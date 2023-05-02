Ask Pinkbike: Supportive Pedals, Fork Upgrades, Dropper Choices



This question comes at a pretty convenient time, as I've been messing around with my personal pedal setup to deal with the same issues. The durability and ubiquity of SPDs made them an easy choice for me for a long time, but the lack of outer-foot support on anything shy of a Saint M821 had me looking elsewhere. Those Saints do provide great support, but the size and construction of the pedal seems to make them far more prone to bent axles, so I've started trying some other options.



The first thing to consider in this is your shoe choice and cleat placement. The soles of your given shoes play a big role in how your foot contacts the pedal, and should be considered as a key part of the system. If you're using a slim and lightweight XC slipper, there's likely to be no contact with the pedal body, so your whole foot will just be riding on the clip. Another factor is your cleat placement on the shoe, as that will determine where your weight rests relative to the center of the pedal. I tend to run my cleats as far back as possible, and relatively outboard, in order to get my foot closer to the cranks. There isn't a correct method here, just remember that you can change this to better suit your needs.



Most of Time's current lineup resembles the shape of the Shimano M8120, with a relatively narrow body around the clip mechanism. Because of the additional float in Time's cleat system, they may feel even less planted, unless you run the pins quite far out and use a pretty flat-soled shoe. They also make the DH-specific pedal shape, but there isn't a ton of adjustment to tweak the support, so I'd try those before pulling the trigger.

HT does have some wide-platform pedals, like the X2 and X3 series. I haven't spent any time on these specific models, but the positive engagement of HT's system coupled with some adjustable pins might do the trick.



My main recommendation would be to keep going with the Crankbrothers pedals that you have, and just spend some time to get used to clipping into them. Compared to Shimano, the engagement is a bit mushy feeling, but if you wind the pins down a bit you can get a more positive bite. Play around with the traction pads that come with the pedals, as swapping the outer-edge one for a thicker pad can help keep your foot supported when leaning into turns. I'm currently running the Crank Bros Mallet E pedals, and really like the balance of float and support when you're pushing through your feet. For what it's worth, I'm also using the CB Mallet shoes, which are meant to mate quite well with their pedal system.