Ask Pinkbike: Setting Sag, New Fork or Shock, and More Wheel Size Trash

Here at Pinkbike we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.
Question:
Pinkbike user Andrew818 asked this question in the downhill forum:
: I own a Rocky Mountain Maiden Park with an X Fusion RV1 HLR fork. The chart on the fork says that at 150lb, I'm as heavy as I can be while using the stock spring, but I'm only getting about 17-percent sag. Will my rear shock affect how much sag I run on the fork? Can I take oil out of the sprung-side like on a motocross bike?
|While I'm surprised to hear that you're on the heavy side for the stock spring, 17-percent sag isn't out of line at all, with many riders running less or more depending on where and how they're riding. Instead of zoning in on the exact number, think about how the fork feels when you're riding. Are you feeling a hard bottom too often? Or do you never bottom the fork? Adjust accordingly from there rather than assuming that you need a certain amount of sag. Don't forget to use the air bleed buttons on the lowers, too.
As for your other questions, yes, your shock's spring rate can affect how your fork feels - if it's too stiff it'll tend to drive the fork into its travel, whereas the front of your bike can feel unweighted if you're running excessive amounts of sag that shift your weight bias towards the rear axle. That said, it will have minimal affect on the fork's static sag. Also, the oil on the spring-side of the RV1 is for lubrication purposes. Yes, adding your subtracting oil will alter how the fork ramps up because you're effectively adjusting the volume, but it won't change how much the fork is sagging into its travel.- Mike Levy
Question:
Pinkbike user @kalebfecho14
asked this question in the 29er forum:
29ers are trash, so now tell me why they are not?
Some 29ers are trash, like Greg Minnaar's frame from Val Di Sole this year, and many of the original 29er bikes that were created when designers thought, "These big wheels give us an advantage, let's change everything we learned over the last few years and squeeze the big wheels in, reduce the travel and mess up the geometry to so we can market things like the wheelbase being the same as our other bikes." There are many contemporary wagon-wheelers that are well designed and are fast, stable and predictable and even look normal.—Paul Aston
29ers are trash:
• They're heavier and take more energy to accelerate
• Becuz #264Lyf
• Some of the early big-wheelers and components really sucked
Why they are not:
• They roll faster, carry speed better and are more stable
• Greg GOAT Minnaar had one of his best seasons ever on one
• Modern big-wheelers are killer machines
This 29er is now officially "trash". Actually, it might escape the can and take pride of place above somebody's fireplace.
Question:
Drummerwearshorts says in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum: I am currently on the fence about spending my hard earned cash between a Fox 36 RC2 fork and a Fox DHX2 shock. Both would be coming from Fox performance air suspension with very limited adjustability. I haven't spent enough time contrasting high end and low end suspension to know which upgrade will be more beneficial and noticeable. So, if you had the choice, which would you take: fork upgrade or shock upgrade?
|I'd go with the fork. I assume by the sum you are posting for custom tuned suspension from Fox that your bike came stock with a pretty decent fork and shock. My reasoning is that a well-tuned fork will make your front tire grip better and also stabilize the bike's ride height, which will boost handling and cornering through the entire performance envelope. It's the front wheel that sets up the turns and determines cornering pressure, and it's the front of the bike that is going to bail you out when you miss your line on technical section. When your plan goes wrong on a downhill, you can assist the action of the shock with body English with relative ease. The fork - not so much.
One tip worth noting is that a harsh shock setup can overdrive the fork and kill its small-bump suppleness. If you use your shock's compression lever to boost its mid-stroke performance (many do), instead, consider adding air-volume spacers to add that mid-stroke and bottom-out support, and you will not be compromising your new fork's performance with a with a bunch of unnecessary low-speed shock compression.— RC
Good front suspension can work wonders when roots and rocks limit available line choices to bad or worse. Jesse Melamed machs through the roots on his way to winning the Whistler round of the 2017 EWS series.
