Ask Pinkbike: Tire Casing Choices, DH Bike Wheel Swaps, Knee Pads Picks, & Clipless Tips

I'm very impressed by your eagerness, but rest assured that things are going to be much, much easier when you actually have those pedals attached to a bike.



One tactic that can help speed up the learning process is to practice with your bike in a trainer, or using your pedals on a stationary bike at a gym. Being able to clip in and out without needing to worry about tipping over will let you focus on getting the basics down, and start training yourself to twist your foot outwards when you need to get out.



Once you're ready to try it in the real world, start by pedaling around a grassy soccer field or something similar. That way, if you do happen to tip over it won't be into a pile or rocks or a bunch of poison oak.



If for some reason you're still having trouble with the pedal / shoe interface you might end up needing to use another shim under the cleat in order to get it to sit far enough away from the sole for interference-free clipping in and out. Those Mallet E pedals also have different heights of traction pads that can be used to further fine tune how they work with your shoes, although the pads are kind of a pain to remove and install – I'd concentrate on the cleat first. Good luck!