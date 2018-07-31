Ask Pinkbike: Full Face Helmets, Used Enduro Bikes, Clipless Shoes & More



You've made a good selection with your pedals and yes, cleats come with them. The Shimano SPD system is tried and true and one of the most common ones out there. You can adjust the tension on the pedals to make it easier or more difficult to release out and they're rebuildable...I have a couple pair that have lasted for years and are still going strong.



For shoes, I would recommend trying on whatever you are looking at before you buy. Unlike flat pedal shoes or a standard sneaker, clipless shoes are usually reinforced to be stiffer. This helps transfer the power you put into the pedals to the bike rather than a flexy shoe. This also means that the fit of clipless shoes is a little less forgiving. There are clipless shoes that have more of a flat pedal/skate shoe style and then more XC and race oriented shoes that look similar to a road shoe (mountain shoes are all drilled to accept a mountain bike cleat with two holes rather than a road shoe which has three.) The skate style clipless shoes are usually stiff but an XC race style shoe can be significantly stiffer which may take you some getting used to but is very efficient.



If you're riding more aggressive trail and DH then a skate style clipless shoe could be the ticket. If you're burning up laps on weeknight XC races, then the more traditional plastic or carbon soled clipless shoes may be a better choice. Just remember, some brands and styles fit people better than others. My foot is on the narrow side of things and I find that Shimano, Specialized, and Five Ten shoes fit me best.

— Daniel Sapp