren’t too bad.


bigquotesI was born a sprinter, so extended climbs have always given me trouble. There are a number of good coaching books that can tell you how to train for big climbs, so start there if you desire better fitness. For the meantime, I'll relate some tips I have learned over the years.

Gearing is important, tall riders with long leg bones can push monster gears and stay out of the saddle for miles, but most of us will have to find a low enough gear to keep our heart and lungs pumping under 80 to 90-percent while we make our way up the mountain. Try a 28 tooth chainring.

Get into a rhythm - two pedal strokes for an inhale and two for an exhale. Get a verse to a popular song going in your head to keep everything synchronized.

Pain and suffering is part of climbing. Most riders step off the bike because they believe that they will blow up after one more pedal stroke - wait until you actually do. Break up the hard parts of the ascent. Make deals with yourself: "Okay, I'll let you get off and push, but first, you have to make it to the next switchback." And when you do make it, set another goal... even if it's only ten more pedal strokes. Join small segments together and most of the time, you'll make it to the top.

Let the mountain come to you. The last ten percent of a big climb is not the hardest, because you know you're almost done - it's the middle part that kills you because you are unsure of how long you are going to suffer. Start your climbs with an easier gear than you think you'll need. Let the stronger riders pass on, and ease into a natural rhythm. Before you know it, you will be comfortably up-shifting to harder gears, and probably passing the early leaders, but don't get cocky and over-do it. Save a little for the end when you will be pedaling on will power.

The last tip is the most empowering. Sometime in the early season, pick a climb that is much larger than you (an adversary, if you will) that is not technical, so you'll have no excuse to get off and push unless you truly can't pedal another stroke. Climb until you make the summit, no matter what. If you must stop, stay where you are and start pedaling again. Once you top a hill that big, it will make the lesser climbs you will face throughout the season seem doable.  RC


CG had a mechanical on day one and is now just riding for fun with his friends.
Huge climbs, like this transfer stage on the Andes Pacifico enduro race, reduce the best climbers to walking. It's part of mountain biking.




Riding With a Broken Spoke?

Question: Pinkbike user @Wildcat1214 asked this question in the Bikes, Parts & Gear forum:So I have a new wheelset on the way to replace my damaged one...but DHL screwed up the order and it is not going to be here by the time I will be going up to ride DH at Granby. I went to the LBS and they won't sell me the spoke without me paying for labor, and labor is $50 which I can't afford.

So the question is...can I ride with one spoke missing on the rear wheel without getting hurt? I get that it will mess up the wheel for good, and I'm fine with that. However, am I asking to get really hurt by riding with a broken spoke on the rear? I will retension all the other spokes as tight as I can, assuming that will help a little


bigquotes My first piece of advice would be to find another bike shop. There may be more to the story, but any good shop should be willing to sell you a single spoke without making you pay for labor. There's also the fact that $50 is a really high fee for a simple spoke replacement...

With that out of the way, let's get back to your question. Can you ride with a spoke missing? Yes, you can, assuming the remaining spokes are tensioned properly, and that your rim is in acceptable condition. I'd strongly suggest replacing the spoke instead – after all, the spoke should only be a few dollars, and installation shouldn't take more than 30 minutes, even factoring the time it takes to watch a tutorial video.

If you do decide to ride with the spoke missing, you'll want to add a little tension to the spokes on either side of the missing one, but there's no need to go through with your plan to tighten all of them as much as you can – that's a recipe for stripped nipples, and possibly even more broken spokes.  Mike Kazimer

Tech Talks: Trailside Wheel Repair, Presented by Park Tool

by ParkToolCompany
Views: 11,720    Faves: 42    Comments: 1




Have some unresolved tech questions? Jump in the Pinkbike Forum and we'll look to answer it for next time.

39 Comments

  • + 17
 dam. 50 bucks for a spoke replacement. you honestly need a new bike shop. my bike shop used to charge 50 bucks for a whole wheel build. you could buy a load of oreos with the money you saved on buying a simple spoke at a different bike shop.
  • + 1
 I broke three spokes when I out of lazyness "forgot" to measure chain length. It took me two hours but I changed 16 out of 32 spokes, because I felt like it. Fresh wheel, no? Very true, yes, yes. Used two planks and two small ones in oak with two large screws and a silicone tube on the screw to measure rim diameter, etc.

