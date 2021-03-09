Ask Pinkbike: Sizing, Buying, Broken Spokes, & Diagnosing Creaks

If you had something replaced and put no more than 20 miles on it, it shouldn't be causing you any issues at this point. The first question I would ask you is if you're sure it's the bottom bracket? A lot of other things creak and it's easy to blame the 'ol press-fit BB but, a lot of times it can be a loose shock bolt, pedal, saddle, or something else.



If it is in fact the BB or you can't precisely diagnose the creak, you should be able to take it to your shop and have an open and candid conversation with them about what's going on. If you don't believe they'll stand behind their work, then why did you go there in the first place? It's hard for me to imagine the situation where you would need a new bottom bracket, but if the wrong type of grease was used or something wasn't done correctly it could be making noise resulting from the installation.



Bottom line is, you don't need a better BB. You may need a better mechanic, or you may have something totally different wrong with your bike, but I'd always recommend starting where you left off and if that doesn't work, then it could be worth considering a second opinion.