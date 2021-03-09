Ask Pinkbike: Sizing, Buying, Broken Spokes, & Diagnosing Creaks

Here at Pinkbike, we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers?" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech-oriented.
Press Fit BB Creaking?Question:
Atjr asks in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country Forum
: had a LBS replace the BB on my 2017 Rocky Mountain TB Carbon. It didn’t have any issues before. Now after about 1 mile I’m getting intermittent creaking. It was about 6 months ago and I had it replaced with the same Shimano stuff. I only put about 20 miles on it since. I know if I go back there they won’t do anything for me. I’m thinking they didn’t do it right. Should I find a different LBS and buy a better BB? Or is it something a good mechanic can fix without replacing it?
|If you had something replaced and put no more than 20 miles on it, it shouldn't be causing you any issues at this point. The first question I would ask you is if you're sure it's the bottom bracket? A lot of other things creak and it's easy to blame the 'ol press-fit BB but, a lot of times it can be a loose shock bolt, pedal, saddle, or something else.
If it is in fact the BB or you can't precisely diagnose the creak, you should be able to take it to your shop and have an open and candid conversation with them about what's going on. If you don't believe they'll stand behind their work, then why did you go there in the first place? It's hard for me to imagine the situation where you would need a new bottom bracket, but if the wrong type of grease was used or something wasn't done correctly it could be making noise resulting from the installation.
Bottom line is, you don't need a better BB. You may need a better mechanic, or you may have something totally different wrong with your bike, but I'd always recommend starting where you left off and if that doesn't work, then it could be worth considering a second opinion.
Would you buy a bike without testing it first?Question: @kenglish
asks in the Beginners Forum
: Is it just plain stupid to buy a bike without riding it first?....
|No, it's not plain stupid but, it's a good idea to try before you buy. It's harder now than ever to do that with demos and social activities few and far between, but I'd strongly suggest at least riding something similar.
What's a great bike for one person isn't always that good for someone else. That's something we always take into account when reviewing a bike or product here at Pinkbike. A bike that I recommend to you may not be at all what I would choose myself and vice versa. If you can at least get on a bike with a similar geometry and suspension platform to what you're looking at buying, you will be able to give yourself an idea of how what you want may ride. That, coupled with some expert reviews or opinions from friends you trust who know your riding style may help you ensure that what you're getting is a great fit and something you'll be happy with for miles to come.
Between Sizes...Question: @Jrljr777
asks in the Beginners Forum
: Looking for some advice. I'm between sizes (I'm 5 foot 6 inches tall) looking at either a small frame 29er or a medium frame 27.5. Not sure which one to get.
|Manufacturers have made a lot of changes in their sizing recommendations across the board over the last few years. The tricky part is that sizing isn't entirely consistent between brands - what one company recommends isn't always going to be the same as what another one suggests.
When you're looking at a small 29er or medium 27.5" bike, the first thing I would ask is if it's the same brand? A lot of 29ers will now fit riders down to 4'11", so you can't just assume that a small 29" frame is going to be bigger than a medium 27.5" frame. Most brands try to keep their size suggestions consistent, regardless of wheel size. Keep in mind the year of the bike you're looking at too. If it's current, that's easiest. If the bike is a few years old, do some research and see where the sizing lands you in regards to wheel size. At 5'6", I would personally almost always suggest a medium whether it's a 27.5" bike or 29" - I think you will be too crowded on a small, but there could be exceptions.
Good luck in your quest for a new bike and if you can, give both a spin before you buy!
Keep Breaking SpokesQuestion: @BUNKER63
asks in the Mechanics' Lounge
: I am running ENVE m60 HV with Chris King hubs that are about 2 years old and CushCore that was added 6 months back. I have broken a spoke the last 3 times I have ridden. Nothing has been caught on the spokes when riding, it's the impacts that are snapping them right at the nipple. I was wondering if wheels needed to be rebuilt after riding on them for a while even if the wheel is still true. There is no damage to the rim or hub either. Any tips would be helpful.
|Nothing is confidence detracting like consistently breaking spokes when you're out for a ride. Especially when it's happening on your wheels that are worth a couple thousand dollars. Without having more information on how you ride, how much you weigh, conditions, etc. it's hard to make a definite suggestion.
I'd start by checking back in with whoever is replacing the spokes in your wheels or, if that's you, the original builder and see if they have a suggestion. Your spokes may be overtensioned, and if you break one sometimes it turns into a chain reaction nightmare. Everything has a fatigue life and one spoke breaking puts more stress on the others and then it's a downward spiral. As suggested, you could have some corrosion at the nipples, and if that's the case you're due for a rebuild with fresh spokes and nipples. With any wheels, it's critical to have your spoke tension in an acceptable range and if you've by some chance just been tightening loose spokes without checking tension, that can throw things off too and lead to spokes fatiguing quickly.
One last note- I'm guessing this is a rear wheel, but you should get your front wheel checked while you're at it. If there's corrosion, it's likely to be in both places.
Also, I only have wheels built with brass nipples by two super-expert builders...minimal weight penalty for massively increased reliability relative to aluminum nipples (particularly as I suspect aluminum oxidation can cause increased abrasion with the spoke threads, as well as some level of galvanic corrosion on steel spoke threads if/when the alloy nipples starts to oxidize with moisture).
1. Less large demo events, if any due to you know what.
2. Some dealers may see no point. They barely have inventory to sell, let alone to dedicate to test rides. And if the dealer does have decent inventory (I've seen some) why would they want to make half their bikes "used" by letting them be demoed? Ok great, you demoed that SLX aluminum build and loved it...we'll have that size L, Carbon XTR build here for you sometime in January 2022!
For those of us who aren't "bros" or know the guy behind the counter, the service is usually beyond bad. When the guy with the creaky BB says "I know if I go back there they won’t do anything for me" - he's probably right! Or if they do, they'll charge him to look at it.
And as for always test riding before you buy - LOL! Good luck with that BEFORE the pandemic.
The last 10% can only come from a test ride. Whether it's around a bike shop parking lot or out on the trail. There are nuances such as how the bike feels and then the overall inaccuracy of geo charts posted online that come into the equation and muddy up the waters.
I know this sounds elitist, and at the same time defeatist (with current pandemic supply reality factoring in), but these bikes are a huge purchase decision. Only once you've bought one and had regrets, will you end up resigning yourself to almost never buy a bike without being able to confirm it yourself. It truly sucks to plop down cash and then realize you're on the wrong size, or that the bike works on paper, but something about it doesn't work with your riding style and you're sent chasing your tail.
The good news? It's pretty hard to find a crap bike these days. The bad news? The devil is in the details and since we're now paying used car prices for bikes... it's too big of a thing to just roll the dice on. Unless that is: You are a fanboi, a gambler or rich af. Then, yolo it and treat yoself!
Normally a couple inch between seat clamp and dropper collar. What bikes are you buying where you have to have a 75mm one.
