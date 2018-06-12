Ask Pinkbike: Bikes for Smaller Riders, & Saddle Suggestions

Here at Pinkbike we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.
Do-it-all Bike for Small-Sized Rider Question: @okhikeabike
asks in the All-Mountain/Cross-Country Forum
: I am a shorter rider 5'2", with a 26.5" inseam. Fully geared with a big pack and lots of water, I'm about 175 lbs. The bikes I have been eyeballing are all a little different, and I know everyone says demo, demo, demo, but we don't get many demo events in north east Oklahoma. The terrain I ride varies from chunky technical rocky stuff to relatively smooth single track, no plans to do park or any type of racing, just casual fun group and solo rides.
My current bike does decent, I bought the entry level Specialized Camber 27.5, to test the waters and see if this was for me, about a year and a half ago. I have all but shelved my road bike and try to get out on the mountain bike as much as I can. I bought the women's model of Camber due to my stature, but I feel like the women's RX tune with my heavier build is not working as I had hoped, as its designed for lighter riders. I want to commit to a much more expensive bike now, as this is my primary hobby and I am happy to put the money into it.
My goal is to travel around the region (Utah, Colorado, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma) to ride, so I want a single bike, that feels good when doing a bit of everything. Most bike shops around me either don't have or won't stock X-small or small frames because they just don't sell well, so again, I won't be able to demo the bikes. I am looking into: 2018 Yeti SB5 Turq SRAM X01 Eagle - extra small; 2018 Santa Cruz - Bronson X01 / Carbon CC - small; and the 2018 Pivot Trail 429 X01 Eagle - extra small.
|Your choices are all good, and I would add the Ibis Ripmo to your list as well. It's a mid-travel 29er with solid all-mountain performance. Roxy Lo is five foot one inch. She's is a partner at Ibis, so they work twice as hard when they design their small sizes in order to replicate the handling and suspension performance of their larger size options. I'm partial to the Ibis and the Pivot, but reading between the lines, I think that you are looking for specific, useful information to help clarify your final decision. Because all four of these choices are excellent performers, your main concerns relating to small sized bikes will be about suspension travel, dropper post length, and stand-over height. I've listed the most important numbers for each bike below, along with some comments.—RC
Yeti SB5 Turq XS
Wheels: 27.5"
Stack: 23"
Stand-over: 26.3"
Travel: 127mm
Dropper: 100mm stock, will fit 125mm
Wheelbase: 43.9"
Pivot 429 Trail XS
Wheels: 29"
Stack: 23.91"
Stand-over: 28.54"
Travel: 116mm
Dropper: 100, will fit 125mm
Wheelbase: 43.7"
Santa Cruz Bronson SM
Wheel size: 27.5"
Stack: 23.07"
Standover: 28.62"
Travel: 150mm
Dropper: 125mm
Wheelbase: 44.9"
Ibis Ripmo SM
Wheels: 29"
Stack: 24.13"
Standover: 27.75"
Travel: 145mm
Dropper: 125mm
Wheelbase: 46.3"
Stand-over height should be optimized, but don't make it a deal breaker. For technical riding, lower is always better. Once you are riding, though, stand-over clearance has little value, so as long as you can safely contact the ground, handling and cockpit fit usually trumps the lowest possible top tube.
Some small-size bikes are shipped with 100-millimeter dropper posts, so you'll want to check if there is enough room in the frame for a longer-stroke dropper post and a short enough seat tube to allow you to achieve your correct saddle height. A call to the four brands listed confirmed that your choices will accept a 125mm post.
Big wheels and lots of suspension travel both contribute to excessive handlebar height (stack). Small sized frames have disproportionately tall stack heights to begin with, so make your choice based upon the type of riding you'll be doing most of the time. Tall stack heights are best for technical descending, while lower stack heights favor efficient power transfer and weight the front end better for turning and climbing.
Wheelbase is also a concern, as the combination of a lightweight rider and a short wheelbase can make a bike bounce through choppy terrain. That erodes control and burns off a lot of momentum that you'll be pedaling to make up. Choose a longer wheelbase if you want a better technical descender.
Finally, wheel-size is an equalizer for smaller riders. Smaller wheels allow for more suspension travel with the same stand-over and stack heights, so consider that for hucks to flat and technical descending. Lightweight riders on shorter-wheelbase bikes do not carry momentum as well as those who enjoy the opposite equation. Larger wheels with slightly less suspension travel will erase much momentum-robbing chop, and can save you loads of energy over the course of a ride.
Padded Shorts or a Better Saddle?Question:
Pinkbike user @witterisms
asked this question in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum: I got a new bike at the end of last year and now that the evenings are much longer, I've been able to spend more time on the bike/in the saddle. Increasingly, when hitting the 2-3 hour ride mark I start to get sore in the saddle and then am sore the day after. As far as I can tell I have the saddle in the best position possible, and the body position is comfortable when riding. What's best to invest in? Better padded shorts? Or a new Saddle? From what I know, it's hard to test either.
|There are almost as many opinions to this question as there are saddles and chamois (padded bike shorts). Your saddle or your shorts could be your issue but if you've been happy with your shorts in the past then I'd bet more strongly on the saddle being the culprit for discomfort in your case.
A well-fitting and well-adjusted saddle is critical. As far as saddles go, if you can get the one off of your old bike that I'm assuming didn't bother you, it's easy to put that on your new bike and see if that helps. Otherwise, head down to your trusty local bike shop and see if they have a sit pad or something similar to measure your sit bone with. If your sit bones aren't matched to the saddle and it's either too narrow or too wide, you're going to have issues. Different saddle shapes also treat people differently so finding a shape that works for you is ideal. There are a lot of bike shops that will have saddles you can test for a ride before buying one so that may be your best bet. Also, if your saddle height is too high, you can rock side to side more than necessary, which is going to cause soreness after some time, so make sure that your seat height is dialed in.
For shorts, having a quality chamois is going to go a long way in adding more comfort. Some people will ride without one, but if you choose to go that route make sure you're not wearing anything that will bunch up or chafe. Yes, bike shorts can be expensive, but if you wreck your undercarriage by springing for the cheapest one you can, the $50 extra you could have spent for the "Pro" model may seem a bit more worth it. Plus, you can't return a used chamois.
Now, you don't need to get the $300 Italian made edition, but I find that cheap shorts just aren't up for long hours on the bike and tend to fall apart quickly. Chamois do wear out over time so it's good to keep in mind that they need to be replaced from periodically- more often if you ride a lot. A personal favorite of mine is Specialized's SWATSpecialized's SWAT bib- I wear it under baggy MTB shorts. It's fairly affordable and has pockets in the back to stash some supplies...kind of like a road cycling jersey but made for those who wear shirts without pockets and don't like to wear a pack. A few companies such as Pearl Izumi and Race Face make similar that work equally as well.
Also, remember that it's critical to wash bike shorts after every ride. That chamois is an ideal climate for bacteria so if you do get a little irritation, it can quickly turn into a full-blown saddle sore that will keep you off the bike for days. Another note, get out of the chamois as soon as you're done riding...before dinner and beers. The longer you keep it on, the more likely you are to develop unwanted irritation and it's just not healthy or cool to be walking around in a pool of your own sweat and filth.
Keep in mind if your saddle is the wrong width, no chamois will help but with a good saddle and decent pair or three of shorts to rotate between wash cycles you'll be riding happily for longer periods of time.
—Daniel Sapp
