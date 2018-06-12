Ask Pinkbike: Bikes for Smaller Riders, & Saddle Suggestions





There are almost as many opinions to this question as there are saddles and chamois (padded bike shorts). Your saddle or your shorts could be your issue but if you've been happy with your shorts in the past then I'd bet more strongly on the saddle being the culprit for discomfort in your case.A well-fitting and well-adjusted saddle is critical. As far as saddles go, if you can get the one off of your old bike that I'm assuming didn't bother you, it's easy to put that on your new bike and see if that helps. Otherwise, head down to your trusty local bike shop and see if they have a sit pad or something similar to measure your sit bone with. If your sit bones aren't matched to the saddle and it's either too narrow or too wide, you're going to have issues. Different saddle shapes also treat people differently so finding a shape that works for you is ideal. There are a lot of bike shops that will have saddles you can test for a ride before buying one so that may be your best bet. Also, if your saddle height is too high, you can rock side to side more than necessary, which is going to cause soreness after some time, so make sure that your seat height is dialed in.For shorts, having a quality chamois is going to go a long way in adding more comfort. Some people will ride without one, but if you choose to go that route make sure you're not wearing anything that will bunch up or chafe. Yes, bike shorts can be expensive, but if you wreck your undercarriage by springing for the cheapest one you can, the $50 extra you could have spent for the "Pro" model may seem a bit more worth it. Plus, you can't return a used chamois.Now, you don't need to get the $300 Italian made edition, but I find that cheap shorts just aren't up for long hours on the bike and tend to fall apart quickly. Chamois do wear out over time so it's good to keep in mind that they need to be replaced from periodically- more often if you ride a lot. A personal favorite of mine is Specialized's SWAT Specialized's SWAT bib - I wear it under baggy MTB shorts. It's fairly affordable and has pockets in the back to stash some supplies...kind of like a road cycling jersey but made for those who wear shirts without pockets and don't like to wear a pack. A few companies such as Pearl Izumi and Race Face make similar that work equally as well.Also, remember that it's critical to wash bike shorts after every ride. That chamois is an ideal climate for bacteria so if you do get a little irritation, it can quickly turn into a full-blown saddle sore that will keep you off the bike for days. Another note, get out of the chamois as soon as you're done riding...before dinner and beers. The longer you keep it on, the more likely you are to develop unwanted irritation and it's just not healthy or cool to be walking around in a pool of your own sweat and filth.Keep in mind if your saddle is the wrong width, no chamois will help but with a good saddle and decent pair or three of shorts to rotate between wash cycles you'll be riding happily for longer periods of time. — Daniel Sapp