It cost me £1 per DT Swiss Revolution spoke. I am not questioning their intelligence, or anything, but I would have bought those spokes somewhere else.
  • + 2
 That sounds right. The parts are under 10 bucks and the labour is an hours time charged for TRUING the wheel. If you want cheeper labour then learn how to fix your rides. I am saying this in the most respectful way I can muster as I respect the bike shops and their under payed mechanics.
  • + 14
 If the quote is $50 I'm guessing the words MAVIC and CROSSMAX are involved in there somewhere.
  • + 1
 @Fix-the-Spade: My pedal song is "I'm Stayinl Alive" Works every time...
  • + 1
 You say Granby, so I'm guessing local CO rider. There's no shortage of bike shops in Colorado, and most will replace a spoke for under $10, mine does it for free since I spend so much money on other shit. Post in the forums for some bike shop suggestions
  • + 1
 @madmon: A spoke replacement and true shouldn't take a professional mechanic more than 25-30 minutes unless the wheel is severely f*cked up. That's in line with the $25 labour my shop charges for a spoke replacement. It may be that the the spoke in question is on the rear driveside, most shops seem to charge like $15 or $20 to remove/install a cassette, which kinda sucks considering that the job takes about 2 minutes.
  • + 6
 For the climber I would suggest a HRM. You'd be surprised how often you're probably running way too high of a heart rate and blowing up. Get the monitor and through experimenting find out what rate you can climb and still carry a conversation. When you start going too low, speed up, when you start getting to high, relax the pedalling. Obviously there are spots that will tax you but trying to keep your hr in that average will pay huge dividends over time.
  • + 1
 Putting in some road miles and developing your his spin would no doubt help
  • + 5
 Long Climbs - I've been mulling this one over for at least... 4 years. And I believe I've come up with a truly novel take on the subject of long and/or steep climbs. It'll take some serious recalculation of the part of the industry and it'll be one of those topics that a number in the Pink Bike clan will never get used to. I call it "the triple chain ring". I know... I know... most bikes that are being produced are set-up for the "1 X whatever". But, I'm sure there are some smart folks working at various bike-frame manufacturers and after-market component manufactures that'll come up with the conversion kits. I even have the marketing phrase all worked out: "The Triple. Experience what you've been missing..."
  • + 3
 the double is even better. Ride on roads to the trailhead and climb the steepest hills.
  • + 2
 Or at least a double. I have 20-34 at the front and 11-34 at the back and the only thing i run out of is grip... Also, go tubeless. Massive difference when you shave weight at the rims.
  • + 5
 As someone who regularly climbs 1500-2500ft to get to the top of sweet singletrack, I wholeheartedly accept/agree with your advice. I have also heard an oval chainring is good for climbing, so maybe jumping to a 28t oval would help him also.
  • + 5
 Away from the bike, going to the gym and doing a load of squats and deadlifts will make you climb better. First you'll get used to the sensation of your legs being sore, then you'll get stronger. Once you're stronger you'll find yourself merrily spinning along on gradients that used to be nothing but pain and agony. It sort of sneaks up on you, one day climbs are hard, then suddenly you'll be pedalling away form the top of a climb and realise that you just did a big arse climb without really thinking about it. It's the smuggest feeling in the world.
  • + 1
 @Fix-the-Spade: was going to say this, surprised it wasn't mentioned in the article. I have buddies who ride loads more than me but i usually dominate them on climbs because i've been doing a basic strength routine for a few years (squats, deadlifts, OHP, bench press, rows, and lunges) the increased leg power makes a huge difference on climbs.
  • + 2
 @Fix-the-Spade: Loosing weight helps a lot too. I can stand to drop like 20 lbs and that will make me a far better rider than an oval chainring.

But I do have an oval chainring, its the tits
  • + 4
 "I went to the LBS and they won't sell me the spoke without me paying for labor, and labor is $50 which I can't afford."

