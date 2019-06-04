Ask Pinkbike: Incognito Cycling Shoes, Increasing Brake Power, Tire Width & Saddle Suggestions

SRAM brakes are designed to work with DOT fluid, and Shimano brakes are for mineral oil only. That means you absolutely can't mix and match levers and calipers – don't even try. There's an easier solution that might give you the power you're looking for from those Guide brakes: metallic pads and bigger rotors.



Organic brake pads often come as the stock setup, due to the fact that they're a little quieter, but I wish they didn't. I'd rather have more power, consistency, and a teeny bit more noise, which is what you'll get if you make the switch to metallic pads. Your brakes' wet weather performance and pad lifespan will also increase dramatically by taking this route. I'd also consider switching to larger rotors for an extra boost in stopping power, assuming that you don't already have 200mm rotors front and rear.