Ask Pinkbike: Offset Questions and Full Face Suggestions

Apr 10, 2018
Here at Pinkbike we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.





Do I Want a Reduced Offset Fork?

Question: Pinkbike user @Shep77 asked this question in the Bikes, Parts & Gear forum: I have a 2016 Orbea Occam AM (140mm travel front and rear, 27.5). For 2018, they changed to a 150mm-travel fork and the head-angle went from 67 degrees to 66.5. The bikes which are using a low-offset fork for 2018, such as the Orbea Rallon and Transition full-springers, appear to have head-angles of 66 or less. Now that Rockshox has announced commercial availability of their low-offset Lyrik and Yari, I have been thinking about updating my fork to a 150mm, and going with the low-offset option. It might take an angle-set headset in order to get that last 1 degree of rake to really take advantage of a low-offset fork.

My question is, are there any other geometry measurements which I should look at before deciding this is a worth-while experiment. The bike currently has a Boost rear end, but a non-Boost fork, so it's difficult to upgrade wheelsets. This is another motivator to update the fork.


bigquotesThere's a lot of buzz around the concept of fork offset these days, but I honestly don't think all of it is warranted. Yes, fork offset does affect the handling of your bike, but putting on a reduced offset fork isn't always going to transform how it feels out on the trail in a positive way. It's important to focus on what performance attributes you're trying to achieve, rather than thinking that less offset is automatically better. It's just one part of the equation when it comes to bike geometry.

In my experience, reduced offset forks make the most sense on bikes with relatively long reach numbers. Bringing the wheel back towards the rider makes it a little easier to keep the front end weighted, which can lead to a more stable, locked in feeling while cornering. On the flip side, putting a reduced offset fork on a relatively short bike can make it feel like the wheel is tucking over too far in corners, which isn't what you want.

Let's take a look at your particular bike. Right now, with a head angle of 67-degrees and a 44mm offset fork, you have a trail number of 104mm. If you purchased a fork with the same travel but with 37mm of offset, that number would change to 111mm, and your wheelbase would be slightly shorter. For comparison, a trail number of 111mm could also be achieved by reducing the head angle by one degree. Trail affects what the steering of your bike feels like - in the most basic terms, more trail slows the steering down, and less trail speeds it up.

Still with me? I hope so, but it is easy to get overwhelmed by all the possibilities. If I was in your shoes, I'd start with getting a 150mm fork with the 'regular' amount of offset and seeing how that felt. If the bike still didn't feel slack or stable enough, then I'd put in that angle adjust headset. The Occam isn't that long of a bike – I think the benefits of the slightly longer wheelbase that will come from the longer and slacker setup will outweigh what you would achieve with a reduced offset fork.
Mike Kazimer


Forking
It's easy to get fixated on offset, but remember it's just one part of the geometry equation.




Enduro Helmet for Downhill?

Question: Pinkbike user @DirtJumpKitty asked this question in the Downhill: The Fox Proframe helmet has caught my eye for some time but I'm not sure if it's up to par for DH riding, even though it's "DH certified."

I just got into DH last year. I would say I'm an intermediate level rider and do have some good crashes (so don't want the helmet to break on the first fall). I mostly ride the Blue Mountain Bike Park (Ontario, CAN) and planning to go to Whistler this year.


bigquotesFox's ProFrame helmet is certified for downhill, which means it complies with normal helmet regulations plus an additional safety test on the strength of the chin bar. The ProFrame was designed around enduro racing use and has huge ventilation and no foam or mesh in the chin guard to help heavy breathing to get maximum airflow.

If you are purely riding downhill with lift access in a not too crazily hot location, I would not recommend the ProFrame. There are two trade-offs of the design which are big pro's for enduro, but con's for pure downhill and bike park. Firstly, the huge ventilation leaves you more susceptible to incoming branches or sticks, and even though it passes the safety test, an unlucky crash might leave you with a pointy rock in your head. Secondly, the open chin bar area will eventually leave you will a mouth full of dirt, dust, mud, flies, wasps and whatever else is out there. If you are purely in the park just go for a full on DH helmet - you can cool down on the lift.

The major point you did raise in your question was having multiple crashes as you are a beginner rider – all helmets should be replaced after a crash. Even if they look fine on the outside, the EPS foam which absorbs impacts could be compressed leaving you with less protection for the next crash. There is only one exception to the rule I have found which is POC's Coron helmet which uses a multi-impact EPP foam but is a premium product at €500.Paul Aston

Theo Galy charging through the rocks on stage eight. Theo rode to fifth place on the weekend.
Probably not ideal conditions for the massively vented ProFrame helmet.



