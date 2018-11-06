Ask Pinkbike: Shock Tuning, Flat Pedals, Ride Tracking & More



Firstly, congratulations on getting back on flat pedals, many riders will never go back to flats because it feels more difficult to ride initially. I am a big flat pedal proponent and I think all riders should spend at least 40 to 60 percent of their time riding flats. I ride flats all the time now, but I think the best performance can be gained by riding flats most of the time to keep your skill and technique dialled, then put the clips on for racing or rides when you need the benefits of clips – similar to the way sprinters run in trainers and then put their spikes on for challenging their PBs or for race day. If you've got a race coming up, going back to clips for a ride or two and then using them for the race might be the best way to get the most from both types of pedal.



There is no definitive answer to solve the issue, but here are my thoughts:



• 'Rider forward' or more modern geometry bikes do make it slightly more difficult to keep your heels down and planted behind the pedals. Stretching and foam rolling around the calves and ankles can help with the flexibility to get your heels down more.



• I haven't tried the latest Shimano flat shoes with their Michelin sole, but to date, I haven't found anything that can beat 5.10's S1 or M16 Stealth Rubber. Five Ten has multiple Stealth compounds, the softest, grippiest, and least durable are found on the more aggressive shoes like the Impact Pro and Freerider Pro. A switch to some super sticky soles normally fixes most riders flat pedal problems in an instant.



• Suspension setup can also make a difference. Without going into too much detail you want the compression and rebound set as light and fast as you can ride. Sam Hill took this approach to win the EWS overall and is one of the few in the field to race flats – maybe he's on to something? Reducing compression will make the suspension absorb bumps more efficiently, meaning less force going through your cranks and pedals. Faster rebound will push the bike back towards you quicker, so you don't have the feeling of the pedals dropping away from your feet. This should be taken with a pinch of salt, though, and actual settings will depend on your riding style and weight. Try removing a couple of clicks of rebound and compression (if your shock has these adjustments) and see what happens. But don't do a car park 'test', wait until you're riding those fast rough sections you struggle with before casting an opinion.



• Technique could also be an issue. You said you had a problem with your feet coming off in all scenarios when you changed to flats, but with time that has mostly been solved. Maybe the fast and rough sections are simply making you tense up? This happens to me when the amount of information your brain is trying to process coupled with simultaneously dealing with crapping yourself overloads you. This can make your legs lock out and cause you to hold your breath. Working with the bike, as you mentioned, helps to keep your feet planted, and in rough sections this needs to be focused on too. Pumping the bike down into compressions means you can go light and smooth over the next section. It's not always possible, but you still want the sensation of riding a pump track regardless of how gnarly the terrain is.

— Paul Aston