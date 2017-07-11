Ask Pinkbike: Mismatched Suspension Travel, and Quieting Chainslap

I'm not sure that you'll find the solution to your chainslap woes by switching to a SRAM derailleur – the amount of resistance provided by SRAM's clutch mechanism isn't drastically different than what's provided by a Shimano Shadow derailleur. If anything, there's less resistance than what you'd be able to achieve by tightening down the clutch on a Shimano derailleur.



That being said, if you have your heart set on switching to SRAM, don't forget that you'll need a new shifter too – Shimano shifters and SRAM derailleurs don't play nicely together due to the different cable pull ratios. If you're happy with your current gear ratio, I wouldn't rush out to buy an Eagle drivetrain, especially since you're looking to spend as little as possible.



I'd also recommend taking a closer look at your frame to try and figure out where the chainslap noise is coming from. You mentioned that you taped the chainsay, but you didn't say what you used. Some frame designs are inherently noisier than others, but applying a thicker rubber mastic tape to both sides of the chainstay, as well as to the underside of the seatstay may help quiet things down.

— Mike Kazimer