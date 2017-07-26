Ask Pinkbike: Fork Progression, Climbing Tips, and Broken Spokes

I was born a sprinter, so extended climbs have always given me trouble. There are a number of good coaching books that can tell you how to train for big climbs, so start there if you desire better fitness. For the meantime, I'll relate some tips I have learned over the years.



Gearing is important, tall riders with long leg bones can push monster gears and stay out of the saddle for miles, but most of us will have to find a low enough gear to keep our heart and lungs pumping under 80 to 90-percent while we make our way up the mountain. Try a 28 tooth chainring.



Get into a rhythm - two pedal strokes for an inhale and two for an exhale. Get a verse to a popular song going in your head to keep everything synchronized.



Pain and suffering is part of climbing. Most riders step off the bike because they believe that they will blow up after one more pedal stroke - wait until you actually do. Break up the hard parts of the ascent. Make deals with yourself: "Okay, I'll let you get off and push, but first, you have to make it to the next switchback." And when you do make it, set another goal... even if it's only ten more pedal strokes. Join small segments together and most of the time, you'll make it to the top.



Let the mountain come to you. The last ten percent of a big climb is not the hardest, because you know you're almost done - it's the middle part that kills you because you are unsure of how long you are going to suffer. Start your climbs with an easier gear than you think you'll need. Let the stronger riders pass on, and ease into a natural rhythm. Before you know it, you will be comfortably up-shifting to harder gears, and probably passing the early leaders, but don't get cocky and over-do it. Save a little for the end when you will be pedaling on will power.



The last tip is the most empowering. Sometime in the early season, pick a climb that is much larger than you (an adversary, if you will) that is not technical, so you'll have no excuse to get off and push unless you truly can't pedal another stroke. Climb until you make the summit, no matter what. If you must stop, stay where you are and start pedaling again. Once you top a hill that big, it will make the lesser climbs you will face throughout the season seem doable.

— RC