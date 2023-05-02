Ask Pinkbike: Supportive Pedals, Fork Upgrades, Dropper Choices

Here at Pinkbike, we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers?" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech-oriented.
Recommendation for new pedals?Question: @EvolutionMTBer
asks: I'm looking for some new pedals. I've used all of Shimano's MTB range of SPD pedals, they all have an icy feeling (my foot feels the float a lot) and I don't feel like I have outside or rearward support and makes my feet sore.
CB Mallet DH - These feel great... when I'm actually clipped in, this is fine for race runs etc, but for trail riding where we will stop on certain features I struggle to get into them sometimes. They do offer a great amount of support all around the clip and provide my foot support.
Is there anything else I can try, I've not tried HT or Time etc. but wondering what people's opinion are on foot support with these brands?
This question comes at a pretty convenient time, as I've been messing around with my personal pedal setup to deal with the same issues. The durability and ubiquity of SPDs made them an easy choice for me for a long time, but the lack of outer-foot support on anything shy of a Saint M821 had me looking elsewhere. Those Saints do provide great support, but the size and construction of the pedal seems to make them far more prone to bent axles, so I've started trying some other options.
The first thing to consider in this is your shoe choice and cleat placement. The soles of your given shoes play a big role in how your foot contacts the pedal, and should be considered as a key part of the system. If you're using a slim and lightweight XC slipper, there's likely to be no contact with the pedal body, so your whole foot will just be riding on the clip. Another factor is your cleat placement on the shoe, as that will determine where your weight rests relative to the center of the pedal. I tend to run my cleats as far back as possible, and relatively outboard, in order to get my foot closer to the cranks. There isn't a correct method here, just remember that you can change this to better suit your needs.
Most of Time's current lineup resembles the shape of the Shimano M8120, with a relatively narrow body around the clip mechanism. Because of the additional float in Time's cleat system, they may feel even less planted, unless you run the pins quite far out and use a pretty flat-soled shoe. They also make the DH-specific pedal shape, but there isn't a ton of adjustment to tweak the support, so I'd try those before pulling the trigger.
HT does have some wide-platform pedals, like the X2 and X3 series. I haven't spent any time on these specific models, but the positive engagement of HT's system coupled with some adjustable pins might do the trick.
My main recommendation would be to keep going with the Crankbrothers pedals that you have, and just spend some time to get used to clipping into them. Compared to Shimano, the engagement is a bit mushy feeling, but if you wind the pins down a bit you can get a more positive bite. Play around with the traction pads that come with the pedals, as swapping the outer-edge one for a thicker pad can help keep your foot supported when leaning into turns. I'm currently running the Crank Bros Mallet E pedals, and really like the balance of float and support when you're pushing through your feet. For what it's worth, I'm also using the CB Mallet shoes, which are meant to mate quite well with their pedal system.
Fox 38 upgrades?Question: @stringbeane
asks: Wanting to upgrade my Fox 38 and wondering which way I should go. The bike is a Kona Process X with 170mm travel. I ride more trails than shuttle days so not sure I want to take the weight penalty of a coil conversion . I have listed 3 options below but I am open to others.
First option is upgrading to the Grip 2 damper.
Second option is Vorsprung Smashpot.
Third option is Vorsprung Secus.
|I think your first option is the best starting point for getting your 38 to perform better for your needs. From the later comments made in the forum, it sounds like additional compression adjustment would help you balance the feel throughout the stroke. In my experience, the Grip 2 38 offers excellent support and bump absorption, without much compromise. Like any suspension product, you're not going to arrive at a perfect setup instantly, so take the time to bracket in your settings and make sure you're settling on the right air pressure for your weight and ride style.
If you really want to go aftermarket with things, then the Secus might be an interesting starting point. I haven't spent time on one, but Seb really enjoyed the improvement it made over the stock Gen 1 Zeb. As you mentioned, the coil conversion does add a fair bit of weight, and I think a well-tuned and serviced air fork can match a lot of the performance of coil for most applications.
Fox Transfer vs. OneUp Dropper?Question: @i-squared-r
asks: I just bought a Specialized Stumpjumper Expert and it comes with a Oneup V2 dropper and Oneup MMX lever. My current bike has a new Fox Transfer with Wolf Tooth lever. Should I swap the droppers or leave it alone? It definitely would save me some time to sell my bike with the Fox Transfer because the bikes are in another country and I would have to organize someone to do the swap for me. I just want to hear some opinions if it's worth the hassle. Thanks
|I'm mostly intrigued by the fact that you keep your bikes in a different country, seems like quite the commute to go for a ride. As to your question, I'd keep the OneUp on there. I like the light action and sharp topout of the Fox Transfer, but I've had pretty much every Transfer lose steam after consistent use, and stop being able to hit full extension every time. Service is pretty much a guaranteed need on dropper posts, given how much muck they endure, and when the time comes the OneUp is a lot easier to live with. You can service pretty much everything on those posts yourself, while the Fox post will typically have to be sent to a service center for a rebuild.
I've had the same 210mm OneUp on one of my bikes for about 3 years of consistent use, and after a few rebuilds it's still working quite well. Additional advice: keep the Wolf Tooth lever, and sell the old bike with the Transfer and the OneUp lever. I prefer the build quality and light action of the Wolf Tooth to the OneUp, and the latter will work just fine with the Transfer.
