Ask Pinkbike: Preventing Tire Buzz, Progressing Safely, Rebound Adjustments, & Which Bike to Buy?

Find a section of trail that's easily repeatable, and change one thing at a time to see what feels best. Keep track of your air pressure and rebound / compression clicks, so that you can easily return to a setting that felt good. It's easy to get overwhelmed by all the possible combinations, but don't be afraid to experiment – those dials aren't just for show, and they can make a big difference when if comes to how your bike feels out on the trail. Yes, messing with rebound is something everyone should try, but before you go spinning that red dial it's worth taking a step back and looking at your overall setup. Start by checking your air pressure. If you need a starting point, there should be a sticker on the back of the lowers that provides suggested air pressures for different rider weights, or you can visit RockShox's web site for those base settings. Too much pressure could cause your fork to feel like it's trying to rattle your fillings out in rough terrain, even if it felt fine on smoother sections of trail.Once you're confident that the air pressure is in a reasonable realm, I'd suggest checking your compression settings. Depending on the fork model, you'll either have low-speed compression or high-and low-speed compression adjustments accessible on the top right side of the fork. How many clicks are you from fully closed? If the dial (or dials) are nearly all the way closed, opening them up by a couple clicks may help.With those details taken care of, now it's time to tackle the rebound settings. Ideally, you want your fork to be able to absorb repeated hits without packing up (that's when it rebounds too slowly to deal with the next impact). Stand next to the bike and compress the fork by pushing down on the handlebar. Unweight the fork, and attention to how fast it returns to full extension. Does it seem like the front wheel wants to spring off the ground? Or is is rebounding like it's full of molasses? In general, it's better to have a fork rebound on the quicker rather than the slower side of things, but personal preference plays a role here.Find a section of trail that's easily repeatable, and change one thing at a time to see what feels best. Keep track of your air pressure and rebound / compression clicks, so that you can easily return to a setting that felt good. It's easy to get overwhelmed by all the possible combinations, but don't be afraid to experiment – those dials aren't just for show, and they can make a big difference when if comes to how your bike feels out on the trail.