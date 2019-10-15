Ask Pinkbike: Mixed Drivetrains & Wheel Sizes, 29ers For Older Riders, G2 vs Code Brakes

I've received a few questions from readers interested in how the new Yeti SB165 rides when it's set up with a 29” wheel and fork, so I thought I'd address that here. I tried out the 'mullet' configuration for a few rides with a 170mm fork up front (compared to the 180mm 27.5” fork the bike is spec'd with), and the results were in line with what I'd expected.



Even with the slightly shorter travel fork the head angle was still slacker, and the bottom bracket was higher than before due to the larger diameter front wheel. Those changes push the bike even further into the strictly gravity-oriented realm, since its handling is quite lazy on flatter trails and at slower speeds. The pedaling position is still comfortable, but it's not a bike I'd want to take on a long ride with lots of ups and downs. The bigger front wheel does bump up the SB165's plowability even further, although that just got me thinking, "What if this bike had two 29" wheels? There's no denying the fact that mixed wheel bikes can make cornering extra fun, since it's easy to really push that smaller back wheel around.



Realistically, the SB150 is a better all-rounder, with a much more balanced feel than a mulleted SB165. It's a fun experiment, but I'd say the SB150 and SB165 both perform better when equipped with the wheel size they were designed around. We had the SB165 on hand during this year's Pinkbike Field Test - keep an eye out for the videos and articles that go deeper into its handling as a 27.5" wheeled bike.