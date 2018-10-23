PINKBIKE TECH

Ask Pinkbike: Tire Pressure, Hip Packs, Dehydration, and 'Le Systeme'

Oct 23, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Here at Pinkbike, we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.



Why Can't I Run Lower Tire Pressure?

Question: Thegb1212 asks in the All-Mountain/Cross-Country Forum: I have a 30mm inner width rim and [Maxxis] 2.4 EXO casing WT tires mounted up tubeless. If I even think about running lower than 27psi, my tires will start to fold over and squirm all over the place. I am not burping at those pressures, but the squirm is not confidence inspiring. I am also only 165lb. It doesn't make sense to me how folks can run pressures in the low 20s with a 'standard' tubeless set up. I am talking about non-fatbike, no Plus, just plain old 2.2 to 2.6" tires. So tell me, how can RC comfortably run 24/22 psi on 2.3" ? What am I missing? Don't get me wrong, I love the minimal flats, lower weight, and less fuss I have had with tubeless, but lower pressures aren't one benefit that I have found is possible.


bigquotesGood question. Tubeless tire pressures in the 22 to 25 psi range are not considered low, even by aggressive riders. The pressures I use are representative of most of us here at PB and the top guns I associate with on my home trails. Your combination of a 2.4-inch Maxxis WT tire with an EXO casing on a 30-millimeter rim should be plenty stiff above 25 psi, but that does not mean that you are wrong if you need more pressure to keep your tires stabilized on your rims.

Every tire and rim combination has a pressure sweet spot where the lines intersect for casing stability, traction, and suppleness. Physics dictates that larger volume tires require less pressure to achieve the same casing stiffness, and that wider rims improve lateral stability, but riding and pedaling style can trump that science.

I also weigh 165 pounds, but my riding style is such that I don't exaggerate my lean angles in the corners or put much lateral force into the frame. Some riders do, which requires stiffer casings and higher pressures to counter that off-center tire loading. You are not burping air, but still feeling tire squirm with your present rim and tire combo which suggests that you are one of them.

Before you consider purchasing new tires with thicker casings, however, be sure that your tire gauge is reading correctly. One of my floor pumps reads over four psi high, which indicates that I am running pressures around 27 to 30 psi. Now I use a Schwalbe digital air gauge to ensure accuracy. Borrow a good gauge and verify your pressures first.RC

Topeak Shuttle Gauge Digital review
An accurate digital tire gauge, like this Topeak Shuttle, should be in every rider's tool box.



Best Hip Pack for Shorter Rides?

Question: @jkelm asks in the Bikes, Parts, and Gear forum: Looking for a hip pack to take on 1-2 hour rides. Ideally it will hold a water bottle, with enough room for my phone, keys, multi-tool and misc small items. I've looked at the Dakine Hot Laps, best curious if there are any smaller or better options out there?

bigquotesHip packs are most definitely back in fashion – just ask Lil' Wayne. He's been making the talk show rounds in support of his new album while wearing one, although its contents might be a little different than what you'd want to bring on a long ride...or maybe not.

In any case, Bontrager's Rapid Pack remains my favorite method of carrying a few tools, snacks, and a water bottle. It doesn't shift around, there are internal dividers that help with organization, and the water bottle holder is where it should be, in the center, rather than off to one side. If you already have a bottle on your bike, that center pocket is the perfect spot to stash a lightweight jacket or glasses / goggles. The fabric is fairly light, but after over a year of regular use my pack is still going strong. I'd highly recommend checking one out. Mike Kazimer

Bontrager Rapid Pack review
Bontrager's Rapid Pack is one of the best options on the market for carrying the items needed on a short ride.



Michelin Le Systeme?

Question: @ORTOGONAL555 asks in the Downhill Forum: Hello everybody. I've recently discovered that Michelin developed a run flat setup called "Le Systeme" for DH racing at the end of the 90s~early 2000s. I'm just curious about it and I can't find more about it on the internet. If anyone has info please chime in, thanks.

bigquotes
There's a good reason why you cannot find out any information about 'Le Systeme,' and that's because it was one of the most secretive things in downhill racing, ever. Fables of riders and mechanics signing non-disclosure agreements and never being allowed to look inside, Michelin mechanics delivering the wheelsets fitted with tires and inflated to racers the morning of the race, and taking them away as soon as they were back in the pits, have circulated for years.

