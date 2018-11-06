PINKBIKE TECH

Ask Pinkbike: Shock Tuning, Flat Pedals, Ride Tracking & More

Nov 6, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Here at Pinkbike, we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.



I Can't Get My Float X2 Set Up the Way ShockWiz Wants

Question: @dingle485 asks in the Bikes, Parts, and Gear forum: I recently purchased a 2019 Fox Float X2 and put it on my 2016 Giant Reign. I also attached a ShockWiz to help me dial in all the adjustments. I chose to go with the "Softest - Planted" setting on the ShockWiz app to match my riding preference, and just to see what it was like.

After fiddling a bunch, this is the best I could get.

I had no spacers installed, yet it told me to remove a spacer. Similarly with the LSC, it was fully out at its minimum, yet the ShockWiz suggested less.Has anyone seen this before? I'm kinda disappointed that I can't get such an expensive shock the way I would like. Any suggestions? For reference, the shock tune is DHGC.

bigquotesYou say you're disappointed that you can't get your X2 set up the way you would like, but do you feel that way because of what the ShockWiz app says, or because of how the shock feels out on the trail? A ShockWiz can be a very useful tool, but it's important to avoid getting so locked into trying to achieve a 100% tuning score that you end up with a bike that's not really set up for you.

I'd recommend heading out to a relatively short section of trail, one that's easy to repeat, and that represents the type of terrain you typically ride. After all, there's no point in setting your shock up to handle massive drops and endless rock gardens if you're usually riding smooth, flowy trails. Record your base settings – air pressure, amount of sag, and the number of clicks for each adjustment from fully closed before you drop in. At the end of the run, you can see what the ShockWiz app says, but you should also think about what you experienced. Did the shock behave in a way that you're not happy with? Did it feel too firm over smaller bumps? Was it bottoming out too easily, or ramping up too suddenly at the end of its stroke?

Try to focus on one issue at a time – if you start going wild with the clickers you'll just end up confused, and with settings that are probably less than ideal. I'd recommend some bracket testing as well. Choose the setting you want to work on, whether that's HSC, LSC, HSR or LSR, then add two clicks in one direction and do another lap. Next, go two clicks in the other direction from your base setting (if you have the range), and take another lap. Notice a difference? Take your time, and keep experimenting. All those adjustments are there for a reason, and they do make a difference.

It can also help to bring someone with a good working knowledge of suspension setup with you – of course, that's not always possible, which is one of the reasons ShockWix was invented – but if you can, you'll be able to discuss what you're experiencing with someone who can talk back to you and provide more insight than an app ever could.

There's a chance that you may need a lighter compression tune on that shock (it currently has a medium tune), especially if you're a lighter rider, but I bet that with a little more experimentation you'll be able to get things feeling the way you'd like. Oh, and one more thing - you might want to go through the ShockWiz calibration process again, just to be sure that it's recording everything correctly.  Mike Kazimer

ShockWiz
Quarq's Shockwiz device can be helpful, but it's important to pay attention to more than just the images on a screen when determining your ideal setup.



30-Tooth Chainring Too Small?

Question: Slomoto asks in the All-Mountain/Cross-Country Forum: I'm using a 32t chainring on my Intense Tracer 27.5 and thinking about going to a 30t. What are you guys running? What do you think about switching to a 30t?


bigquotesIf that is your Tracer featured on your home page, then definitely switch from the 32 to a 30-tooth chainring. Your SRAM 11-speed cassette's 10 by 42-tooth range will give you enough top speed for just about anything you'll see on dirt, and you'll have a better climbing gear. When I was reviewing that bike, I switched it to a 30-tooth ring as well. (my test loop had a three-mile grind before the fun began). The new Tracer's suspension kinematics are more efficient when you pedal smoothly and climb in lower gears, so you'll probably get to the summits a few seconds faster, in addition to arriving fresher.RC

2018 Intense Tracer SL
The Intense Tracer was designed for the downs. There's no honor lost if you choose a low gear and cruise the climbs.Slomoto photo



Bike GPS or Use a Phone?

Question: @Mikehorn05 asks in the All-Mountain/Cross-Country Forum: Right now I only use Strava on my phone to track speed and distance and elevation got my rides. I ride mostly all-mountain style trails and usually 15 miles per ride. Why would I want to use a bike computer or GPS instead of just having my phone in my pack? Or just keep using the phone?


bigquotesI've asked myself this a few times. It really boils down to what you are looking to get out of your ride as far as numbers go. I have used both my phone and a GPS. The GPS offers the benefit of being able to be mounted on the bike and with it, you can probably get a lot more data than your phone can provide depending on the device you use. You can also have all of that data right there on your bars so you can see it during your ride. There are GPS units that can even show you when you're coming up on a Strava segment and whether you're ahead or behind your best and average times.

Many GPS devices can track your heart rate if you have the appropriate monitor, and they link up to training platforms online as well as your phone, so that uploading a ride is seamless and you can see texts and emails while you're riding. A GPS can also help with turn-by-turn directions if you have uploaded a route. This can be great if you're in an unknown area, but in reality, is far more useful for those on road bikes than on the trails.

