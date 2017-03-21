Ask Pinkbike - Wide Rims, Knee Pads for XC, and Code Brakes





The Atlas pads use a thin layer of foam to provide a bit of impact protection, but it's worth noting that they aren't CE certified, and are best suited for preventing scratches and abrasions. 661's Recon Pads are CE certified, thanks to the use of XRD foam that hardens upon impact to lessen the severity of a blow. That means they should offer up a little more protection than the Atlas pads in the event of a crash, but again, both of these option are on the lighter side of things and are meant to help out during smaller spills, not massive cartwheels down the hillside. All the same, your knees will be much happier if you have either of these on during a crash compared to hitting the ground with your bare skin. You didn't mention if those injuries were mountain biking related or not – if they are, you might want to look for something with more padding and protection than the minimalist options I'm going to recommend. That being said, my two favorites for XC riding are the Specialized Atlas pads and 661's Recon pads. Both are light and well ventilated enough to wear for an entire ride, even in warmer weather.The Atlas pads use a thin layer of foam to provide a bit of impact protection, but it's worth noting that they aren't CE certified, and are best suited for preventing scratches and abrasions. 661's Recon PadsCE certified, thanks to the use of XRD foam that hardens upon impact to lessen the severity of a blow. That means they should offer up a little more protection than the Atlas pads in the event of a crash, but again, both of these option are on the lighter side of things and are meant to help out during smaller spills, not massive cartwheels down the hillside. All the same, your knees will be much happier if you have either of these on during a crash compared to hitting the ground with your bare skin. — Mike Kazimer