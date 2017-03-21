Ask Pinkbike - Wide Rims, Knee Pads for XC, and Code Brakes

Here at Pinkbike we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.
Should I Switch to Wider Rims?Question:
Tcmtnbikr asks in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum: I've been running ENVE AMs/M70s for three years now on a 160mm 27.5 bike. I'm not an EWS pro but probably an expert level AM/DH rider that likes to pin it on the steeps and gnar of SoCal but also needs wheels light enough to pedal back up. I'm current running a Magic Mary 2.35 up front at 14 psi. E13 TRS+ 2.35 Rear at 19 psi. I almost never pinch flat or puncture a tire but then it's not terribly rocky here. I feel like I get great traction and no tire roll. My AM front has a 24mm internal width. The M70 has a 25mm width. I've heard some folks rave about even wider rims. I'd value opinions on whether 30+mm widths are a worthy upgrade and if so for what reason? Even better traction and sidewall support? I'm afraid of squaring off the tire profiles too much and not really looking for even wider/heavier tires but I'm open to thoughts.
|There are two schools of thought that apply to your question. Almost every 2.35-inch tire was designed for and tested using rims that measure 21 to 25mm internally. For this reason, you are enjoying the tread profile and block angles that the tire maker intended, so as long as you are not rolling your tires, or having tubeless issues, you can save your money and keep your slightly outdated Enve M70 wheels. DT Swiss techs say that they run narrower rims (than fashionable) for World Cup DH because they put the rim beneath the tread, which affords some rim protection
Should you switch to wider tires, however, or if you intend to buy a new bike, I would strongly suggest upgrading to 30mm inner width rims. The extra support in the corners and stability at slightly lower pressures is noticeable, and 30-millimeter rims are much better in tubeless configuration. A wider tire benefits from a wider rim as well, and with 2.4-inch becoming the norm, 30mm IW rims will help future proof your new ride. Every rider I know who has upgraded to wider rims has never looked back. — RC
If you are a fan, Enve's latest M70 HV30 rims measure 30mm inside the flanges - perfect for the latest crop of AM/enduro tires.
Knee Pads for XC Riding?Question: @killabeez66
asks in the Bikes, Parts, and Gear forum: Before people say you don't need pads for XC, I have had two major operations on my left knee and recently came back from a injury on the other knee.. And a shoulder operation! So, anyone have any recommendations?
|You didn't mention if those injuries were mountain biking related or not – if they are, you might want to look for something with more padding and protection than the minimalist options I'm going to recommend. That being said, my two favorites for XC riding are the Specialized Atlas pads and 661's Recon pads. Both are light and well ventilated enough to wear for an entire ride, even in warmer weather.
The Atlas pads use a thin layer of foam to provide a bit of impact protection, but it's worth noting that they aren't CE certified, and are best suited for preventing scratches and abrasions. 661's Recon Pads are CE certified, thanks to the use of XRD foam that hardens upon impact to lessen the severity of a blow. That means they should offer up a little more protection than the Atlas pads in the event of a crash, but again, both of these option are on the lighter side of things and are meant to help out during smaller spills, not massive cartwheels down the hillside. All the same, your knees will be much happier if you have either of these on during a crash compared to hitting the ground with your bare skin.— Mike Kazimer
Specialized's Atlas pads...
...and the 661 Recon.
Braking the Code?Question:
Pinkbike user @loganskis
asked this question in the Bikes, Parts, and Gear Forum:
Has anyone else noticed all the pros still using the Avid Codes. I love my old set, but you can't find them anywhere. Does anyone have any insight to why all the pros are still using them but they aren't being produced for consumers? Doesn't make any sense, or am I missing something/out of the loop?
|The only sense I can make of this situation is that all the riders in question want more power. The Code is a bigger and chunkier brake than the Guide and should deliver more power and also consistency due to the larger volume of oil contained in the system. The only perceived downsides being more weight and a different lever feel (depending on what the rider likes), they may also want a heavier/stronger lever in the event of a crash for safety's sake.
The Code brakes are still listed on the Avid website, but have likely come to the end of their life cycle, at least in their current form. Conveniently, SRAM recently launched a new e-bike specific brake, the Guide RE, which mixes a Guide lever and a rebadged Code caliper now with a SRAM logo. This is something that pro riders have been doing for years, taking a lighter lever with a different/preferred feel and using it with a more powerful caliper.
Although SRAM have decided this is an e-bike specific brake, I'm of the opinion that any kind of mountain bike should be allowed to have more stopping power, and I'll be mounting them to a non-motorized bike in the near future.—Paul Aston
| E-bike specific brakes? I just received a pair of Guide RE's and they are definitely going to be mounted on a conventional mountain bike.
