Ask Pinkbike: Fox 38 Damper Tuning, Short Cranks for eMTBs, Axle to Crown Heights, & How to Avoid Going Over the Bars

Here at Pinkbike, we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers?" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech-oriented.
Question: @dazza1
in the Mechanic's Lounge: I'm looking to get my Fox 38s custom tuned. I would like some recommendations of what are the best things to do option wise and any company recommendations. I'm in the UK so would need to be a UK company.
A few issues I don't like are the small bump sensitivity isn't the best, they also dive a lot in the travel almost like pedal bob on a rear shock if that makes sense and it would be nice if they were a bit plusher on the medium size slower hits as that's whats on one of the local trails I ride. It's very steep and rooty blown out and rough.
I could run less compression but then my forks dive more. I could also take out a volume spacer as I rarely use full travel unless I mess up but I was wondering if that would make the diving worse. I'm definitely not an expert rider by any means, but progressing every time I ride. I bought the bike because it had Fox factory suspension with lots of adjustability; coming from my old 2013 Trek Slash I quickly outgrew that suspension, particularly the rear shock. Any advice would be great.
|Suspension setup can be a tricky one to achieve given all of its complex internals. Thankfully, you don’t have to worry about how it works, just where it works. Most brands have a detailed setup chart that relates spring rate to body weight, and the corresponding damper controls, to help you find a happy place relatively quickly.
Carving out some time to do repetitive tests where you systematically make changes to the suspension on a short track that reflects your favorite, or most commonly ridden, type of terrain will expedite this process.
A few more details about what bike you’re riding, and how much you weigh would help us further, but we can get started regardless. Jordi Cortes from Fox went through the setup on a 36 fork in their Dialled series and the 38 would basically be the same. You can follow along with our main setup tips here. Remember that the set up of the bike, including the rear shock can affect the weight balance. Some frames don’t always require the general 30% rear shock sag rule, so check with the manufacturer on that.
From what I can read into your concerns, it sounds like you could actually benefit from running a higher spring rate. That may seem counterintuitive, however, you could be sitting too deep in the travel, frequently hitting the ramped portion of the air spring curve which will lead to the harsh feeling you described.
Regarding the volume spacers, they do affect the 38's air spring curve throughout, but in different amounts, as seen in the Fox 38 Tuning Guide. The largest change happens at the end of the stroke. Sticking with the stock number of volume spacers and adding low-speed compression could help with controlling the front end height under braking.
Secondly, opening the rebound control will help the fork recover quicker on repetitive bumps. I’d start by checking the advised spring pressures and rebound settings, but don't be afraid to move up a weight bracket or open the rebound further. Keep track of your settings, make one change at a time, and write down your qualitative findings.
After you’ve done a bit more setup homework, think about where you feel most confident in the suspension. The best thing to find is predictability. That will build confidence in how the fork, and rear shock, will react to each bump.
Did you purchase the bike used? If the fork hasn't hasn't been serviced in a while that could explain the poor small bump sensitivity. A basic lower leg service is something that you could do at home with a bit of mechanical know-how, or any reputable should be able to help with that. I'd start by focusing on your setup and the overall condition of the fork before trying to have it fully re-tuned.
Unless there are some other parameters that haven’t been announced here, I’m confident that re-tuning the damper isn’t necessary. The only case I’ve experienced where the rider needed the damper re-tuned was due to the weight being less than 48 kg (106 lb). You could always reach out to the Fox service center in the U.K., Silverfish for more assistance.
What's the right crank arm length?Question: @BilalKasks
in the eMTB forum: What is the optimum crank arm length for you? I am interested in 155mm crank arms. The stock length is 165mm but the shock travel is 180mm and sometimes the pedals are hitting the rocks/roots. My frame size is XL. Do you think 155mm crank are too short for XL frame? Does anyone use the same length?
|Crank length is one of those parameters that doesn’t have a “correct” dimension for a mountain bike. There are strengths and weaknesses that depend on the type of riding you’re doing, what terrain you ride in most frequently and what feels natural to your body.
Before we go further though, check out the suspension setup tips mentioned in the section above to ensure your sag is set accordingly. If you're sitting at 50% sag, your search for shorter cranks could stem from this misjudgment.
Longer cranks do not necessarily produce more power. In fact, shorter cranks are more effective at spinning due to their ground clearance, which is the focus of your question. No one else has broken down this misconception and then followed up with real-world comparisons as in depth as Seb Stott broke down Why Shorter Cranks Are Better According to Science.
Standing at 191cm / 6'3" tall, Seb is by no means small, however, he found more benefits from stubby cranks, even when coasting downhill. There are some caveats that come with shorter cranks though, such as factoring in addition dropper post travel. You can read all about his on-trail experiences comparing 155mm cranks to 170mm cranks on an enduro bike here.
I’ve always found it interesting that smaller bikes are generally spec’d with short cranks, while extra large bikes receive longer cranks. Sometimes that range can be as much as 10mm (165 to 175mm), however, the bottom bracket height between frame sizes doesn’t change, making the break-over angle less and crank strikes (and chainrings) more frequent on the larger size frames.
Neither 155 or or 175mm crank arm lengths would be inappropriate on an XL bike, but there’s been a trend towards shorter cranks. That’s especially true for e-bikes which benefit most by keeping the cranks, and therefore the wheels, turning at higher RPMs.
