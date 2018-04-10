Ask Pinkbike: Offset Questions and Full Face Suggestions





In my experience, reduced offset forks make the most sense on bikes with relatively long reach numbers. Bringing the wheel back towards the rider makes it a little easier to keep the front end weighted, which can lead to a more stable, locked in feeling while cornering. On the flip side, putting a reduced offset fork on a relatively short bike can make it feel like the wheel is tucking over too far in corners, which isn't what you want.



Let's take a look at your particular bike. Right now, with a head angle of 67-degrees and a 44mm offset fork, you have a



Still with me? I hope so, but it is easy to get overwhelmed by all the possibilities. If I was in your shoes, I'd start with getting a 150mm fork with the 'regular' amount of offset and seeing how that felt. If the bike still didn't feel slack or stable enough, then I'd put in that angle adjust headset. The Occam isn't that long of a bike – I think the benefits of the slightly longer wheelbase that will come from the longer and slacker setup will outweigh what you would achieve with a reduced offset fork.

There's a lot of buzz around the concept of fork offset these days, but I honestly don't think all of it is warranted. Yes, fork offset does affect the handling of your bike, but putting on a reduced offset fork isn't always going to transform how it feels out on the trail in a positive way. It's important to focus on what performance attributes you're trying to achieve, rather than thinking that less offset is automatically better. It's just one part of the equation when it comes to bike geometry.In my experience, reduced offset forks make the most sense on bikes with relatively long reach numbers. Bringing the wheel back towards the rider makes it a little easier to keep the front end weighted, which can lead to a more stable, locked in feeling while cornering. On the flip side, putting a reduced offset fork on a relatively short bike can make it feel like the wheel is tucking overfar in corners, which isn't what you want.Let's take a look at your particular bike. Right now, with a head angle of 67-degrees and a 44mm offset fork, you have a trail number of 104mm. If you purchased a fork with the same travel but with 37mm of offset, that number would change to 111mm, and your wheelbase would be slightly shorter. For comparison, a trail number of 111mm could also be achieved by reducing the head angle by one degree. Trail affects what the steering of your bike feels like - in the most basic terms, more trail slows the steering down, and less trail speeds it up.Still with me? I hope so, but it is easy to get overwhelmed by all the possibilities. If I was in your shoes, I'd start with getting a 150mm fork with the 'regular' amount of offset and seeing how that felt. If the bike still didn't feel slack or stable enough, then I'd put in that angle adjust headset. The Occam isn't that long of a bike – I think the benefits of the slightly longer wheelbase that will come from the longer and slacker setup will outweigh what you would achieve with a reduced offset fork. — Mike Kazimer