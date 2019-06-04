PINKBIKE TECH

Ask Pinkbike: Incognito Cycling Shoes, Increasing Brake Power, Tire Width & Saddle Suggestions

Jun 4, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  

Here at Pinkbike, we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.



Incognito Cycling Shoes to Wear at Work?

Question: @crunchss asks in the Bikes, Parts, and Gear Forum: I'm looking for a shoe that I can wear casually with the cleat still attached. My goal is a shoe I can commute to work in and wear all day comfortably without the cleat grinding on the floor everywhere I go. Not that I think it matters greatly, but my pedals/cleats are CrankBrothers. I like the aesthetic of the Five Ten shoes as I essentially live in Vans everywhere else.

Does such a shoe exist or am I just going to have to have a pair for riding and leave a pair at work full time?


bigquotesWearing cycling shoes around the office all day is the equivalent of hanging out in your ski boots at the bar hours after the lifts have closed – it's not a good look. Plus, shoes designed for clipless pedals are going to be much stiffer than a pair of regular street shoes, and probably won't be comfortable enough to wear and walk around in for 10 hours at a time.

Having a second pair of shoes at work is one possibility, but you could also toss a pair of flat pedals on your commuter and not need to change shoes at all, that is, assuming your office has a relaxed dress code. Mixing flat pedals and fancy dress shoes probably isn't a good idea either.

SW Recon
They may be comfy on the bike, but spending all day at work in your cycling shoes probably isn't the best idea.


More Power From Guide R Brakes?


Question: @dieselsmith12 asks in the Bikes, Parts, and Gear Forum:I have a bike with SRAM Guide R brakes and even freshly bled and new pads they don't feel particularly strong. My previous bikes have been Shimano brake equipped (MT500/800) and the initial bite seems much stronger on them.

My SRAM has lots of modulation and for sure you're not going to accidentally lock a front wheel in the worst spot with them. But there are lots of times I still lust for the instantaneous power of the Shimano set ups. Some kind of blend or balance between the 2 would actually be nice. Has anyone tried a mix and match of Shimano and SRAM components? Shimano master cylinder and SRAM caliper or vice versa?

bigquotesSRAM brakes are designed to work with DOT fluid, and Shimano brakes are for mineral oil only. That means you absolutely can't mix and match levers and calipers – don't even try. There's an easier solution that might give you the power you're looking for from those Guide brakes: metallic pads and bigger rotors.

Organic brake pads often come as the stock setup, due to the fact that they're a little quieter, but I wish they didn't. I'd rather have more power, consistency, and a teeny bit more noise, which is what you'll get if you make the switch to metallic pads. Your brakes' wet weather performance and pad lifespan will also increase dramatically by taking this route. I'd also consider switching to larger rotors for an extra boost in stopping power, assuming that you don't already have 200mm rotors front and rear.


SRAM Guide RS brake review test
Bigger rotors and metallic pads can help make SRAM's guide R brakes feel more powerful.



Wider Tire In the Front or Rear?


Question: @AndrewHornor asks in the Bikes, Parts, and Gear Forum: I have a Kenda Nevegal 2.5 and a Maxxis Minion DHF 2.35. The DHF is a much smaller tire, so I put it on the back wheel. This setup rolls fast enough and turns well enough to make me happy, but the DHF on the back seems short on braking traction. I've enjoyed the Nevegal as both a front and rear tire in the past, but it does feel slower than the Minion. Is it worth switching the two, or is this how you'd run them?

Yeah, I know I should just switch them and find out, but I don't really want to switch them twice...


bigquotesIf I was in your shoes, I'd stick with that setup. Having a wider tire up front should give you extra traction and comfort, and the narrower rear tire will give you more cornering precision. Think of it this way: which tire would you rather have lose traction? When your rear wheel drifts a little bit it's not usually too much of an issue, but regaining control when your front wheel starts to slide sideways is a lot more challenging.

There's nothing wrong with running a DHF as a rear tire, especially when conditions are on the drier side, but when you do wear that tire out I'd recommend replacing it with something like a Minion DHR II if you're looking for more braking traction. 


Aaron Gwin s E-13 Kenda combo coming together.
If your bike doesn't have a motor, it's better to run a wider tire up front.




Comfortable Seat for Bony Butts?


Question: @Hoboinalambo asks in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country Forum: What's a good saddle for lightweights with boney bottoms? I'm dissatisfied with my current saddle and looking to upgrade to something that fits that criteria


bigquotesI'm still a big fan of the WTB Koda saddle I reviewed a couple of years ago. I fall into that lightweight / bony category, and I don't typically use a chamois, so I'm particular about what my backside is resting on. The Koda is super comfortable without being ridicuously squishy, and the short overall profile means it's less likely to get in the way when you're moving the bike around on a descent.

