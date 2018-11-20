PINKBIKE TECH

Ask Pinkbike: Ripmo or Smuggler, Powerful Brakes & Tough Tires

Nov 20, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Here at Pinkbike, we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.



Transition Smuggler vs. Ibis Ripmo

Question: @ozarksagd asks in the All-Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum:: I'm looking get a more efficient 29er with a steeper STA and reduced offset fork for aggressive all-mountain riding, all-day epics, and 4-6 enduro races per year. I'm located in NW Arkansas, so lots of short technical up and down, long flow trails, and medium to big jump lines. I enjoy it all. I want a bike I can throw on the truck and ride comfortably in a wide range of mountainous areas.

While at Outerbike, I demo'd a Transition Sentinel, Scout, and Smuggler, an Evil Following MB, Pivot Firebird 29, and an Ibis Ripmo. Out of those, the Smuggler and the Ripmo were standouts. Both felt quick, poppy, and efficient. But a well equipped Ripmo is nearly $8,000, while the Smuggler is $6,000.

Worth noting though is I would have to swap the Smuggler's DPS rear for a DPX2 and would probably upgrade the wheelset as well. I would likely run the 36 on the Smuggler at 150mm.

Does anyone have experience on both bikes? Namely, I'd like to hear people's opinions on any limitations felt with the shorter travel Smuggler or conversely, anyone who feels like the Ripmo is too much bike.

*Note: I believe it's a fair comparison due to both bikes having nearly identical geometry numbers. I'm not interested in the Sentinel. It feels too long for my tastes.

bigquotesThe geometry numbers may be similar, but the Smuggler and the Ripmo have two very distinct trail personalities due to their different suspension designs and amounts of travel. They'll both work very well for the terrain you described, but you'll want to consider exactly where your performance priorities lie.

If I had 4-6 enduro races on my calendar I'd go with the Ripmo. That extra 25mm of rear travel goes a long way towards taking the edge off of bigger hits, and makes it easier to maintain speed in rougher terrain. I'd recommend going with the Fox Float X2 on the Ripmo vs. the DPX2 – it gives the bike a plusher, more ground-hugging feel. There's also the fact that you can fit a wider rear tire on the Ripmo, which gives you more options to adapt to the conditions on race day.

Both bikes have similar reach numbers and steep seat angles, which creates a very comfortable climbing position; the difference lies in how the suspension behaves when you're grinding uphill. If you don't like flipping levers the Ripmo is the way to go – that DW-link suspension layout gives it a very crisp feel when climbing, while the Smuggler does best after moving that little blue lever into the middle setting for extra support.

The two bikes have the same frame only price, but the different part specs make it a little trickier to keep the final price of the Ripmo down. Ibis do provide the option of uprgrading the suspension components or wheels, and if I was in your shoes I'd probably go with the GX model, upgrade the fork to the Grip2 damper and the shock to an X2. I'd also find a way to swap the Deore brakes for a set of SRAM Codes. All those changes should still keep the price around that $6,000 mark.

No matter what you end up choosing, you're going to have a bike that's capable of delivering tons of fun out on the trails – I thoroughly enjoyed the hours I spent testing both models. 
 Mike Kazimer

For press release
Transition Smuggler
Ibis Ripmo XX1 2018
Ibis Ripmo



What is the Most Durable Plus Tire?

Question: @dannyfag asks in the All-Mountain/Cross-Country Forum: Anyone had any experience with plus tires? I got quite a heavy bike with Minion front and High roller rear, both 2.8. One trip to the Lake District and I was hounded with flats on the rear. I started with tubeless and then had to put tubes in, as I had some major cuts in them.

I am going on the same trip and can`t bear to be repairing loads of flats mid winter on some of my favourite descents. I just bought a Vittoria tire insert, but I am wondering what the most robust rear 2.8 tire on the market is? Are the Magic Mary 2.8 any good? I did have the 2.35 on a DH holiday a couple of years ago and they seemed really good.


bigquotesIf you are already having problems with the 2.8 Minion DHF (it's one of the tougher plus alternatives), you will probably slash up the Magic Mary on the same trails. Your salvation may be in the new Eddy Current 27.5 x 2.8 inch tire from Schwalbe. It was designed specifically to handle the abuse handed out by 55-pound eMTB's, topped by riders brandishing 250 to 500 watts of battery power boost up and down technical trails. If you don't mind riding a 1300-gram tire, you'll appreciate its durability and massive traction. Look for an upcoming review from Paul Aston. RC

August Aston Product
Schwalbe's Eddie Current 2.8" x 27.5" is a rear-specific tire is intended to handle the extra 250 watts and additional 55-pound weight of an eMTB. If you have the legs, and need a more durable plus tire, this may be it.



