Ask Pinkbike: Knee Pad Suggestions, Tires for the Southwest & Do I Want a Singlespeed?

Singlespeeds may not be as popular as they once were, but in a time of 12-speed drivetrains, there's a certain appeal to the simplicity that comes with eliminating the cassette and derailleur altogether. I'd say go for it, although I'd be tempted to save up a little more cash to get a bike with a suspension fork - your wrists will thank you. You'll also probably need to spend some time experimenting with different gear ratios depending on just how steep your local trails are. Singlespeeds were all the rage for a time in the early 2000s, and I spent my fair share of time riding on the one-speed train. I even did a 24 hour race (remember those?) solo on a singlespeed – my reasoning was that when my brain started to melt in the middle of the night I wouldn't need to remember how to shift. These days, my only singlespeeds are a dirt jumper and a town bike – my knees are much happier with my decicion to stop ditching the derailleur.But back to your question – should you get a singlespeed? Yes. Why? Well, you say you already have a mountain bike, so I'm assuming you're looking for something a little different, a new challenge. A singlespeed will change your typical riding experience – you'll find yourself standing up and pedaling way, way more than you ever have, and you'll also start trying to figure out methods to maintain your speed when you're spun out. You might even need to walk once in a while, which is humbling, and something I try to avoid at all costs, but there are some steep hills outside of Seattle, and not everyone has legs like Robert Förstemann. Singlespeeds may not be as popular as they once were, but in a time of 12-speed drivetrains, there's a certain appeal to the simplicity that comes with eliminating the cassette and derailleur altogether. I'd say go for it, although I'd be tempted to save up a little more cash to get a bike with a suspension fork - your wrists will thank you. You'll also probably need to spend some time experimenting with different gear ratios depending on just how steep your local trails are.