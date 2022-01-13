close
Ask Pinkbike: Tight Shock Bushings, Top-End or Tuned Shock, Spring Rate vs Force

Jan 13, 2022
by Seb Stott  

Here at Pinkbike, we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers?" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech-oriented.




Tight shock bushings?

Question: Sam asks (in real life): I have a 2015 Mondraker Foxy with a Fox DPS shock. Recently the shock was serviced and it came back with new shock bushings. Unfortunately, I noticed the sensitivity of the rear suspension wasn't great. When I took things apart to investigate, the frame bearings are running smoothly and the shock slides easily with the air removed, but the new bushings seem really tight. If I clamp one eyelet in the frame or vice, the force needed to rotate the shock on the bushing is really high. Is this normal? Is there anything that can be done?

bigquotes The Foxy's suspension design means the shock eyelets have to rotate a lot on the two short links at either end. That means any friction in the bushings will have an outsized effect on the suspension sensitivity. By removing the shock and feeling how tight the bushings are to rotate, I've noticed that different shocks and different bushings have very different amounts of friction. The bushing is a plane bearing that relies on a precise fit to work properly, so small manufacturing tolerances could create a noticeable difference.

One option would just be to wait it out. Riding will gradually wear down the bushing and this should reduce friction eventually. Just make sure the eyelet bolts are done up tight so the sliding surface is between the metal pin and the plastic bushing, and not between the pin and the frame.

My local suspension workshop told me they could ream the plastic part so it's ever so slightly looser-fitting. If that's not an option, you could try sanding down the pin with fine wet and dry paper to reduce its diameter slightly. I did this successfully once by putting the pin in the chuck of a drill and gently sanding as it spun to keep it even. Be warned though: I did this as an experiment on a particularly tight bushing, it will likely reduce the lifespan of the bushing and pin. If you do go down this route, make sure to remove material little by little, regularly checking the tightness in the plastic bushing. It needs to be a snug fit and should take some force to install; otherwise, it will soon develop play.

The bushing, which these days are usually plastic as on the right, will eventually wear down and loosen up.



Spring rate vs spring force

Question: @dreamlink87 asks in a previous Ask Pinkbike comments section: Preload doesn’t change spring rate [of a coil spring], right? It just changes where in the spring your starting point is. Which I guess changes your starting spring rate, but not the actual spring rate?

bigquotes You're partly right. The spring rate, also known as the spring stiffness, is the amount of additional force required to compress the spring an additional incremental distance. So, the number of pounds-force for every additional inch of travel, or in the correct metric system, Newtons per additional millimetre. In a graph of force against travel (like the one opposite), the spring force is the height of the line; the spring rate is the gradient of the line.

This graph represents the force (vertical axis) against travel for a 100 lb/in spring (blue line); a 100 lb/in spring with 100 lb of preload (red), and a stiffer 150 lb/in spring (orange). The red and orange curves provide the same force at 2" travel (so the same sag) but the springs they represent would feel very different to ride.
Ohlins RXF 36 COIL Ohlins RXF 36 27.5
Just because you can preload a coil spring, doesn't mean you should.

bigquotesThe spring rate is a function of the spring itself, so as you say, you can't change that by preloading it. Preloading the spring creates a force offset so if you had a 100 lb/in spring and you preloaded it by one inch (which would be crazy), it would require 100 lb of force to get it to move at all. So long as there's more than 100 lb of force on the spring, the spring rate/stiffness/gradient would be the same, but the fork would ride one inch higher in the travel for a given force. But when there's less than 100 lb of force acting on the spring, its stiffness is essentially infinite because (within that limit) the fork won't move at all with increasing load.

This isn't such a problem for road-going vehicles where the wheels are usually loaded more than the amount required to overcome the preload. In that case, preload can be a useful way of adjusting ride height without affecting the stiffness of the suspension. But on a mountain bike, the suspension is coming in and out of the first part of the travel regularly. In this case, the infinite spring rate is less than ideal because the preload force has to be overcome before the suspension can start to move at all. This causes the suspension to feel harsh, top-out and provide less traction. On a mountain bike, "preload adjusters" are really about allowing for different spring lengths without play. If you want your fork to ride higher but don't want a stiffer spring rate, try bumping up the travel or just raising the bar height. If you want the bike to sit higher at the rear, you could try fitting offset bushings to effectively lengthen your shock, or use the flip-chip if you have one. 




High-End Shock or Custom-Tune?

Question: Craig asks on Instagram: I'm thinking of getting coil shock for my enduro bike. Do I get one with all the adjustments like a Fox DHX2 or should I get a cheaper shock and get it custom-tuned for my bike, weight and riding style?

bigquotes Keeping in the Fox/Marzocchi catalogue for the sake of comparison, you could get a Marzocchi Bomber CR for $330 / £349, a Fox DHX for $549 / £629 or a DHX2 for $649 / £719. In all three cases, springs are sold separately. These cost £47 for a standard steel spring and $130 / £155 for the lighter SLS spring, which saves around 300g.

The first thing to note is that the Bomber doesn't have a climb switch. That may bother some, but plenty of people never use their lockout anyway. The DHX also gets detents on the preload collar and numbered dials, which the Bomber lacks, but these are nice-to-haves rather than essentials. The valving and bottom-out bumper are arguably more refined on the DHX too, but I can't say if this is a tangible benefit.

