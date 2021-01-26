Ask Pinkbike: Sketchy Carbon Bars, New Bike or Upgrade, Sharing the Trail, & Fuel Containers

To me this is very straightforward, yet it's met with a lot of debate. Uphill riders get the right of way. Hikers and horses? They get the right of way everywhere. If you're on multi-use trails, bikes are at the bottom of the food chain. This does change when you're on bike-specific trails or directional trails, however, the bottom line is that you should be nice and say "Hi" when you encounter other trail users. Everyone is just out in the woods trying to have fun. Nothing gets to me quite like someone rude on a descent with what I call 'Strava face' - you know, the totally gripped rider, on the edge of control, going for a PR while others are just out trying to enjoy their day. C'mon. Get a life, dude. Grow up. Unless you're on a closed race course or someone's life is in danger, there's no reason not to chill out and be friendly. If you can't do your workout that's so important without being a jerk, you should probably go somewhere else or re-evaluate why you even ride.



Now, if you're in the middle of a fast descent on a multi-use trail and you can't safely stop, you're probably going too fast, but I always do try to get out of the way of a descending rider and let them keep going, if it makes sense, even though good etiquette says I should have the right of way. I feel that even though it could add to the confusion of who should yield, I'd rather add to being nice and saying hello.