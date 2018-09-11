Ask Pinkbike: Multi-Tools, Suspension Suggestions & Cutting Carbon Bars

Depending on your budget and intentions, Fox, RockShox, DVO, Manitou, MRP, and Cane Creek all make some decent stuff. But as with a lot of things in life, the more you spend, the more you get, and the top drawer offerings from all six companies won't be holding anyone back. Since you're currently on the Kashima-equipped fancy pants stuff from Fox, I'll assume that you want the same level of gear from the other guys, too. Here are some things to keep in mind.



Do you service your own stuff, and is it important that you can get parts quickly? The Pike and Lyrik are good options as they're probably the easiest to service and, depending on where you're located, to find spare parts for. With fewer external dials, I also think of RockShox's forks as being better suited to those set-and-forget types, but performance doesn't suffer because of this. If you like to tinker with settings and want the most adjustable suspension, Fox's new Grip2 damper is the ticket. It also happens to kick ass as well. Manitou's Mattoc is the sleeper here; it doesn't get enough respect but performs just as well, and its hydraulic bottom out adjustment (HBO for short) is an awesome, functional feature. DVO is certainly the cool kid on the block right now, and the Off The Top (OTT) dial is a neat tool, too. Cane Creek's Helm fork would be my choice if I were a large rider who wanted a sturdy feeling fork with damping the suits very aggressive riding. My personal pick would be MRP's Ribbon, though, because I like stuff that's a bit uncommon, and its twin-tube damper massively impressed me when I had it on the front of my bike last year.

— Mike Levy