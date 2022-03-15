Ask Pinkbike: The Best Whistler Bike, Tubeless Rim Tape, Dual Crown Enduro Bikes, & Converting to a 1x Drivetrain

This is an excellent question, especially if you haven't visited Whistler before. There is no better place to take advantage of owning a downhill bike than a lift-accessed bike park. Although Whistler's Bike Park has a ton of gravity-fed trails on tap, not all of them are full-on downhill race tracks. The Sea to Sky corridor has so many world renowned trails that are "must-dos" as well. Riding everything on the map would be impossible in one season.



Scenario 1 - The DH bike: A major benefit of a downhill bike is the security. Longer travel suspension and burlier tires will save your wheels and body when you make mistakes or become fatigued. Some of those trail networks adjacent to the Whistler area have shuttle roads for bikes that aren't so pedal friendly, but you may not be able to access all of the trails on the hit list.



Scenario 2 - The Freeride Bike: Capability is a frequently used word these days to describe long-travel enduro bikes, and for good reason. They require less energy to pump through jumps than a downhill bike and can get you to the top of the hill under your own power.



If you do change your mind for something like the Canyon Torque, I would suggest adding on a few things. Whistler has beautiful rock slabs, but the area is known for diverse geomorphology and that means plenty of sharp rocks too. No matter what trails you choose to ride, beefing up your wheel setup, which may mean adding an insert or two, will save mechanical mishaps. A lower skid plate should be standard issue, but bolting one on will save your chain and ring from unsuspecting rocks.



On the note of spending money to save money with your long-travel pedal rig, you'll have to budget for additional maintenance or service on parts like a dropper post. You can also expect increased stress on your drivetrain, like the chain and derailleur clutch, versus a purpose built downhill drivetrain that will see less usage.



There will always be compromises to either choice. A heavy, bulletproof freeride bike won't win any climbs, but you will be able to experience more trails. Conversely, a downhill bike will last longer and erase more user errors.



Unless you are specifically training for downhill racing, I might lean towards a bulletproof bike with uphill capabilities and pop on some lighter tires if you plan to travel outside of the Whistler Valley.