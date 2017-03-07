Ask Pinkbike: Rotor Size, Convertible Helmets, and XC Shoes for DH

I think there are a few reasons why riders don't use XC type shoes for downhill: fashion, function, and sponsorship.



Downhill is a very fashion orientated sport; the proof is in the pudding with the "no lycra or tight fitting clothing rule" from the UCI. Riders wanted to keep the sport looking 'moto' and avoid riders donning the lycra (even though it will be faster down the hill, of course). When it comes to footwear, most downhill riders seem to look for a more skate styled shoe, something that they could wear to an after race party without looking out of place; the general fashion-led consensus towards XC shoes is a glaring, "No way am I wearing those disco slippers!"



Performance wise, the amount of pedaling in downhill is minimal compared to the time spent spinning circles on a cross country bike. I remember reading years ago that Scott Sharples, who was the Australian team coach, calculated that the average World Cup downhill race comprised of eight, five-second sprints. So there is a marginal performance benefit to be gained from the power transfer of a stiff soled shoe. Personally, I prefer a softer shoe for downhill as it absorbs bumps better. I notice a huge difference moving from clipless shoes to flat pedals - put the flats on and suspension performance feels like it has improved instantly. Off the bike, a softer skate style shoe makes clambering up and down gnarly downhill tracks during practice easier, as well as hanging around the pits or the top of the hill for hours on end waiting for start times to arrive.



Sponsorship and the resulting consumer's choices cause riders to choose a downhill specific shoe. If riders see Aaron Gwin shredding with his Giro Jacket shoes, for example, then riders and fans will want the same, regardless of what is best for them. If brands can create shoes for different disciplines, this widens their marketing and sales potential.



At the end of the day, it's a personal choice. Try out as many options as possible and choose what you feel most comfortable in.

— Paul Aston