Ask Pinkbike: Fox 38 Damper Tuning, Short Cranks for eMTBs, Axle to Crown Heights, & How to Avoid Going Over the Bars

Unless there are some other parameters that haven’t been announced here, I’m confident that re-tuning the damper isn’t necessary. The only case I’ve experienced where the rider needed the damper re-tuned was due to the weight being less than 48 kg (106 lb). You could always reach out to the Fox service center in the U.K., Suspension setup can be a tricky one to achieve given all of its complex internals. Thankfully, you don’t have to worry about how it works, justit works. Most brands have a detailed setup chart that relates spring rate to body weight, and the corresponding damper controls, to help you find a happy place relatively quickly.Carving out some time to do repetitive tests where you systematically make changes to the suspension on a short track that reflects your favorite, or most commonly ridden, type of terrain will expedite this process.A few more details about what bike you’re riding, and how much you weigh would help us further, but we can get started regardless. Jordi Cortes from Fox went through the setup on a 36 fork in their Dialled series and the 38 would basically be the same. You can follow along with our main setup tips here . Remember that the set up of the bike, including the rear shock can affect the weight balance. Some frames don’t always require the general 30% rear shock sag rule, so check with the manufacturer on that.From what I can read into your concerns, it sounds like you could actually benefit from running a higher spring rate. That may seem counterintuitive, however, you could be sitting too deep in the travel, frequently hitting the ramped portion of the air spring curve which will lead to the harsh feeling you described.Regarding the volume spacers, they do affect the 38's air spring curve throughout, but in different amounts, as seen in the Fox 38 Tuning Guide . The largest change happens at the end of the stroke. Sticking with the stock number of volume spacers and adding low-speed compression could help with controlling the front end height under braking.Secondly, opening the rebound control will help the fork recover quicker on repetitive bumps. I’d start by checking the advised spring pressures and rebound settings, but don't be afraid to move up a weight bracket or open the rebound further. Keep track of your settings, make one change at a time, and write down your qualitative findings.After you’ve done a bit more setup homework, think about where you feel most confident in the suspension. The best thing to find is predictability. That will build confidence in how the fork, and rear shock, will react to each bump.Did you purchase the bike used? If the fork hasn't hasn't been serviced in a while that could explain the poor small bump sensitivity. A basic lower leg service is something that you could do at home with a bit of mechanical know-how, or any reputable should be able to help with that. I'd start by focusing on your setup and the overall condition of the fork before trying to have it fully re-tuned.Unless there are some other parameters that haven’t been announced here, I’m confident that re-tuning the damper isn’t necessary. The only case I’ve experienced where the rider needed the damper re-tuned was due to the weight being less than 48 kg (106 lb). You could always reach out to the Fox service center in the U.K., Silverfish for more assistance.