There are two widths, 142 and 150mm, and four different pricepoints. The shape is the same at all price levels, but you get things like titanium rails, a better cover, and higher end padding as you move up the range.


WTB Koda Review
WTB Koda




Have some unresolved tech questions? Jump in the Pinkbike Forum and we'll look to answer it for next time.

  • + 8
 I've found with any brake the most rewarding way to get the most power out of them (after the bigger rotors and better pads) is just spending enough time getting ALL the air out of them. Sometimes I'll bleed a brake set and then ride it and bleed it again and get a small amount of air out that didn't come out the first time. Nothing like totally airless brakes.
  • + 2
 Truth!
  • + 12
 How to fix your guide brakes... buy zee. Glws
  • + 5
 Not the most useful response regarding your clipless pedla shoe question!
Have a look at the 661 Filter. It's a skate style shoe and has really recessed cleats so you cant hear them as much walking. Does mean you have to get the blade out on the sole to get them to fit with certain pedals (particularly caged).
They are more flexible than most clipless specific shoes as well.

DZR also do a specific range of 'casual' clipless shoes. So not as stiff as a proper biking shoe possibly not that important for just commuting but they are much more comfortable for wearing for longer off the bike. (The opposite of what PB was pointing out.)
  • + 2
 Also take a look at Chrome Truk shoes!

www.chromeindustries.com/product/truk-pro-bike-shoe/FW-124.html?dwvar_FW-124_color=WRGM&cgid=bike_shoes
  • + 3
 this is a good news/bad news response about the Guide brakes.

bad news: there is no way to improve a terrible design.

good news: you can sell those guides to some other sucker(assuming they are in good cosmetic condition and working as well as they ever did, which isn't that well) for like $150 right here on PB! then take that $150, add another $150 and get Zee's and some rotors and be a one finger braking machine!
  • + 3
 Five Ten make Districts. They're what you're looking for. I have the flat pedal version and pedal in them and wear them to work everyday.They also make an SPD version (or at least did last year).
  • + 2
 Yup. District clips.
  • + 5
 Having endured a set of Guide Rs for a season, I would cut my losses and buy some Shimano Deores, SLX, or XTs.
  • + 1
 changed guides for formula cura, definitely best buy, for under 200€ you get a very strong brake with awesome feeling and modulation
  • + 2
 I'm with ya - people keep telling me about the great modulation on SRAM brakes, but being a big guy, all that does for me is to allow me to precisely dial in any amount t of braking power from barely noticeable to grossly inadequate. When I pull on my brakes, I'd like them to actually slow me down...
  • + 2
 I'd personally go with a set of MT5'S from magura. Around 200 brand new front and rear. Way more power and lots of modulation. And way less finger effort so less hand fatigue on those long dh runs.
  • + 2
 Brake pads are not discussed enough, I think. Which you chose makes such a difference! For my Guide R's, I fell in love with the Trickstuff organics in the front, quiet, strong, lasts relatively long. For rear I am still thinking about sth which lasts longer than those, probably should give metallics a try.
  • + 1
 Trickstuff Power+ brake pads make a difference on my Guides. Highly recommend.
  • + 1
 @hirschmj: Do you know of a US distributor or are you ordering direct from them in Germany? I've been trying to get my hands on some sets of the Power+ pads.
  • + 1
 5:10 district clips, Afton vectal, and DZR shoes. I had a pair of DZRs but felt they were cruelly a bit heavy to have all day on your feet walking round, so got a pair or flat pedals for commuting. Gives the benefit of learning bunny hops on flats.
  • + 1
 If you going to ride to work, and can handle using platform pedals, I'd suggest taking a look at SDG Shoes out of Florida. You can get them in a wide variety of colors, they look like your classic suede oxford, but more importantly you can get them in more subdued colors like Maroon, White, Kahki/Tan, and even in brown leather.
  • + 1
 @dieselsmith12 . I have guide R with SwissStop E pads on 203/180mm SwissStop Rotors. 160/145mm Reeb and i'm 240lbs and they have melt your face stopping power and modulation. Atleast try the SS pads and see if that solves your problems.
  • + 2
 You can ride in dress shoes with flat pedals, I do it all the time. In $350 Allen-Edmonds.

Just make sure your flat pedals don't have pins.
  • + 2
 Shoes: I wear my Lake SPD sandals at work sometimes. Note: I am not a fashion model by occupation.
  • + 3
 Oh Good God. Before this disappears with downvotes, please answer: Socks or no socks?
  • + 1
 Shoes: Five Ten District Clips. Product summary describes exactly what the writer asks for. I rock the flats as a casual shoe. Quality has been amazing.
  • + 1
 @dieselsmith12: Do yourself a favor and get Code calipers. You won't regret it.

Post a Comment



