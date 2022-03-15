Ask Pinkbike: The Best Whistler Bike, Tubeless Rim Tape, Dual Crown Enduro Bikes, & Converting to a 1x Drivetrain

Here at Pinkbike, we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers?" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech-oriented.
What kind of bike is best for a season in Whistler?Question: @Downhillpatriot
asks in the Downhill forum: I’ve ordered a new Canyon Sender to take with me but wondering if maybe I made the wrong choice and should’ve gone for a long travel enduro rig? I.e the Torque, etc. From what I’ve read it’s probably one of the only places in the world worthwhile of owning a DH rig. But I'm after advice from people who’ve done a season in Whistler / rode there and what bikes they took.
|This is an excellent question, especially if you haven't visited Whistler before. There is no better place to take advantage of owning a downhill bike than a lift-accessed bike park. Although Whistler's Bike Park has a ton of gravity-fed trails on tap, not all of them are full-on downhill race tracks. The Sea to Sky corridor has so many world renowned trails that are "must-dos" as well. Riding everything on the map would be impossible in one season.
Scenario 1 - The DH bike: A major benefit of a downhill bike is the security. Longer travel suspension and burlier tires will save your wheels and body when you make mistakes or become fatigued. Some of those trail networks adjacent to the Whistler area have shuttle roads for bikes that aren't so pedal friendly, but you may not be able to access all of the trails on the hit list.
Scenario 2 - The Freeride Bike: Capability is a frequently used word these days to describe long-travel enduro bikes, and for good reason. They require less energy to pump through jumps than a downhill bike and can get you to the top of the hill under your own power.
If you do change your mind for something like the Canyon Torque, I would suggest adding on a few things. Whistler has beautiful rock slabs, but the area is known for diverse geomorphology and that means plenty of sharp rocks too. No matter what trails you choose to ride, beefing up your wheel setup, which may mean adding an insert or two, will save mechanical mishaps. A lower skid plate should be standard issue, but bolting one on will save your chain and ring from unsuspecting rocks.
On the note of spending money to save money with your long-travel pedal rig, you'll have to budget for additional maintenance or service on parts like a dropper post. You can also expect increased stress on your drivetrain, like the chain and derailleur clutch, versus a purpose built downhill drivetrain that will see less usage.
There will always be compromises to either choice. A heavy, bulletproof freeride bike won't win any climbs, but you will be able to experience more trails. Conversely, a downhill bike will last longer and erase more user errors.
Unless you are specifically training for downhill racing, I might lean towards a bulletproof bike with uphill capabilities and pop on some lighter tires if you plan to travel outside of the Whistler Valley.
Tubeless rim tape not stickingQuestion: @Sledhead1
asks in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum: Has anyone had issues with Stan's rim tape not sticking to carbon rims? Yes, the rim was cleaned properly and the tape was pulled tight.
|Failing tubeless rim tape is up there on my list of pet peeves, especially when you have to fit tight tolerance tires. It seems excessively expensive for what it is and time consuming to install.
Patience and a completely dry rim are vitally important for success, whether that's carbon or aluminum. That means making sure no sealant is lurking inside the drilled spokes holes and both your hands and the rim are totally oil free.
Wash and dry your hands with soap, then spray the rim with isopropyl alcohol. Dry the rim with a clean rag or towel and then wait until you are sure any residual alcohol has evaporated.
Choose tape that is 2-3 mm wider than the inner channel of the rim, so that there is no gap between the sidewalls of the rim, but the tape lays bubble-free in the curve of the rim bed. This way the tape will be wider than the tire bead and everything is sealed neatly. Pulling the tape moderately tight, as mentioned, will activate the glue as it heats up and help it sit down in the channel. I prefer to finish with cutting the tape straight across, as opposed to an angle, to reduce the chance of the tire catching and lifting the seam. If you are using an insert, I'd advise letting the tape set for a few hours.
I've had equal positive and negative experiences with all sorts of different tape, but prep and patience is still the underlying factor.
