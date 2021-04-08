Ask Pinkbike: Long-Travel vs Short-Travel Trail Bike, Measuring Fork Stiffness, Heavy Tires or Inserts?

Apr 8, 2021
by Seb Stott  

Here at Pinkbike, we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers?" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech-oriented.




Can I set up a 160mm bike to ride like a 140mm bike?

Question: Jhomas.toseph asks on Instagram: If you've got two bikes with the same leverage curve, but one's short travel and the other is longer (say 141mm vs 161mm travel) would it be possible to replicate the feel of the short travel bike simply by increasing the spring rate on the long travel bike? I'm trying to choose between the Privateer 161 and 141, which look to be almost identical apart from the travel numbers. I don't ride flat out fast trails very often, so would generally prefer a firmer more supportive ride. However, I'm wondering how much of the short travel feel I could achieve on the 161 by running higher shock/fork pressures, whilst still having the option of a plusher ride with deeper sag for bikepark/DH laps. Any help would be very much appreciated! Cheers!

Privateer's 161...
Privateer 141 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
...and 141.

bigquotesI think the basic answer is yes. If you were to run 26% sag on a 161 and 30% sag on a 141, both will have 42mm of sag. And barring any significant differences in the leverage curve or the shock, that would mean they'd have the same spring rate. Obviously air shocks are non-linear so there will be a difference as the 141 gets towards the end of its travel, but in the normal "pedaling region" (say the first 100mm of travel or so) the wheel rate and therefore the feeling of support vs harshness will be pretty similar. You could add volume spacers to the 161 to get it to feel almost identical. You may never use all the 161's travel when set up like this, but that's not necessarily a bad thing - you could just think of the last 10-20mm of travel as "for emergencies only".

Normally, the problem with running less sag than the bike is designed for is it will give you a higher sagged bottom bracket height and steeper dynamic geometry. But that may be exactly what you're after for flatter, less demanding trails. Plus, the Privateer 141 and 161 have near-identical bottom bracket heights and head angles, so you'd be getting the same sagged geometry anyway if you ran the same number of millimetres of sag.

One difference is the effective seat tube angle, where the 161 measures 80- degrees and the 141 measures just under 79-degrees. If you ran both bikes at the same percentage sag, the extra travel of the 161 would cause it to sit at about the same angle once sagged, but if you set the same absolute sag, it'll be a little steeper. That's not necessarily a bad thing though, and you can always slide the saddle back on the rails if you find it too steep.

Personally, I run about 28% sag on the 161 and I find it to be a very comfortable climber. The steep seat angle makes it feel very purposeful on steep climbs and the high anti-squat suspension means its efficient under power too. It's no cross-country racer, but it pedals well and the 141 is barely lighter. 




What exactly is meant by fork stiffness?

Question: @PDXooo asks: Please help me understand something. When people speak of fork stiffness (due to stanchion diameter etc.) what are they referring to exactly? Is the flex occurring where the stanchions AND crown meet, or stanchions to lowers...?

bigquotesGood question. Manufacturers and reviewers often don't specify exactly what they mean by "stiffer", but you can measure fork stiffness in three ways: Fore-aft stiffness (how much does the axle move back and forth for a given force); torsional or steering stiffness (how much does it twist along the steering axis if a torque is applied between the axle and the stem); and lateral (how much does the axle move sideways for a given lateral sheer force). Manufacturers sometimes choose not to specify which they're referring to in order to make their fork seem better. For example, inverted forks are usually stiffer fore-aft but less stiff laterally and torsionally; their manufacturers occasionally forget to mention these last two metrics when talking about stiffness.

Where in the fork chassis most of the flex occurs is hard to answer, but I think the basic answer is "everywhere". Forks are carefully designed using Finite Element Analysis to maximize their stiffness-to-weight ratio, so it wouldn't make sense to have one component in the chain connecting the axle to the frame that was much stiffer - or much less stiff - than all the others. If you look at slow-motion footage of forks flexing, there appears to be some visible flex in all the components (crown, stanchions and lowers).

Fox and RockShox have both released forks with 38mm stanchions for extra stiffness.



Heavy inserts or heavy tires?

Question: A nice chap I got talking to on the trails a few weeks ago asks: I get punctures occasionally. Should I bother getting a set of inserts like CushCore, or just heavier-duty tires like DoubleDown casing ones instead of EXO (which has a similar weight penalty)?