So, I'm usually pretty chill on this site, and I rarely (if ever, that I can recall) curse here. But this time, as a former shop employee and still avid rider I can't help it... that's some f'n bullshit. Shame on that shop, those greedy bastards. You can bet they won't be around long. That's honestly unbelievable.
  • + 1
 My guess is that the shop charges $30 for a spoke replacement and $20 for a cassette removal/install...which is still pretty damn high, though not unbelievable.
  • + 1
 @mnorris122: The fact that they wouldn't just sell him the spoke, though?
  • + 8
 answers:
1. rigid fork
2. chairlift
3. yes, film it
  • + 1
 Wise words of wisdom , i heartily agree, esp no2 .
  • + 2
 Not sure how much I agree with RC's advice to "Most riders step off the bike because they believe that they will blow up after one more pedal stroke - wait until you actually do." For me the key to keeping going a long climb is to learn to recognize when you're going to blow up long before you do, and just ease off a bit and recover while you're still riding. Rather than go untill you blow and then stop for a rest.
  • + 2
 I think he's looking at it from a training standpoint: going to failure does all kinds of good things neurologically & physically to make you fitter the next time you have to attempt that climb. Your strategy is the right one to keep a good reserve of energy & speed if you're in the middle of a race or something.
  • + 2
 RC, great advice on your climbing tips - they're pretty much all the ones that people develop naturally over time. If you think you only have one more pedal stroke left you usually have at least a dozen. I went on a trip a long time ago and tackled some hills that were big for me at the time, told myself I wouldn't actually stop predalling until I literally spun out, fell over or looped out. Got surprised by cleaning almost every single one, changed my outlook towards climbs from then on.
  • + 1
 Benwalter22, are you racing or like to to fast? If so, I'm not sure you'd want to drop down to a 28T. While you may not need that 30 in some spots, you don't want to spin out when you need to sprint for speed. Jerome Clementz pushes a 36T, so it's definitely usable if you go fast enough. Since you're running an XD driver with SRAM, you could spend the money on an e13 11 speed TRS Race 9-46 cassette, or [even better] upgrade to the SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain for about the same price (just change chainring on your existing crank). You'll gain that climbing bail-out gear to spin up the long climbs (and recover energy) and can even move up to a 32T for more top-end speed for the downhills. For the steep, long climbs and corresponding downhills at altitude in Colorado, it's a great setup. Cheers.
  • + 1
 Odds are, broken spoke guy went into the bike shop with his whole bike and asked for a spoke, but shop-guy didn't know the length. It is probably a rear-wheel, drive-side spoke. If it broke at the threads instead of the elbow (which can happen), the shop guy couldn't help without removing the rear wheel and cassette to get the spoke out to match the length. If he is running tubeless, it means removing the tire and rim tape to replace the nipple.

So, shop-guy was probably a bad communicator. He could have told his customer to come back with just the broken spoke, but didn't. $50 isn't unreasonable for the whole job (remove wheel, remove cassette, remove tire + rim tape, replace spoke + true, put everything back together).
  • + 1
 Long climbs - I’ve got this saying that’s probably a little annoying to my friends but ‘you can go as slow as your balance will allow.’ On a super long/steep climb, I’ll slow things waaaay down right to be point where I can barely balance. It takes longer but makes things way easier. Plus it helps practice those track stands.
  • + 1
 2015 Fox 34:

I had this fork as well, and also needed to add some oil for progressiveness. Although it had a decent effect on the lower portion of the stroke (slight reduction of bottom-out harshness for given air pressure), it didn't really help for the mid-stroke wallowing that the fork is known for. I'm now on a Mattoc with IRT and have been very impressed with the mid-stroke support on that fork. The overall spring rate can be balanced with the secondary air chamber to find a great combo for suppleness and support.
  • + 1
 Fox do offer an air side assembly upgrade for the older 34 fork, that will allow the use of volume spacers. It's the same sort of air side that is used in the 36's.
  • + 2
 "to keep our heart and lungs pumping under 80 to 90-percent while we make out way up the mountain." Big Grin
  • + 2
 How to really make climbing easier: Get in the gym and push some f*ckin' weight
  • + 1
 Adding oil to the air chamber worked great on my Fox 36 Talas 5 cartridge. And made it feel more responsive, probably due to the oil/seal staying wet .
  • + 1
 Someone is going to read #1 and put oil in a fork with a self-balancing air negative spring. That'll be fun for them..
  • + 2
 Stripping your nipples sounds like something I'd definitely want to avoid!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



