Ask Pinkbike: Tips for Beginners, Brakes Issues, Drilling Carbon, & Shock Tunes



There have been many people learning about the wonders of mountain biking this year, and it's easy to get tangled up in all of the technical aspects at times as there are a lot of passionate people ready and willing to share what they think. I suggest taking it easy.



As you mentioned in your post, the local bike shop is a good place to start, but getting out and about in the era of COVID isn't always easy, and there are enough differing YouTube videos to last a lifetime. I'll offer a few simple things to be aware of. There are plenty more, but these are a good place to start.



1. Have fun. If you're not having a good time, then ask yourself why?



2. Find a bike that fits and is appropriate(-ish) for what you're doing. If you are riding trails on the weekends near your house, look at what other people there are riding. Most of the time, when you're first starting, a simple hardtail (just front suspension) bike will be all you need. Make sure it fits and has been checked out by a knowledgeable mechanic or friend who can ensure it's safe.



3. Bike specific clothing can be helpful at times, especially when it comes to comfort, but you can really ride in just about anything you're willing to get dirty, barring that it isn't so loose that it gets caught in the wheel or drivetrain when you're pedaling. Padded bike-specific shorts help with saddle comfort, and bike-specific shoes offer more support and a better interface with the pedals, especially helpful if your local trails are rough. Make sure you have a good helmet that fits and always wear it.



4. Etiquette is a deep subject in mountain biking with a lot of passion behind it, so it's worth simplifying. Ground rules - Different trail systems may have different rules as to whether bikes are or aren't allowed on certain days, whether eBikes are allowed or not, and how soon after inclement whether they are open if they close. When in doubt, ask and always follow signage. Bikes always yield to other users, uphill riders have the right of way unless you're on a downhill-specific trail, and no matter what, be nice and say 'hi!' - we're all just riding expensive toys in the woods. Don't modify trails you didn't build, and if you can't ride something, it's ok to walk it.



5. Be prepared - carry a spare tube, pump, tire lever, multi-tool, first aid kit, and water/food with you. Learn how to use the tools, especially if you're not riding in a place where you can easily get back to where you started on foot. Be willing to stop and help other riders, it's cool to do that. With COVID, be conscious of other peoples' space and any local regulations.



With those tips, you should be able to have a good time on the trails and learn much more as you go. There are many resources on learning skills ranging from coaching to internet videos but don't let it overwhelm you. You don't need to learn to jump and run on a bike before you can walk.