Cushcore review
Inserts can prevent punctures, but so can thicker tires. So which is best?

bigquotesIt depends on what's causing you to puncture. If it's sharp rocks like flint or slate cutting a hole in the casing, an insert isn't going to help at all. If it's pinch flats, then an insert should reduce the risk of those dramatically, but I can tell you from bitter experience that they're not 100% effective. And remember, if you do puncture and you can't fix the tire with a plug, you'll have to carry the sealant-soaked insert home with you. An insert should help protect the rim from damage to a greater extent than a thicker-casing tire, but again, I can tell you this doesn't always work - I once destroyed a SRAM Roam 60 carbon wheel in the middle of an Alp with CushCore installed after hitting a hidden rock at speed.

The difference in weight between a Maxxis EXO and DoubleDown tire is about 200-250g, while CushCore weighs about 265g per end in 29". However, the thicker DD casing doesn't just add weight, it will also increase rolling resistance. This is because the stiffer sidewall saps more energy when conforming to the ground at the contact patch as the tire rolls along. This difference in rolling resistance is probably more noticeable than the difference in weight between EXO and DD tires in terms of climbing speed. CushCore, on the other hand, is claimed to maintain or even slightly reduce rolling resistance, so the EXO tire with CushCore will likely be a faster setup.

I'd also say that, in the case of CushCore especially, there's a noticeable benefit in terms of ride feel and traction. The tire is more damped, so it skips off the ground less over rough terrain and offers more traction and comfort than a standard EXO casing. A stiffer tire casing will provide more damping too, but with CushCore there's less of a downside in terms of the "wooden" feel over small bumps that you get with stiff tire casings. I've also enjoyed Rimpact's inserts, which offer some of this damping benefit, though to a much lesser extent, at around 100g per wheel. As far as I can tell, Nukeproof ARD, Huck Norris, RockStop and Flat Tire Defender have no real impact on ride feel.

Obviously thicker tires are cheaper than thin tires plus inserts, but some of the more robust inserts (again, CushCore is one of the most long-lived options I've tried) should outlast several sets of tires, and if it saves you from destroying one set of tires in its lifetime, it's practically paid for itself.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Ask Pinkbike


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Goes Even Bigger in 'Slate Line'
72833 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Buy an Enduro Bike With a Dual-Crown Fork?
57415 views
Pinkbike Buyer's Guide: The Best Clip-In Trail MTB Pedals for 2021
53538 views
Review: Oura Ring, The One to Rule Them All?
49485 views
Updated: The Ultimate Guide to the 2021 Racing Season
48656 views
Updated: Canfield Bikes Prototype Stolen, Possible Sighting of Rider
47334 views
Video: Spoof Campervan Advert Hints at a New YT Capra
44406 views
First Ride: 2022 Trek Session - Nope, Not Going to Say It
41191 views