That aside, the Bomber and DHX both offer low-speed compression and rebound damping. I haven't ridden the DHX, but the Bomber is pretty much the same as the old Fox Vanilla RC, which was very impressive when fitted to the Saracen Ariel 80. Pinkbike's Mike Kazimer and Matt Wragg have both ridden the Bomber CR and came away impressed. "For 90% of folk it’ll be good without tuning," Wragg tells me. "When I took it to a DH track I could find situations where I wanted more HSC to handle the hits [this is on a YT Decoy ebike], but around the house, it just works. Very impressive wee bit of kit."

Meanwhile, the DHX2 adds high-speed compression and rebound adjustment, using Fox's clever VVC high-speed rebound system for more proportionate high-speed rebound adjustment.

Does that matter? It depends on how much time you're willing to spend setting it up. Suspension tuning is all about tradeoffs, so more adjustment doesn't automatically mean more performance, it just means there's more scope to fine-tune if you're willing to go down the rabbit hole. But in my view, it can take a lot of work to get a four-way adjustable shock in the right ballpark if there isn't a good starting point from the frame manufacturer, let alone making it work better for your needs than a two-way adjustable shock could. I often get asked to help set up friends' bikes and those with four-way adjustable shocks are most often overdamped or imbalanced relative to the fork.

That said, most shocks fitted to bikes from the factory are chosen and tuned to provide an appropriate range of adjustment for the bike, so buying one off the shelf is a bit more of a gamble especially if there's less adjustability to work with. This is particularly true if your bike has an unusual leverage ratio, so check with the frame manufacturer or a good suspension tuner first. As you say in the question, that's where custom tuning can come in.

The change from buying a Bomber instead of a DHX2 will pay for a custom tune (if you need it) plus a spare SLS spring or two. That means the two low-speed adjusters should be all you need for fine-tuning the damping and the spare springs will encourage you to focus on the most important parameter: the spring rate. 

A relatively basic shock is probably fine for most people. So long as the tune is in the right ballpark, putting in the work to find the ideal spring rate and (low-speed) damping settings is 90% of the battle.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech


17 Comments

  • 3 0
 Regarding Rockshox custom tuning. If you buy a new rear shock it comes in a medium tune. Thankfully they publish all their standard shims stack tunes so you can retune the shock on your own.

www.sram.com/globalassets/document-hierarchy/tuning-manuals/rockshox-rear-shock-piston-tuning-guide.pdf

You can also buy the additional shims required to take the medium tune to any of the tunes listed .
  • 1 0
 TIP: Buy a used Bomber, send it to Craig at Avalanche Downhill Racing to tune the living piss out of it and you'll have yourself a fully custom-tuned shock at a damn good price.
  • 4 3
 To the person with the tight shock eyelet bushings:

Look at RWC needle bearings. They are very pricey, but make a big difference on suspension designs which require lots of shock eyelet bushing rotation.

www.enduroforkseals.com/products/rear-suspension/shock-eyelet-bearing-kits/6mm-8mm-thru-bolts/NEEDLE-BEARING-22.20.html
  • 8 1
 they also are know to fail quickly and have quality issues... so good luck as well. simple is often best.
  • 5 0
 Yeah, those things fall apart like crazy. They're not designed for the loads that the shock endures. It's a good concept with poor execution.
  • 1 0
 Fox 5 piece is the best, compatible with rockshox
  • 1 0
 @NorthEasternDownhiller: Interesting. I have been looking at the RWC bearings for a while, but haven't used them. IPerhaps a company just needs to make a system that both bushings and bearings. The bearings would just be on both sides were bushings contact the frame eliminating the main source of friction. All my frames have had issues with bushings being too tight, so I have thought about it a lot. Lol.
  • 1 0
 i've had the ones on giant's maestro system replaced several times (on more than one giant bike), always custom ordered to a "tornero", no idea how to say that in english, cheers
  • 1 0
 There is still life in the range between an old Vanilla...eeehhh...Marzocchi Bomer and a DHX2 or EXT Storia like the DVO Jade, Jade-X and Cane Creek shocks, depending on the eye-to-eye (i.e. imperial vs. metric).
Those might be cheaper with a good enough damper out of the box compared to a tuned Bomber.
  • 4 0
 I like this kind of article
  • 1 0
 Thanks Pinkbike, I have been looking for a coil for my 2021 Altitude and have been pondering which way to go. I think I might give the Bomber a try! Lol, also if anyone has a used 230x60 coil shock for sale hit me up!
  • 2 0
 I have needle bearings on both eyelets. Almost no friction. Been using them for years.
  • 2 0
 But is @notoutsideceo actually Robin?????
  • 3 0
 That's an easy one. No.
  • 1 1
 So, I ask (in real life) when an Ask Pinkbike is actually not real life? Are some of the questions bot generated?
  • 2 0
 Ha, not yet. Most come from the forums or social media, but sometimes a question gets asked in the real world, you know, that place that doesn't involve a computer screen.
  • 1 0
 Shocking.

Post a Comment



