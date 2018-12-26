PINKBIKE TECH

Ask Pinkbike: Paint Choices, Cleat Issues, and Predicting the Future of MTB

Dec 26, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Here at Pinkbike, we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.



Matte or Glossy Finish?

Question: EliasFritzen asks in the All-Mountain/Cross-Country Forum: I am looking into getting a 2019 Trek Remedy 8! My first full suspension all mountain bike. It comes in two colours, matte black and gloss Miami green. Now, I was thinking about the durability of the paint and from what I have heard, the gloss tends to last much longer, however, I prefer the matte. Also, I work at a bike shop in NZ and the only available colour in NZ is matte black, but I do have the option of ordering the green one.


bigquotes Most production mountain bikes are powder-coated, so there should be little difference in the scratch resistance or durability of matte or glossy finishes between the same brand and models. Glossy paint, however, is much easier to keep looking new, because the smooth surface leaves fewer places for crud to cling to. The moment a matte finish leaves the showroom, micro sized particles of dirt and grime begin to accumulate in the uneven surface that will never wash out. "Lustrous" quickly becomes dull, but a lot of riders prefer that unshaven guerrilla warfare look. If that's you, buy that matte-black Remedy - but keep a can of Maxima SC1 handy. It's the only substance I've used that can make a matte finish look new again.RC

Maxima SC1 Clear Coat
Most mountain bikes that have matte finishes end up looking like homeless pets. Maxima's SC1 can make them look best in show in five minutes.



FiveTen Maltese Falcon - Possible to replace cleat nuts?

Question: @freerider11 asks in the Bikes, Parts, and Gear Forum: So, I've somehow managed to strip out one of the bolt holes on the cleat nut of a pair of FiveTen Maltese Falcon shoes. Anyone know if the cleat nuts are replaceable on FiveTen's? I know most Shimano shoes allow you to replace them, and Shimano cleat nuts are readily available. However, can't seem to find anything specific to FiveTen and nothing that confirms if it's even possible. Hope so, as the shoes are basically brand new...

bigquotesBy 'cleat nuts' I assume you mean the steel plate inside the shoe that is threaded to receive the cleat and bolt? These usually have four mounting holes and are symmetrical, so pull out the insole from the shoe, and you should be able to access the plate. Rotate the plate around 180º and you will have two more holes in the correct place.

If this doesn't work there are a few more options: re-thread or helicoil the plate (depending on your mechanical skill level), head to your local bike shop and see if they can source a spare (I can't find them for sale online, but a good shop should be able to help), or the most expensive option – buy another pair of the same shoes and swap the plate, at least you will have another pair 'in stock' for when you need them.Paul Aston


2015 Five Ten - Maltese Falcon Race Shoes size 11.5
This pair of Maltese Falcon's shoes from FiveTen has the four mounting bolts as usual. Rotate it 180 degrees and you have fresh threads in the same location as before. (Photo Credit: MyBikesBroken)




Where do bikes go from here?

Question: @Gmoneyog1 asks in the All-Mountain/Cross-Country Forum: Since I was a kid so much has changed...Carbon fiber is becoming a more affordable option and e-mountain bikes are a thing. I am now trying things 5-6 years ago I thought would never really catch on and it's insane how quickly this industry has moved and I am very thankful to grow up in this time period. How much more can they do?


bigquotesI'm right there with you. It's pretty crazy how much stuff has changed in the last few years, and it doesn't look like things are slowing down anytime soon. Components will continually get lighter and stronger, but at the same time more user-friendly in terms of serviceability, and technology that used to be incredibly expensive will be increasingly affordable.

I don't think that we're going to completely re-invent the wheel, but people are going to have ideas for products that previously weren't possible due to technology restraints that are now able to be developed and tested.

I really think we'll see more of an evolution in the sport itself than product technology. Mountain biking has become more mainstream, and for a lot of people, it's their new "golf." This is great for participation numbers and support in creating more opportunities to ride, but all of the growth has to be managed. Those who have been riding and involved for years and have seen the sport change are the ones who can best help promote stewardship and responsibility in new riders and keep mountain biking moving in a positive direction.Daniel Sapp

Trust The Message trailing linkage fork.
Linkage forks, dropper posts, 29" wheels and it still pedals uphill remarkably well. Bikes have come a long way, and will continue to evolve, but the sport itself and the community of people surrounding it is what will see the most change in years to come.


19 Comments

  • + 9
 question is whether the inclusion of the Evil with the Message fork is included as a reference to improvements in technology or to symbolize the golfer demographic they reference.....
  • + 5
 Tires! I think that's the real place for improvement. I've got between 2400 and 2700g worth of tire on my bike and would love to reduce that weight while retaining or improving both performance and durability.
  • + 4
 Wow slow news day obviously.

Lea and Perrins on before OR after I've grilled my cheese on toast? I think that's an equally important question comapred to those asked above...
  • + 4
 That's not a question. Before is the ONLY option.
  • + 2
 Should be hendo's.
  • + 5
 What is going on here? This conversation is way to British for us Yanks.
  • + 0
 Lea and Perrins is gross
  • + 2
 Before! My god man.
  • + 1
 @sspiff: My guess is Worcestershire on a grilled cheese? Strange, although not as strange as all the different pronunciations of "worcestershire".
  • + 2
 @TheStabbyCyclist: Wooster-Sheer
  • + 1
 Yea this must be super British, I've never thought of putting worcestershire on a grilled cheese but it seems like is has to be good.

edit : I just looked this up and you do open face grilled cheese over there ?! , looks good !
  • + 1
 Just go all in and get a Ptoject One Trek custom paint with a matte black with blue gloss flames...you’re welcome.

(FWIW, Inhave seen something like this, black with all blue flames on a carbon Emondia, though all gloss, and it looked spectacular)
  • + 1
 The future is that mtbers realise they’re not really participators of a sport, more a past time for the rich and famous. It becomes lame. People stop doing it. Dirt jumping kicks off big time.
  • + 2
 Makes sense now as to why my local vmba chapter keeps removing rocks and cutting out roots, makes it easier for the golfers to putt through the woods
  • + 1
 regular old Armor-All works well for matte finishes as well. Only thing is to remember to spray it on a rag FAR away from the bike (especially brake rotors!)
  • + 1
 How about you look at how to repaint, strip, polish frames, replacement decals? Seems that would be more relevant.
  • + 1
 Those linkage forks make any bike ‘fugly’ !
  • + 1
 whens eagle-tap coming out? prolly before xtr.
  • - 3
 Can some psychoanalyst explain me why did I google “gynecologist jokes” after reading “cleat problems”?

Post a Comment



