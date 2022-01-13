Ask Pinkbike: Tight Shock Bushings, Top-End or Tuned Shock, Spring Rate vs Force

Here at Pinkbike, we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers?" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech-oriented.
Tight shock bushings?Question:
Sam asks (in real life): I have a 2015 Mondraker Foxy with a Fox DPS shock. Recently the shock was serviced and it came back with new shock bushings. Unfortunately, I noticed the sensitivity of the rear suspension wasn't great. When I took things apart to investigate, the frame bearings are running smoothly and the shock slides easily with the air removed, but the new bushings seem really tight. If I clamp one eyelet in the frame or vice, the force needed to rotate the shock on the bushing is really high. Is this normal? Is there anything that can be done?
| The Foxy's suspension design means the shock eyelets have to rotate a lot on the two short links at either end. That means any friction in the bushings will have an outsized effect on the suspension sensitivity. By removing the shock and feeling how tight the bushings are to rotate, I've noticed that different shocks and different bushings have very different amounts of friction. The bushing is a plane bearing that relies on a precise fit to work properly, so small manufacturing tolerances could create a noticeable difference.
One option would just be to wait it out. Riding will gradually wear down the bushing and this should reduce friction eventually. Just make sure the eyelet bolts are done up tight so the sliding surface is between the metal pin and the plastic bushing, and not between the pin and the frame.
My local suspension workshop told me they could ream the plastic part so it's ever so slightly looser-fitting. If that's not an option, you could try sanding down the pin with fine wet and dry paper to reduce its diameter slightly. I did this successfully once by putting the pin in the chuck of a drill and gently sanding as it spun to keep it even. Be warned though: I did this as an experiment on a particularly tight bushing, it will likely reduce the lifespan of the bushing and pin. If you do go down this route, make sure to remove material little by little, regularly checking the tightness in the plastic bushing. It needs to be a snug fit and should take some force to install; otherwise, it will soon develop play.
Spring rate vs spring forceQuestion: @dreamlink87
asks in a previous Ask Pinkbike
comments section: Preload doesn’t change spring rate [of a coil spring], right? It just changes where in the spring your starting point is. Which I guess changes your starting spring rate, but not the actual spring rate?
| You're partly right. The spring rate, also known as the spring stiffness, is the amount of additional force required to compress the spring an additional incremental distance. So, the number of pounds-force for every additional inch of travel, or in the correct metric system, Newtons per additional millimetre. In a graph of force against travel (like the one opposite), the spring force is the height of the line; the spring rate is the gradient of the line.
|The spring rate is a function of the spring itself, so as you say, you can't change that by preloading it. Preloading the spring creates a force offset so if you had a 100 lb/in spring and you preloaded it by one inch (which would be crazy), it would require 100 lb of force to get it to move at all. So long as there's more than 100 lb of force on the spring, the spring rate/stiffness/gradient would be the same, but the fork would ride one inch higher in the travel for a given force. But when there's less than 100 lb of force acting on the spring, its stiffness is essentially infinite because (within that limit) the fork won't move at all with increasing load.
This isn't such a problem for road-going vehicles where the wheels are usually loaded more than the amount required to overcome the preload. In that case, preload can be a useful way of adjusting ride height without affecting the stiffness of the suspension. But on a mountain bike, the suspension is coming in and out of the first part of the travel regularly. In this case, the infinite spring rate is less than ideal because the preload force has to be overcome before the suspension can start to move at all. This causes the suspension to feel harsh, top-out and provide less traction. On a mountain bike, "preload adjusters" are really about allowing for different spring lengths without play. If you want your fork to ride higher but don't want a stiffer spring rate, try bumping up the travel or just raising the bar height. If you want the bike to sit higher at the rear, you could try fitting offset bushings to effectively lengthen your shock, or use the flip-chip if you have one.
High-End Shock or Custom-Tune?Question:
Craig asks on Instagram: I'm thinking of getting coil shock for my enduro bike. Do I get one with all the adjustments like a Fox DHX2 or should I get a cheaper shock and get it custom-tuned for my bike, weight and riding style?
| Keeping in the Fox/Marzocchi catalogue for the sake of comparison, you could get a Marzocchi Bomber CR for $330 / £349, a Fox DHX for $549 / £629 or a DHX2 for $649 / £719. In all three cases, springs are sold separately. These cost £47 for a standard steel spring and $130 / £155 for the lighter SLS spring, which saves around 300g.
The first thing to note is that the Bomber doesn't have a climb switch. That may bother some, but plenty of people never use their lockout anyway. The DHX also gets detents on the preload collar and numbered dials, which the Bomber lacks, but these are nice-to-haves rather than essentials. The valving and bottom-out bumper are arguably more refined on the DHX too, but I can't say if this is a tangible benefit.
That aside, the Bomber and DHX both offer low-speed compression and rebound damping. I haven't ridden the DHX, but the Bomber is pretty much the same as the old Fox Vanilla RC, which was very impressive when fitted to the Saracen Ariel 80. Pinkbike's Mike Kazimer and Matt Wragg have both ridden the Bomber CR and came away impressed. "For 90% of folk it’ll be good without tuning," Wragg tells me. "When I took it to a DH track I could find situations where I wanted more HSC to handle the hits [this is on a YT Decoy ebike], but around the house, it just works. Very impressive wee bit of kit."
Meanwhile, the DHX2 adds high-speed compression and rebound adjustment, using Fox's clever VVC high-speed rebound system for more proportionate high-speed rebound adjustment.
Does that matter? It depends on how much time you're willing to spend setting it up. Suspension tuning is all about tradeoffs, so more adjustment doesn't automatically mean more performance, it just means there's more scope to fine-tune if you're willing to go down the rabbit hole. But in my view, it can take a lot of work to get a four-way adjustable shock in the right ballpark if there isn't a good starting point from the frame manufacturer, let alone making it work better for your needs than a two-way adjustable shock could. I often get asked to help set up friends' bikes and those with four-way adjustable shocks are most often overdamped or imbalanced relative to the fork.
That said, most shocks fitted to bikes from the factory are chosen and tuned to provide an appropriate range of adjustment for the bike, so buying one off the shelf is a bit more of a gamble especially if there's less adjustability to work with. This is particularly true if your bike has an unusual leverage ratio, so check with the frame manufacturer or a good suspension tuner first. As you say in the question, that's where custom tuning can come in.
The change from buying a Bomber instead of a DHX2 will pay for a custom tune (if you need it) plus a spare SLS spring or two. That means the two low-speed adjusters should be all you need for fine-tuning the damping and the spare springs will encourage you to focus on the most important parameter: the spring rate.
