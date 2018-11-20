Ask Pinkbike: Ripmo or Smuggler, Powerful Brakes & Tough Tires





Obviously, the price is insane (although a pittance compared to the €12000 MotoGP caliper I saw being prototyped at Cero a few years ago), but, I imagine this will be the best brake you can buy. It has an improved lever clamp, tool-free adjust, Trickstuff's own "Power" pads, 223mm rotors, bigger pistons, Goodridge braided hoses, Bionol organic fluid, it's made in Germany, every unit is assembled by the same guy for consistency, it's super lightweight, and has a range of anodized colors for everyone – what's not to like? Well, the price of course, but Trickstuff only offer one option, and that is with all the bells and whistles. You cannot save a few Euro's by choosing a standard hose, different pads, or cheaper rotor, this time, these Germans are out to prove a point. Oh, and they claim it has 25% more power than the Direttissima (with the same size rotors and pads) and more power than every other brake on the market. They also claim that it (and the Direttissimma) are the only brakes in the world that can be bled 100% perfectly, so it should never need bleeding, ever – don't shoot the messenger. Shimano's Saints are one of the most powerful brakes out there; every time I get back on a bike with them installed I think "Holy crap, these are unreal!" Some people don't like the 'Servowave' action and of the lever, as it adds to the force needed to initiate pulling the lever, but I don't mind this personally. They also have some other great advantages like their IceTec rotors that genuinely seem to help with heat build-up, and thanks to the alloy carrier, seem to stay straight much longer than a conventional one-piece steel rotor, especially in 203mm size.But if you want more power, there are some brakes that offer similar power, like Magura's MT7 (I don't like the short HC3 lever and much prefer the cheaper, longer levers), and Formula's new Cura4 downhill brake promises more power over their great 2-piston version. There are various ways of measuring brake power to claim the top spot, but in the words of the Highlander, there can only be one – the Trickstuff Maxima. reviewed the previous Direttissima that was a brake with incredible power, modulation, and feel, but it wasn't without a few problems: too many fiddly little Allen and Torx keys for my liking, a weak lever clamp that didn't tighten enough on my carbon handlebar at the time, and some rotors that could snap (these were recalled) if doing trials moves and braking while moving backward. All of these issues seem to have been solved with the Maxima that should be launching on Kickstarter any day now, at a whopping €990 per set.Obviously, the price is insane (although a pittance compared to the €12000 MotoGP caliper I saw being prototyped at Cero a few years ago), but, I imagine this will be the best brake you can buy. It has an improved lever clamp, tool-free adjust, Trickstuff's own "Power" pads, 223mm rotors, bigger pistons, Goodridge braided hoses, Bionol organic fluid, it's made in Germany, every unit is assembled by the same guy for consistency, it's super lightweight, and has a range of anodized colors for everyone – what's not to like? Well, the price of course, but Trickstuff only offer one option, and that is with all the bells and whistles. You cannot save a few Euro's by choosing a standard hose, different pads, or cheaper rotor, this time, these Germans are out to prove a point. Oh, and they claim it has 25% more power than the Direttissima (with the same size rotors and pads) and more power than every other brake on the market. They also claim that it (and the Direttissimma) are the only brakes in the world that can be bled 100% perfectly, so it should never need bleeding, ever – don't shoot the messenger. — Paul Aston