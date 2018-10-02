Ask Pinkbike: Helmet Fit, Tire Picks & Teaching Teens

First things first, if you are going to Fort William to lap out the downhill track, especially on a G13 'trail' bike, there is only one casing option, and that is the full DH casing, no questions asked, front and rear. Double Down is tough, but the relentless rocks at the Fort will not be kind to anything.



Secondly, you should opt for the bigger 2.5" size front and rear. You say they won't be pedaled much, so maximum size and cushioning is required, and adding some kind of tire insert would not be a bad idea, either.



The intermediate/wet conditions that the Shorty is designed for is out for the Fort. There are very short sections of muddy or dirt surfaces, but the majority of the track is gravel, rock, and hardpack. When the gravel is wet it grips like hell even with dry condition tires. So, the choice is between the DHF and DHR II. Their braking characteristics define them. The Fort is relatively flat, so braking is less of a priority than rolling speed, so double DHF is always a winner there, but a DHR II rear isn't a bad pick for your plan to go abroad next year to help you slow down on steeper slopes.



Whistler is usually fine on dry condition tires, thanks to its famous hero dirt when it rains. Heading to Morzine and the Portes Du Soleil for a week offers you a near 50/50 chance of deep mud and torrential rain - or bone dry hardpack and dust for a week. More braking performance is needed there on the steeper gradients. Overall, a DHF/DHR II combo will be your best bet, but maybe keep a few pennies in reserve to splash out on a pair of Shortys or Assegais if conditions start to go bad in the Alps. You should also choose the softest MaxxGrip compound for the best grip on the Scottish rocks, but after a few days there and at Antur they might be ready for the bin instead of another riding trip.