24 Comments

  • 13 2
 I find it very curious how many riders experience tire puncture issues. About me : I live in an area with long, fast rock filled trails, weigh close to 200 lbs loaded up, am pretty fast (top 5% of Strava times on just about any trail I do), and I run exclusively EXO casing tires at 21/25 psi (F/R). No inserts or anything. And yet I haven't had a single tire issue in 5+ seasons. Do I need to run less psi? Ride harder? Am I "smooth"? Just find it weird how many PB'ers have tire issues, when I never have any?
  • 33 0
 I mean, you are Superman, right? That cape probably helps out.
  • 4 0
 It probably has to do somewhat with each of the things you mentioned. Knowing a trail also decreases punctures. I would easily go a season without a flat tire, until I started to ride at Big Sky, MT more. I wouldn't even bother bringing a single-wall tire there.
  • 1 0
 The number one thing that gives me punctures here is thorns, special Gorse thorns that seem to be invisible until the moment of impact and also able to render sealant inert until all the air is gone from the tyre.
  • 1 0
 I find that at 180 lbs and similar skill/speed most of my flats are the result of trying to ride like the 50to01 lads and just blowing my bead out in berms/ruts. I think weight bias has something to do with it too, usually more experienced riders are central on the bike and aren't smashing the back wheel into stuff as hard. I think a lot of it is just luck and coincidence too!
  • 1 0
 At speed on limestone or coarse/
large crystal granite, you'd be grenading tires all day, every day. I weigh 40 lbs less and have to run Double Down (or equivalent) rear tires to avoid sliced casings.
  • 1 0
 I have sliced every exo tire Ive tried. Not sidewall I'll cut them in-between the tread. 28 psi rear 25 psi front and similair build as you. Not gonna lie I hate bringing tools with me. (other than a hex set) So now I just run a DH rear and DD front and have never had a puncture in the last few years. Ive run the same setup on my dh bike for 5 years and kncok on wood have never even flatted. No inserts just basic tubeless setup.
  • 2 0
 If you are top 5 percent in strata you are probably picking the cleanest line. Some people like plowing through things and hitting the rowdier more chunderous lines
  • 1 0
 @superman-4 I have always wondered the same - I think its the terrain we ride (given locations, I'm guessing we do similar trails). I have had a flat once in the last 4-5 years despite weighing 200lb without riding gear, and while I'm probably not as fast as you, I am famous for breaking bikes and parts. I think the rock we have is just a little more... accommodating. It looks sharp and hurts like heck when you crash, but doesn't seem to cut into tyres like it does in other places in the world.
  • 3 0
 Cushcore stretches out after 5-6 tyres. Put it in the dryer. It'll shrink back.
@superman #4.
I am very surprised you top 5 everything and have no flats ever, but that's cool. I use dd and cushcore and get no flats, just rips. I'm 80kg. Run 21-24 psi and can ride a bike. With out cushcore my rims last a season. Sometimes less.
  • 2 0
 I did exo casing + cush core for a while. It's fine but it feels odd having the flappy soft casing vs the firm/damp insert. You can notice the step change when one part of the system is engaged va the other. The tire system feels much better with cushcore + DD. If I had to step down in weight I'd go DD with no insert or exo with cushcore xc
  • 1 0
 My140mm Pike Select + seems too harsh at beginning of travel. If I removed air pressure the sag is at 40% ... seems like I lose potential travel if there is too much sag. Compression is backed off completely and rebound somewhere in the middle.
  • 1 0
 You might just be used to more travel because normal fork sag is somewhere around 15-20% for manufacturer recommendations.
  • 2 0
 how old is the fork? might need a lower leg service
  • 1 0
 Get a new Tannus tubeless insert and leave the tube at home. It is I think among the lightest, and it freaking works. It also helps prevent burping as it pushes the bead outwards. It also makes airing up a tubeless tire easy without a compressor....

I say "leave the tire at home" when a mile up my ride this morning my presta valve decided to retire early, and I had to walk/hike back to the car....
  • 1 0
 Double Down casings may roll a little slower, but they also offer a lot more damping and support. And they don't get gutted like a fish every time you look at a line through some limestone or coarse/large crystal granite.

If you live someplace where you can dodge the weight penalty of beefier tires, by all means rock some EXO (or equivalent) casings. But if you end up in Vegas, on the Front Range, or anyplace else with a lot of pointy rocks, you'll end up with a sliced tire pretty quickly.

As for inserts, if you only ride buff jump trails I guess they make sense...........maybe?
  • 1 0
 I've been using the tannus tubeless insert for about a year and am very impressed with it can run lower pressure for more traction and still has better sidewall support it weighs less than most inserts and it's supposed to be easier to install then cushcore I didn't find it that easy to install but never used cushcore
  • 1 0
 'you'll have to carry the sealant-soaked insert home with you' Not if it's in a race, then they end up in my bike clutter, because time is more important than leaving a massive non biodegradable donut in the woods. I can't complain though, I've got a nukeproof ard, a rimpact plus size and a vittoria liner all for free because of it.
  • 1 0
 Cushcore XC has a lot of the benefits of the pro insert without the weight. The lower tire pressure dramatically increases traction and the sidewall support gives you more cornering confidence. Just wish they were easier to install.
  • 3 0
 Did Richie Rude answer the heavy insert or heavy tire question.....
  • 1 1
 I run both heavy insert and heavy tire when riding in the mountains... I punctured DD tire through Procore having 25Psi in the main chamber... weigh 80kg with full equipment.
  • 1 0
 I'm a fan of inserts, but that occasional ride home wearing one like a bandolier sucks.
  • 1 0
 ...fork stiffness and inserts....hmmmmm
  • 1 0
 Stiffer in fore-aft, loobed better = better in and out action?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009609
Mobile Version of Website