Surprise, surprise; the answer isn’t as clear as you’d hoped. It depends on what suits you. Luckily, crank arms can be changed rather quickly and aluminum ones are fairly inexpensive if you fancy experimenting yourself.
Learning to fly without getting bucked.Question: @Tchai8
in the Downhill forum: Almost go OTB on many jumps, especially with larger lip. If I preload it is not as bad. Any thoughts or techniques to better approach this?
|After spending enough time around bike parks and jumps, I’ve witnessed this scenario far too often. Learning to jump is no small task - remember, we all had to start somewhere. There are a few basic guidelines to start with here, but practice and progression are the keys here.
Start small, really small. A pump track is a great place to begin or revisit. Don’t worry about what bike you have - you can pump up the tires and suspension on an enduro bike to increase the efficiency. Keep the wheels on the ground and work on your timing of body inputs to build speed. This will help you learn when to push the bike into the face of the jump, or absorb it. A simple “fly-out” jump or step-up style of jump is also encouraged. There are fewer consequences surrounding these types of jumps since your vertical speed is much lower upon landing.
It’s also worth investigating your bike setup. The general rule of thumb for balanced suspension is 15-20% sag (total travel used while standing stationary on flat ground) at the front and 30% for the rear suspension. Similarly, the front suspension should return faster than the rear, since we’re riding downhill to gain speed. We recently created a video to help you set up your suspension properly, because a balanced bike will eliminate irregularities and build confidence across a variety of jump shapes.
Taking a lesson from a certified coach would also be a great move. They’ll be able to identify your body position, balance, and suggest ways to improve. Moreover, you’ll improve much faster with their help.
If that’s not feasible, hang out at the local jumps or skatepark where you can absorb information from other higher-level riders. Filming yourself and looking back on what went right or wrong is also a worthwhile practice.
Does changing fork travel affect the axle to crown length?Question: @fiveminuterides
in the Mechanic's Lounge: I know most people want to ask questions about how to increase fork travel. In this case, my Canyon Neuron 6 came with 130mm travel front and rear with a RockShox Judy. About two years ago, I changed the Judy for the Rockshox 35 Gold with 150mm travel. I’ve actually been really happy with this change. I like how it rides, climbing is still fine, etc. and of course, this changed the head angle by 1° But since learning that a 20mm upgrade to the fork travel may be putting stress on the frame, I also wonder if it’s putting stress on the rear shock. The Rockshox 35 Gold has the ability to change the travel by inserting a travel spacer, which would reduce the travel to 140mm, but I wonder whether or not that will actually change the overall length of the fork, and therefore reduce the head angle by half a degree or not? Is anyone able to advise?
|These are great questions and it sounds like you’re very in tune with your bike’s handling. Although some manufacturers allow for the fork travel, and therefore the axle to crown (ATC) height to change, that number usually isn't more than 10mm from the stock setup. Product development teams have put effort into building each bike with a specific character. Changing the travel beyond that scope can have major drawbacks on the bike’s handling by raising the bottom bracket and slackening the head angle too much, not to mention posing the risk of stressing the frame.
With that said, the same is not always true for rear shocks. The eye-to-eye, or overall length of the shock can remain the same when internal travel spacers are added to limit the stroke.
It’s unclear which model year Canyon Neuron 6 you have, so to find out the maximum axle to crown fork length for your bike, I’d reach out to Canyon with your serial number handy.
You can find the axle-to-crown (ATC) measurements for all RockShox forks in their well laid out technical specifications webpage (page 15). The ATC for the Gold 35 29” fork at 140mm depends on the offset as well - that’s the horizontal distance from the steering axis to the axle - which means it could be 551 or 557mm.
Page 31 of the 2023 Rockshox fork service manual shows you how to change the travel step by step. And yes, the axle-to-crown height will change when you adjust the travel - the spacers change how much the fork is able to extend.
it should be the same as the left one.
You would need soft vice grips (and a vice) for the diameter of the shaft (which I forgot, but I believe it's 10mm?) a 12mm wrench to undo the head, some small pick to pry away the loctite and a bullet like thingy (I've seen people use a object similar to a ballpen) to put it back in again, to make sure you dont damage the o-ring when sliding it back in. And a little loctite 277 for when you are thightening the head back on the shaft.
I would use a mix of slick-honey with a dash of Fox 20 to lube up the pistonhead and tube, adding the 3ml Fox 20 on top later.
My recommendation would be, take your weight bracket, follow the PSI's indicated and add around another 7% to 10% on top of that, and then follow the indicated rebound settings for this level of air-pressure and figure out if you like to be at the slow or the fast side. This setup mostly works when you are getting up to the speedy kinda things and like some support.
If you are not happy start playing around with the tokens.
SX and NX for example, "exist" but then are nowhere to be bought. Even my bikeshop can't find them.
Considering the growing interest in short cranks, there is a surprising void here
The total compression damping available is low even with HSC and LSC fully closed. But the harshness from the mid-valve choking leads everyone to run compression more open and try to compensate with more air pressure.
To fix it requires significant modifications (i.e. cutting metal and adding new parts). I think I'm the only one worldwide doing this.