While your phone can do a lot of this too, its ability to be safely mounted on the bars and then its battery life are, in my mind, its biggest limiting factors when comparing it to the GPS. The phone can help you out if you get hurt and help you find your way out if you're lost by using an app such as Trailforks.

Personally, while I have a couple of GPS units I could use, many times I opt for just using the phone. I find that it is a little less intrusive - I turn Strava on and put it in my pocket. Disconnecting can help me actually enjoy the ride rather than constantly looking down at numbers because if they're there, I usually do. However, if it's data and numbers you're after, or if you have a coach and are following a training program, the GPS may better serve you.Daniel Sapp

Strava
Choose your poison. The GPS can be nice to have the data in front of you but really, unless you're training, shouldn't you just pocket the numbers and enjoy the ride?



Love flat pedals, but...

Question: @Arierep asks in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country: Hi all,

Just for context, I was a clipless user for 10 years, my current bike is a Bird Aeris AM9 enduro 29er (long wheelbase, 500mm reach at size L). I decided to try flat pedals one or two months ago: Nukeproof Horizons Sam Hill edition with Shimano GR7 shoes.

Had lots of trouble at first with my feet coming off in jumps and drops. Then ended up improving midfoot pedal, heels down thing, along with better weight distribution and learning to work with the bike Vs fighting it. So, right now, have no problems with jumps, drops or corners or flow style trails in general. In fact, one month of flat pedals made me a much better rider in these conditions. But, a big but, I still struggle at high-speed rough sections. I used to be the absolute king of charging through stuff in my group, but with flat pedals, I slow down considerably on rock gardens or generally fast rough sections. I'm speaking about proper enduro and DH tracks.

It seems no matter how hard I try to move rearwards to put weight in my feet they are still not loaded enough to stay put. Also, by then I start to have too little weight in the front end, causing traction and stability issues.I have a race in two weeks so need to sort this out. Did anyone experience the same? Any tips regarding suspension setup? Mind my bikes very long geometry proposes a "weight forward" riding style. Can this be a source of the issues?

bigquotes
Firstly, congratulations on getting back on flat pedals, many riders will never go back to flats because it feels more difficult to ride initially. I am a big flat pedal proponent and I think all riders should spend at least 40 to 60 percent of their time riding flats. I ride flats all the time now, but I think the best performance can be gained by riding flats most of the time to keep your skill and technique dialled, then put the clips on for racing or rides when you need the benefits of clips – similar to the way sprinters run in trainers and then put their spikes on for challenging their PBs or for race day. If you've got a race coming up, going back to clips for a ride or two and then using them for the race might be the best way to get the most from both types of pedal.

There is no definitive answer to solve the issue, but here are my thoughts:

• 'Rider forward' or more modern geometry bikes do make it slightly more difficult to keep your heels down and planted behind the pedals. Stretching and foam rolling around the calves and ankles can help with the flexibility to get your heels down more.

• I haven't tried the latest Shimano flat shoes with their Michelin sole, but to date, I haven't found anything that can beat 5.10's S1 or M16 Stealth Rubber. Five Ten has multiple Stealth compounds, the softest, grippiest, and least durable are found on the more aggressive shoes like the Impact Pro and Freerider Pro. A switch to some super sticky soles normally fixes most riders flat pedal problems in an instant.

• Suspension setup can also make a difference. Without going into too much detail you want the compression and rebound set as light and fast as you can ride. Sam Hill took this approach to win the EWS overall and is one of the few in the field to race flats – maybe he's on to something? Reducing compression will make the suspension absorb bumps more efficiently, meaning less force going through your cranks and pedals. Faster rebound will push the bike back towards you quicker, so you don't have the feeling of the pedals dropping away from your feet. This should be taken with a pinch of salt, though, and actual settings will depend on your riding style and weight. Try removing a couple of clicks of rebound and compression (if your shock has these adjustments) and see what happens. But don't do a car park 'test', wait until you're riding those fast rough sections you struggle with before casting an opinion.

• Technique could also be an issue. You said you had a problem with your feet coming off in all scenarios when you changed to flats, but with time that has mostly been solved. Maybe the fast and rough sections are simply making you tense up? This happens to me when the amount of information your brain is trying to process coupled with simultaneously dealing with crapping yourself overloads you. This can make your legs lock out and cause you to hold your breath. Working with the bike, as you mentioned, helps to keep your feet planted, and in rough sections this needs to be focused on too. Pumping the bike down into compressions means you can go light and smooth over the next section. It's not always possible, but you still want the sensation of riding a pump track regardless of how gnarly the terrain is.Paul Aston

Mid-stroke and bottom out support are present and correct but this seems to be at the sacrifice of beginning stoke suppleness. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography
Here's some textbook riding from Alex Evans, flat pedal hero and content manager and reviewer at Pinkbike. In this case, he is loading the pedals so hard his bike is near-bottomed out and even his shoes are flexing. Coming out of this corner he will be super light, barely touching the ground and ready to load everything again to conquer the next obstacle.




