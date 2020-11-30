Ask Pinkbike: Tips for Beginners, Brakes Issues, Drilling Carbon, & Shock Tunes

Here at Pinkbike, we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers?" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech-oriented.
Question: @stunnanumma1

: I recently put on new SRAM G2 RSC brakes with a 200mm front and 180mm rear rotor.
When getting my speed up near 25mph and squeezing the lever, I'm not able to get my bike to stop/slow down to a speed that I can control at my level...my braking power is not there. The bike keeps going...I do not know if my rotors are spinning through the pads, but that's the feeling that I get.
It's not an issue of getting fluid on the brakes, there is no squeaking either. Is it possible the brakes aren't strong enough? Could the added weight from tire inserts etc., be causing something else to go on? Is there something in the R, S, or C that I could adjust that might help?
Brakes are one of the more finicky elements of a bike, and any number of things could create what you're describing. What it sounds like is that your brake pads are glazed over.
Many times this happens when the pads aren't mated to the rotors correctly, and you go out on a ride, hoping the first long downhill gets the brakes working. Sometimes this works. Other times, it doesn't. The process of 'bedding in' brakes helps some of the pad material find its way onto the rotor to create the most friction and to smooth any imperfections in the pads or rotors, making a perfect match.
To bed in brakes, I would suggest 20 hard stops, from a good speed (a full sprint) that bring you just to the brink of skidding, but don't lock up the wheels.
If your pads are already glazed over, you can resurface them with a high grit drywall sanding screen by lightly running the pad in a figure-eight motion until the surface is fresh again and give the bedding in process a go. I would also recommend cleaning the brake rotor with rubbing alcohol and a clean cloth, to ensure no grease from fingers, etc., are on there.
If you're still not getting the power you need, and it feels as if you have a solid bleed (the lever is firm, not squishy), a metallic pad compound would be my next suggestion. A more comprehensive breakdown on brake solutions can be found here.
Question: @cowolter

: My wife and I have been looking at getting into cycling as a fun, active hobby and form of exercise to do together. We have done some preliminary research regarding types of bikes, clothing, etiquette, etc. but honestly seem pretty overwhelmed. What advice would you have for someone just getting into the sport?
There have been many people learning about the wonders of mountain biking this year, and it's easy to get tangled up in all of the technical aspects at times as there are a lot of passionate people ready and willing to share what they think. I suggest taking it easy.
As you mentioned in your post, the local bike shop is a good place to start, but getting out and about in the era of COVID isn't always easy, and there are enough differing YouTube videos to last a lifetime. I'll offer a few simple things to be aware of. There are plenty more, but these are a good place to start.
1. Have fun. If you're not having a good time, then ask yourself why?
2. Find a bike that fits and is appropriate(-ish) for what you're doing. If you are riding trails on the weekends near your house, look at what other people there are riding. Most of the time, when you're first starting, a simple hardtail (just front suspension) bike will be all you need. Make sure it fits and has been checked out by a knowledgeable mechanic or friend who can ensure it's safe.
3. Bike specific clothing can be helpful at times, especially when it comes to comfort, but you can really ride in just about anything you're willing to get dirty, barring that it isn't so loose that it gets caught in the wheel or drivetrain when you're pedaling. Padded bike-specific shorts help with saddle comfort, and bike-specific shoes offer more support and a better interface with the pedals, especially helpful if your local trails are rough. Make sure you have a good helmet that fits and always wear it.
4. Etiquette is a deep subject in mountain biking with a lot of passion behind it, so it's worth simplifying. Ground rules - Different trail systems may have different rules as to whether bikes are or aren't allowed on certain days, whether eBikes are allowed or not, and how soon after inclement whether they are open if they close. When in doubt, ask and always follow signage. Bikes always yield to other users, uphill riders have the right of way unless you're on a downhill-specific trail, and no matter what, be nice and say 'hi!' - we're all just riding expensive toys in the woods. Don't modify trails you didn't build, and if you can't ride something, it's ok to walk it.
5. Be prepared - carry a spare tube, pump, tire lever, multi-tool, first aid kit, and water/food with you. Learn how to use the tools, especially if you're not riding in a place where you can easily get back to where you started on foot. Be willing to stop and help other riders, it's cool to do that. With COVID, be conscious of other peoples' space and any local regulations.
With those tips, you should be able to have a good time on the trails and learn much more as you go. There are many resources on learning skills ranging from coaching to internet videos but don't let it overwhelm you. You don't need to learn to jump and run on a bike before you can walk.
Question: @PupPuck

: Is it "safe" to drill into my 2012 Santa Cruz XC's carbon-fiber seat-tube to permit the installation of an internally cabled dropper seat-post?
Time is of the essence to take advantage of Black Friday discounts. Thanks.
|Well, I'm curious to see how this panned out, but given the advice in the thread including, 'I would have no hesitation. Other carbon frames have dropper holes so why should it matter who drills it. I would use a new drill bit and drill the final size in one go'...I'd hope you used better judgment and thought this one through a bit more.
There is a difference in what you can do and what you should or shouldn't do. Sure, you can drill a hole in your frame and run the cable, but it's not the best idea. At best, it's going to make the frame's warranty go away. At worse, it could be a serious safety issue by adding holes in your bike.
Drilling into the carbon to get a stiff cable in will be tricky and take a larger hole than I feel you're expecting. Carbon frames are made so that certain parts that need more reinforcement and places that undergo less stress are likely thinner to keep weight down. Adding a hole in any region of a carbon frame, especially an XC frame with its lighter construction, could jeopardize the bike's integrity and cause it to prematurely crack or fail.
I would suggest either running an external cable post or getting a wireless dropper, although purchasing a RockShox Reverb AXS is an expensive proposition.
Question: @aaron-oban

: How much difference does rear shock factory tuning make? In the Buy/Sell, no one lists the factory tuning of the rear shock they are selling. Even the manufacturer of my bike did not include tuning info when I asked for specs on the rear shock. Is it because it doesn't matter, or everyone plans on getting their used shocks re-tuned? To be clear by factory tuning I mean in-depth, usually, mechanical changes not just adjusting air sleeve pressure or adding a spacer.
|This is an excellent question. I've heard people stoked that they found a shock for their bike on the internet that will fit, but that's not all there is to it. While fitment is a critical place to start, the tune of the shock does matter. Fox, RockShox, and other suspension companies work with bike brands to develop tunes for the shock that comes on a frame. These tunes are, many times, specific to whatever bike the shock came on based on leverage ratios, geometries, and the intended purpose of the bike. Tunes even go as far as to be different on different size frames. A rider on the XL bike will likely have a different weight and weight distribution than a rider on a smaller size, and those riders will each use the suspension differently.
What happens if you end up with a shock tune that doesn't work well with your bike? Well, if the rebound tune is too heavy you might have trouble getting the shock to return quickly enough, and if the compression tune is too light you might end up with a shock that doesn't provide enough support.
Usually, at least on RockShox or Fox suspension, riders can locate a code on the can of the shock that provides clues about the tune. Fox has a four-digit code that you can plug in on their website to see. Those shock tunes are very subjective to engineers and product managers' preferences at brands who want their bikes to perform a certain way - what they deem optimal for most of the expected riders for that bike. Of course, there are always exceptions, and there will be some riders outside of those parameters in one way or another, along with riders that prefer something a bit or a lot different for their terrain, riding style, or weight.
An example of where Fox's ID codes are located. Photo: Fox.
