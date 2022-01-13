Ask Pinkbike: Tight Shock Bushings, Top-End or Tuned Shock, Spring Rate vs Force





The first thing to note is that the Bomber doesn't have a climb switch. That may bother some, but plenty of people never use their lockout anyway. The DHX also gets detents on the preload collar and numbered dials, which the Bomber lacks, but these are nice-to-haves rather than essentials. The valving and bottom-out bumper are arguably more refined on the DHX too, but I can't say if this is a tangible benefit.



That aside, the Bomber and DHX both offer low-speed compression and rebound damping. I haven't ridden the DHX, but the Bomber is pretty much the same as the old Fox Vanilla RC, which was very impressive when fitted to the



Meanwhile, the DHX2 adds high-speed compression and rebound adjustment, using Fox's clever VVC high-speed rebound system for more proportionate high-speed rebound adjustment.



Does that matter? It depends on how much time you're willing to spend setting it up. Suspension tuning is all about tradeoffs, so more adjustment doesn't automatically mean more performance, it just means there's more scope to fine-tune if you're willing to go down the rabbit hole. But in my view, it can take a lot of work to get a four-way adjustable shock in the right ballpark if there isn't a good starting point from the frame manufacturer, let alone making it work better for your needs than a two-way adjustable shock could. I often get asked to help set up friends' bikes and those with four-way adjustable shocks are most often overdamped or imbalanced relative to the fork.



That said, most shocks fitted to bikes from the factory are chosen and tuned to provide an appropriate range of adjustment for the bike, so buying one off the shelf is a bit more of a gamble especially if there's less adjustability to work with. This is particularly true if your bike has an unusual leverage ratio, so check with the frame manufacturer or a good suspension tuner first. As you say in the question, that's where custom tuning can come in.



Keeping in the Fox/Marzocchi catalogue for the sake of comparison, you could get a Marzocchi Bomber CR for $330 / £349, a Fox DHX for $549 / £629 or a DHX2 for $649 / £719. In all three cases, springs are sold separately. These cost £47 for a standard steel spring and $130 / £155 for the lighter SLS spring, which saves around 300g. Pinkbike's Mike Kazimer and Matt Wragg have both ridden the Bomber CR and came away impressed. "For 90% of folk it'll be good without tuning," Wragg tells me. "When I took it to a DH track I could find situations where I wanted more HSC to handle the hits [this is on a YT Decoy ebike], but around the house, it just works. Very impressive wee bit of kit."