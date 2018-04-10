Ask Pinkbike: Offset Questions and Full Face Suggestions

Here at Pinkbike we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.
: I have a 2016 Orbea Occam AM (140mm travel front and rear, 27.5). For 2018, they changed to a 150mm-travel fork and the head-angle went from 67 degrees to 66.5. The bikes which are using a low-offset fork for 2018, such as the Orbea Rallon and Transition full-springers, appear to have head-angles of 66 or less. Now that Rockshox has announced commercial availability of their low-offset Lyrik and Yari, I have been thinking about updating my fork to a 150mm, and going with the low-offset option. It might take an angle-set headset in order to get that last 1 degree of rake to really take advantage of a low-offset fork.
My question is, are there any other geometry measurements which I should look at before deciding this is a worth-while experiment. The bike currently has a Boost rear end, but a non-Boost fork, so it's difficult to upgrade wheelsets. This is another motivator to update the fork.
Enduro Helmet for Downhill?
The Fox Proframe helmet has caught my eye for some time but I'm not sure if it's up to par for DH riding, even though it's "DH certified."
I just got into DH last year. I would say I'm an intermediate level rider and do have some good crashes (so don't want the helmet to break on the first fall). I mostly ride the Blue Mountain Bike Park (Ontario, CAN) and planning to go to Whistler this year.