Things to avoid:
Glue doesn't work well in cold or damp environments. Tape the rim inside where it's warm and dry.
Overlapping two wraps of tape that is too narrow for the rim is imminent failure.
I would also avoid Gorilla Tape because the top side is too sticky and can bunch up on some rim and tire combos when you attempt to seat the tubeless system. This can increase the effective rim diameter and lead to first blowing the tire off the rim before it fully seats, and second, stretching the tire bead beyond its tolerance - ask me how I know.
Dual crown compatibility for enduro bikes?Question: @Downhillpatriot
also asks in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum: Can I put a DH fork on an Orbea Rallon (Carbon, 170mm travel) without damaging anything?
|It's unclear which model year Rallon you are referring to, but the short answer here is no. Although the 2022 Orbea Rallon can accommodate a 180 mm single crown, which has a similar axle to crown measurement to a 200 mm dual crown fork, the concentration of the forces at the lower head tube area changes.
Think about why dual crown forks typically have straight 1.125" steer tubes. Most single crown forks now use a tapered 1.5" steer tube to make up the strength that would be distributed through the longer stanchion tubes to the upper crown.
The forces exerted are the same for either fork, but the stress is distributed across the head tube differently. A dual crown puts more stress on the top of the head tube cup. Further material and engineering is needed to eliminate frame failures at the upper head tube cup, which is why many enduro frames are built to only accommodate a single crown. Manufacturers also have to think about how to stop the dual crown fork from impacting the side of the frame in the event of a crash. Damage to this area from the stanchions pressing on the frame, even in small doses, could lead to catastrophe.
A reduction in turning radius, plus the increased fork and frame weights are two red flags, but there are some brands that open the option to consumers. The Transition Spire and Norco Range are two bikes that we reviewed at the 2021 Summer Field Test that can accept dual crown forks.
It's not just about the axle to crown height when asking to fit a dual crown fork to an enduro bike. Stress is distributed through the head tube in different ways when comparing a single vs dual crown fork and not all enduro bikes are designed to handle that.
Converting to a 1x drivetrainQuestion:
@Headshox64 asks in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum: How do I tell which size conversion kit I need to go from 3x to 1x. I have a 2017 Diamondback Recoil 29 and have already upgraded the front shock/fork, rear shock and added a dropper. Next is converting to 1x. Any info would be cool. Thanks
Upgrading your ride can seem like lighting money on fire and the constant evolution of mountain bike standards doesn't make purchasing the correct parts less agonizing. Drivetrains dance through a lot of frame, crank, and hub constraints that have changed over the years. Sinking a ton of cash into a new drivetrain might be out of the scope of this bike, but it's a common question regardless.
First, you'll need to check if your current crankset can be fitted with a single, narrow/wide chainring. Some entry-level cranks connect the rings with rivets that are non-removable. Without the narrow/wide ring, you will be plagued with dropping chains more frequently than the current triple ring setup.
Next, a wide-range cassette and derailleur are necessary to give you the same range that the triple rings up front offered. Shimano's 10-speed Deore M4100 setup offers excellent value for the given range: 11-46 teeth, plus a clutch in the derailleur to keep the chain from bouncing around. If you're dead set on a setup that will have closer gear ratios, SRAM's SX option is the most affordable place to start in the 12-speed world because it runs on the common Shimano HG splined style hubs.
Don't forget, you'll need the entire combo; a front ring, chain, shifter, derailleur and cassette that all correspond to the number of speeds you choose.
2) Install tire with a tube to really press the tape down evenly. Something something 30psi in your Minions
3) Go about your day / have a beer
4) Remove tube and setup tubeless the next day. The tape will be well seated from the tube overnight.
"Overlapping two wraps of tape that is too narrow for the rim is imminent failure." I've done this on multiple wheel sets over the years without issue.
The other challenge with gorilla tape, IME, is it can agitate the fluid more than other tapes and cause the sealant to grow boogers along the edge of the tape.
