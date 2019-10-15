Ask Pinkbike: Mixed Drivetrains & Wheel Sizes, 29ers For Older Riders, G2 vs Code Brakes

Here at Pinkbike, we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.
SRAM Shifter and Derailleur With Shimano 12-Speed? Question: @jeffhernandez
asks in the Mechanic's Lounge Forum
: I have an SB150 that came with a Shimano XT 12 speed drivetrain. I would like to change to SRAM X01 12 speed. If I change my derailleur and shifter only will it work?
|Yes, a SRAM derailleur and shifter will work with your Shimano 12-speed cassette, although neither manufacturer is going to recommend that setup. I'm curious about what you're trying to gain by making that switch – if anything, you'll be losing features, including the ability to adjust your clutch tension, and to drop down two gears with one push of the shifter. I suppose there's a slight weight difference, but personally, that wouldn't be enough to convince me to make the swap you're proposing.
On the topic of drivetrain compatibility, keep in mind that the XT cassette is designed specifically for use with a Shimano Hyperglide+ chain. Other chains will work, but you won't get the same level of shifting performance, including the ability to shift under load.
SRAM G2 vs Code Brakes? Question: @dnyewoods12
asks in the Bikes, Parts & Gear Forum
: SRAM G2 or Codes? I'm racing enduro, racing XC, aggressive riding - appreciate any help on making a decision. Thanks.
|There's a pretty big difference between enduro and cross-country racing, but when it comes to trying to choose between the SRAM's G2 or Code brakes for aggressive riding, the Codes are my pick, hands down. The G2 brakes work fine on lighter duty trail bikes, but they don't offer the same level of power as the Codes, especially on long, sustained descents. There's a slight weight advantage in favor of the G2's, but I'd happily take a weight penalty for better performance, which is exactly what the Codes deliver.
Switching to 29 at An Older Age? Question: @dnyewoods12
asks in the Bikes, Parts & Gear Forum
: I may be overthinking this, but is it a bad idea to move to a 29'r at say above 50, asking for a friend...? I tried one about 5 years ago but I was going from a 26" wheel and it felt a bit odd so I went with a RM Thunderbolt 27.5 that I really love, except for the suspension which I can bottom and flex the Fox 32 forks too much these days.
So I'm looking at a RM Instinct with 140/140 travel, but am wondering, will I suffer in the getting rolling area on punchy trails? I'm not sure how much more effort it will need to get rolling. I'm an average rider that's been MTB for 30+ years.
|I don't think you'll have any trouble at all adapting to the slightly bigger wheels. I agree, switching from 26” to 29” wheels can feel odd, but going from 27.5” to 29” is much less disconcerting. Just like with any new bike, it'll likely take you a handful of rides before you feel at home, but there's really not much of a learning curve, no matter how old you are.
If anything, the bigger wheels will help take the edge off some of those chattery sections of trail, saving those old bones on long rides. The amount of effort it takes to get going isn't unreasonable either, and again, you'll be used to it within a few rides. A test ride is always a great idea to help assuage any lingering fears, but I think you're making the right choice. Enjoy the new bike!
Yeti SB165 With a 29" Front Wheel?
|I've received a few questions from readers interested in how the new Yeti SB165 rides when it's set up with a 29” wheel and fork, so I thought I'd address that here. I tried out the 'mullet' configuration for a few rides with a 170mm fork up front (compared to the 180mm 27.5” fork the bike is spec'd with), and the results were in line with what I'd expected.
Even with the slightly shorter travel fork the head angle was still slacker, and the bottom bracket was higher than before due to the larger diameter front wheel. Those changes push the bike even further into the strictly gravity-oriented realm, since its handling is quite lazy on flatter trails and at slower speeds. The pedaling position is still comfortable, but it's not a bike I'd want to take on a long ride with lots of ups and downs. The bigger front wheel does bump up the SB165's plowability even further, although that just got me thinking, "What if this bike had two 29" wheels? There's no denying the fact that mixed wheel bikes can make cornering extra fun, since it's easy to really push that smaller back wheel around.
Realistically, the SB150 is a better all-rounder, with a much more balanced feel than a mulleted SB165. It's a fun experiment, but I'd say the SB150 and SB165 both perform better when equipped with the wheel size they were designed around. We had the SB165 on hand during this year's Pinkbike Field Test - keep an eye out for the videos and articles that go deeper into its handling as a 27.5" wheeled bike.
I can't tell the difference between 12sp XT and XTR that I run on my other bike, but the "GXT" hybrid is lightyears away, especially when shifting under load.
