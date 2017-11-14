Ask Pinkbike: Setting Sag, New Fork or Shock, and More Wheel Size Trash

While I'm surprised to hear that you're on the heavy side for the stock spring, 17-percent sag isn't out of line at all, with many riders running less or more depending on where and how they're riding. Instead of zoning in on the exact number, think about how the fork feels when you're riding. Are you feeling a hard bottom too often? Or do you never bottom the fork? Adjust accordingly from there rather than assuming that you need a certain amount of sag. Don't forget to use the air bleed buttons on the lowers, too.



As for your other questions, yes, your shock's spring rate can affect how your fork feels - if it's too stiff it'll tend to drive the fork into its travel, whereas the front of your bike can feel unweighted if you're running excessive amounts of sag that shift your weight bias towards the rear axle. That said, it will have minimal affect on the fork's static sag. Also, the oil on the spring-side of the RV1 is for lubrication purposes. Yes, adding your subtracting oil will alter how the fork ramps up because you're effectively adjusting the volume, but it won't change how much the fork is sagging into its travel. - Mike Levy