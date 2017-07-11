Ask Pinkbike: Mismatched Suspension Travel, and Quieting Chainslap

Here at Pinkbike we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.
Why Design More Travel up Front? Question:
Mountain-man99 asks in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum: Does anyone have any ideas on why manufactures are making bikes with different travel front and rear - such as the Santa Cruz Hightower (135mm rear and 150 front) Or the Pivot Mach 5.5? There are more and more brands doing this. Why? What is the benefit?
|Good question. There are two main reasons for designing a bike with more fork travel than rear-wheel travel. The performance reason is that when you are smashing down the trail, the fork does the hard work for the lion's share of the time. It is the first part of the chassis to smack a bump, and the momentary deceleration the impact creates causes the rider's and bicycle's mass to un-weight the rear suspension, so the rear wheel clears the object with less difficulty. There is more to that equation, but the bottom line is that if you were to choose one or the other, a longer-stroke fork results in better suspension performance than adding more rear-wheel travel.
If you are talking 29ers, however, the reason is simpler to explain. Frame designers must limit the rear suspension travel in order to maintain a proper chainstay length and keep the larger-diameter wheel from contacting the seat tube at full compression. In order to make up for that deficiency, and for the same reasons mentioned in the first paragraph, bike designers often spec longer-stroke forks on 29ers.— RC
Santa Cruz Hightower. - Gary Perkin photo
SRAM vs Shimano Derailleur Clutches?Question:
Pinkbike user @BarnaK
asked this question in the Bikes, Parts & Gear forum: I'm replacing my rear derailleur from XT Shadow M8000 to SRAM GX or GX Eagle. I don't mind the weight, I don't mind the material, I just care about the chainslap and noise control (aka clutch). The XT M8000 shadow disappointed me badly, (tried to harden /soften the clutch, played with chain length, taped the chainstay...) too noisy.
So, the question: Is the new version v3 clutch (which is on the newest Eagle's) that much better than the earlier v2.1? Is it worth it to upgrade the whole drivetrain to 1x12 and spend a fortune? I'm on 1x11 and it's just enough for me; I don't need more gears. And obviously I want to spend as little as possible.Anyone tried both?
|I'm not sure that you'll find the solution to your chainslap woes by switching to a SRAM derailleur – the amount of resistance provided by SRAM's clutch mechanism isn't drastically different than what's provided by a Shimano Shadow derailleur. If anything, there's less resistance than what you'd be able to achieve by tightening down the clutch on a Shimano derailleur.
That being said, if you have your heart set on switching to SRAM, don't forget that you'll need a new shifter too – Shimano shifters and SRAM derailleurs don't play nicely together due to the different cable pull ratios. If you're happy with your current gear ratio, I wouldn't rush out to buy an Eagle drivetrain, especially since you're looking to spend as little as possible.
I'd also recommend taking a closer look at your frame to try and figure out where the chainslap noise is coming from. You mentioned that you taped the chainsay, but you didn't say what you used. Some frame designs are inherently noisier than others, but applying a thicker rubber mastic tape to both sides of the chainstay, as well as to the underside of the seatstay may help quiet things down. — Mike Kazimer
The amount of clutch tension on a Shimano M8000 can be adjusted with a 2mm Allen key...
...But the clutch on a SRAM derailleur isn't adjustable.
Pop it off with a knife, then use an 8mm Allen key in the torx t55 to tighten.
Should only need 1/4 to half a turn.
