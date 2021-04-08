Ask Pinkbike: Long-Travel vs Short-Travel Trail Bike, Measuring Fork Stiffness, Heavy Tires or Inserts?





The difference in weight between a Maxxis EXO and DoubleDown tire is about 200-250g, while CushCore weighs about 265g per end in 29". However, the thicker DD casing doesn't just add weight, it will also increase rolling resistance. This is because the stiffer sidewall saps more energy when conforming to the ground at the contact patch as the tire rolls along. This difference in rolling resistance is probably more noticeable than the difference in weight between EXO and DD tires in terms of climbing speed. CushCore, on the other hand, is claimed to maintain or even slightly reduce rolling resistance, so the EXO tire with CushCore will likely be a faster setup.



I'd also say that, in the case of CushCore especially, there's a noticeable benefit in terms of ride feel and traction. The tire is more damped, so it skips off the ground less over rough terrain and offers more traction and comfort than a standard EXO casing. A stiffer tire casing will provide more damping too, but with CushCore there's less of a downside in terms of the "wooden" feel over small bumps that you get with stiff tire casings. I've also enjoyed Rimpact's inserts, which offer some of this damping benefit, though to a much lesser extent, at around 100g per wheel. As far as I can tell,



Obviously thicker tires are cheaper than thin tires plus inserts, but some of the more robust inserts (again, CushCore is one of the most long-lived options I've tried) should outlast several sets of tires, and if it saves you from destroying one set of tires in its lifetime, it's practically paid for itself.

It depends on what's causing you to puncture. If it's sharp rocks like flint or slate cutting a hole in the casing, an insert isn't going to help at all. If it's pinch flats, then an insert should reduce the risk of those dramatically, but I can tell you from bitter experience that they're not 100% effective. And remember, if you do puncture and you can't fix the tire with a plug, you'll have to carry the sealant-soaked insert home with you. An insert should help protect the rim from damage to a greater extent than a thicker-casing tire, but again, I can tell you this doesn't always work - I once destroyed a SRAM Roam 60 carbon wheel in the middle of an Alp with CushCore installed after hitting a hidden rock at speed.The difference in weight between a Maxxis EXO and DoubleDown tire is about 200-250g, while CushCore weighs about 265g per end in 29". However, the thicker DD casing doesn't just add weight, it will also increase rolling resistance. This is because the stiffer sidewall saps more energy when conforming to the ground at the contact patch as the tire rolls along. This difference in rolling resistance is probably more noticeable than the difference in weight between EXO and DD tires in terms of climbing speed. CushCore, on the other hand, is claimed to maintain or even slightly reduce rolling resistance, so the EXO tire with CushCore will likely be a faster setup.I'd also say that, in the case of CushCore especially, there's a noticeable benefit in terms of ride feel and traction. The tire is more damped, so it skips off the ground less over rough terrain and offers more traction and comfort than a standard EXO casing. A stiffer tire casing will provide more damping too, but with CushCore there's less of a downside in terms of the "wooden" feel over small bumps that you get with stiff tire casings. I've also enjoyed Rimpact's inserts, which offer some of this damping benefit, though to a much lesser extent, at around 100g per wheel. As far as I can tell, Nukeproof ARD Huck Norris , RockStop and Flat Tire Defender have no real impact on ride feel.Obviously thicker tires are cheaper than thin tires plus inserts, but some of the more robust inserts (again, CushCore is one of the most long-lived options I've tried) should outlast several sets of tires, and if it saves you from destroying one set of tires in its lifetime, it's practically paid for itself.