Ask Pinkbike: Paint Choices, Cleat Issues, and Predicting the Future of MTB

I'm right there with you. It's pretty crazy how much stuff has changed in the last few years, and it doesn't look like things are slowing down anytime soon. Components will continually get lighter and stronger, but at the same time more user-friendly in terms of serviceability, and technology that used to be incredibly expensive will be increasingly affordable.



I don't think that we're going to completely re-invent the wheel, but people are going to have ideas for products that previously weren't possible due to technology restraints that are now able to be developed and tested.



I really think we'll see more of an evolution in the sport itself than product technology. Mountain biking has become more mainstream, and for a lot of people, it's their new "golf." This is great for participation numbers and support in creating more opportunities to ride, but all of the growth has to be managed. Those who have been riding and involved for years and have seen the sport change are the ones who can best help promote stewardship and responsibility in new riders and keep mountain biking moving in a positive direction.

— Daniel Sapp