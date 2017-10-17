Ask Pinkbike: Fork Travel, Mini-DH Bikes, and Junior Racing





Unless you have already smoked the competition, the bigger question is "why would you want to race elite?" A wise man once told me that you shouldn't try racing in a harder category, or a more competitive race series unless you have won your current one. If you can't win that then there's much less chance of glory in the next one. I didn't listen to him, and I didn't get very far.



Some non-UCI race organizations will allow riders to move up a category if they are competitive. Adrien Dailly did follow the advice of his mentor, Nicolas Vouilloz, to stay a second year in Juniors for the 2016 EWS season after he won his first year in this category. Which paid dividends as he built confidence, skills and matured, taking a consecutive win, then moving up to Elite this year, he challenged Sam Hill to the bitter end, taking the challenges in his stride According to the UCI's Rules and Regulations , riders must compete in their age category. When you buy your UCI license through your cycling federation, the category will be marked on your card and you must race according to your license. — Paul Aston