Ask Pinkbike: Shock Tuning, Flat Pedals, Ride Tracking & More

|You say you're disappointed that you can't get your X2 set up the way you would like, but do you feel that way because of what the ShockWiz app says, or because of how the shock feels out on the trail? A ShockWiz can be a very useful tool, but it's important to avoid getting so locked into trying to achieve a 100% tuning score that you end up with a bike that's not really set up for you.
I'd recommend heading out to a relatively short section of trail, one that's easy to repeat, and that represents the type of terrain you typically ride. After all, there's no point in setting your shock up to handle massive drops and endless rock gardens if you're usually riding smooth, flowy trails. Record your base settings – air pressure, amount of sag, and the number of clicks for each adjustment from fully closed before you drop in. At the end of the run, you can see what the ShockWiz app says, but you should also think about what you experienced. Did the shock behave in a way that you're not happy with? Did it feel too firm over smaller bumps? Was it bottoming out too easily, or ramping up too suddenly at the end of its stroke?
Try to focus on one issue at a time – if you start going wild with the clickers you'll just end up confused, and with settings that are probably less than ideal. I'd recommend some bracket testing as well. Choose the setting you want to work on, whether that's HSC, LSC, HSR or LSR, then add two clicks in one direction and do another lap. Next, go two clicks in the other direction from your base setting (if you have the range), and take another lap. Notice a difference? Take your time, and keep experimenting. All those adjustments are there for a reason, and they do make a difference.
It can also help to bring someone with a good working knowledge of suspension setup with you – of course, that's not always possible, which is one of the reasons ShockWix was invented – but if you can, you'll be able to discuss what you're experiencing with someone who can talk back to you and provide more insight than an app ever could.
There's a chance that you may need a lighter compression tune on that shock (it currently has a medium tune), especially if you're a lighter rider, but I bet that with a little more experimentation you'll be able to get things feeling the way you'd like. Oh, and one more thing - you might want to go through the ShockWiz calibration process again, just to be sure that it's recording everything correctly. — Mike Kazimer
10 Comments
Ain't nobody got time for distracting numbers on the trail!
But killing your phone's battery for Strava is silly.
GPS with data visible is for roadbike times only!!! (ok maybe when racing XC or gravel too)
Post a Comment