Most Powerful Brakes?

Question: @seismicninja asks in the Downhill Forum: So I sold my Saint 810 set because I wanna try something else. Nothing wrong with them and I love them, but I want to try out some other brakes just because. I care much more about sheer power than modulation. So what brakes do you guys recommend that have EQUAL OR MORE power to the Saints? Not interested in any two piston brakes except possibly Formula RO's. Thanks

bigquotesShimano's Saints are one of the most powerful brakes out there; every time I get back on a bike with them installed I think "Holy crap, these are unreal!" Some people don't like the 'Servowave' action and of the lever, as it adds to the force needed to initiate pulling the lever, but I don't mind this personally. They also have some other great advantages like their IceTec rotors that genuinely seem to help with heat build-up, and thanks to the alloy carrier, seem to stay straight much longer than a conventional one-piece steel rotor, especially in 203mm size.

But if you want more power, there are some brakes that offer similar power, like Magura's MT7 (I don't like the short HC3 lever and much prefer the cheaper, longer levers), and Formula's new Cura4 downhill brake promises more power over their great 2-piston version. There are various ways of measuring brake power to claim the top spot, but in the words of the Highlander, there can only be one – the Trickstuff Maxima.

I reviewed the previous Direttissima that was a brake with incredible power, modulation, and feel, but it wasn't without a few problems: too many fiddly little Allen and Torx keys for my liking, a weak lever clamp that didn't tighten enough on my carbon handlebar at the time, and some rotors that could snap (these were recalled) if doing trials moves and braking while moving backward. All of these issues seem to have been solved with the Maxima that should be launching on Kickstarter any day now, at a whopping €990 per set.

Obviously, the price is insane (although a pittance compared to the €12000 MotoGP caliper I saw being prototyped at Cero a few years ago), but, I imagine this will be the best brake you can buy. It has an improved lever clamp, tool-free adjust, Trickstuff's own "Power" pads, 223mm rotors, bigger pistons, Goodridge braided hoses, Bionol organic fluid, it's made in Germany, every unit is assembled by the same guy for consistency, it's super lightweight, and has a range of anodized colors for everyone – what's not to like? Well, the price of course, but Trickstuff only offer one option, and that is with all the bells and whistles. You cannot save a few Euro's by choosing a standard hose, different pads, or cheaper rotor, this time, these Germans are out to prove a point. Oh, and they claim it has 25% more power than the Direttissima (with the same size rotors and pads) and more power than every other brake on the market. They also claim that it (and the Direttissimma) are the only brakes in the world that can be bled 100% perfectly, so it should never need bleeding, ever – don't shoot the messenger.Paul Aston


The Maxima from Trickstuff promises to be the world's most powerful MTB brake. It is without a doubt the most expensive.


Must Read This Week
Trending: Mountain Bike Tech to Look for in 2019
65700 views
Video: Richie Rude Shralps Squamish
55884 views
Video: This is the Fastest* Bike in the World
45087 views
The 2018 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
44310 views
Tenneco Inc. Buys Öhlins Racing
41163 views
Ridden & Rated: 8 Mid-Range Downhill Helmets
40783 views
Review: Canyon Spectral WMN CF 9.0
34091 views
Video: A Day in the Life of Rachel Strait
32277 views

5 Comments

  • + 1
 Hope Tech E3 brakes FTW! Power and modulation, as well as being tough, and easy to work on. Plus they look like mini moto brakes, which is boss.
  • + 2
 Man alive...the pricing on those brakes is insane but what a work of art. They almost look industrial.
  • + 1
 Wouldn't something like the Commencal Meta AM 29 be a good bet for a beefy race-ready 29er?
  • + 2
 Trp quadiems!
  • + 1
 Longer travel, beefier tires. Man up. Next

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027693
Mobile Version of Website