From the rumors I heard, there were three possibilities, one was that it was some kind of inner tube wrapped in foam, similar to things we have seen come back on the market recently: Tannus and Vittoria launched their 'Armour' system last week, and earlier this year, Mr. Wolf launched their SmartMousse. Both use a similar concept, the Tannus version uses a larger inner tube with a small volume of foam for protection, and the Mr. Wolf version uses a small diameter tube to adjust the feel and density of a larger volume foam - mostly aimed at eMTB riders, partly due to its 500g+ weight.

The second possibility is that Michelin used some kind of run-flat foam/mousse (mousse is the French word), like they used on rally cars. The foam was mounted on to the wheels and compressed when the tires were inflated to keep the characteristics of the tire the same as there was no material touching the carcass of the tire. If air was lost from the tire, the reduction in pressure allowed the foam expand, filling the tire, supporting the weight of the car, and keeping the tire on.

The third throws an extra spanner, or valve, into the works. Some people claim to have spotted an extra valve on the wheels, and there was talk of a tubular tire being placed inside the main tire, which was protected by foam. A similar idea to Schwalbe's ProCore System that that does a great job of locking the tire bead on to the rim even if the external chamber loses air, and protecting the rim from damage with its high pressure 'inner tire'.

I reached out to Michelin, and Mavic, who played a part in the project with their DeeMax wheels, and even though it's been well over a decade since it was last rumored to be in use, they still replied with a strict "no comment."


Paul Aston

Armor hybrid tire liner
The 'Armour' tube from Tannus and Vittoria could be a modern-day version of the Le Systeme from Michelin.
Smartmousse
Mr. Wolf's SmartMousse is a similar concept, but with a larger volume of foam/mousse and a smaller tube to fine tune the ride feeling.


Combating Feelings of Dehydration on Rides

Question: @zachinblack asks in the Fitness, Training and Health Forum:I am one of those guys who can never have too much water on a ride. I drink water constantly, and always feel like I need more. I know I am drinking enough, as I don't cramp up on rides, nor is my urine bright yellow, but the feeling, sensation remains. My question is this: Is there a product that will help me retain more water and hopefully diminish this feeling of constantly needing more fluids? At this point, I'd love to just be less reliant on water and make less go further, so I can forego a hydration pack and just use my on bike bottle, and at most, my hip pack's small reservoir. Am I SOL, or is there something that could help?


bigquotesI reached out to my good friend Colin Izzard, who is a coach with Carmichael Training Systems. Colin works with a lot of different athletes, including World Cup DH racers like Neko Mulally, and he suggests making sure that your everyday hydration is up to par. Starting a ride already "in the hole" is the quickest way to run yourself further into the ground. A minimum of two liters a day is recommended. If it's hot out and you're going to be doing a longer ride, increase your hydration beforehand and consider adding something that has some sodium to your water to help increase absorption.

While riding, you still have to drink water, so your idea of being less reliant on water may not be the best. You want to down 1-2 bottles an hour, and more during hot weather. When it's cold, don't forget to drink because it's still important. Ensuring you're getting 400-900mg of sodium/hour is also important to help keep you feeling good.

After riding, continue to drink water in order to replenish what you've lost. Keep up with the sodium, and a carbohydrate drink will help recovery too. Nutrition is equally important in combating feeling off, and you should always have a solid meal before riding, and try to get 200-300 calories/hour while riding.

That's a few hydration tips in short and it's certainly person and situational dependent but hopefully it helps. One thing that I've found helps me to keep hydrated when I don't want to carry a lot of supplies on a ride and there is water nearby is to bring a water filter, such as Sawyer's Mini, and stop every hour or two to filter more water. I then supplement it with a sodium/electrolyte tablet. I've successfully done quite a few longer rides with this method.

As with any other health issue, if you're not sure or consistently feeling off, check with your doctor or dietician.Daniel Sapp

Thule Vital Hydration Pack 3L
Hydration pack can carry lots of water, but not everyone wants to ride with all that weight on their back.
Small enough to fit in your pocket and allows you to ride 'til you run out of food without having to carry gallons of water.


Must Read This Week
$5 Raffle: 1 Day Left to Donate! Win a Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
91639 views
Ridden & Rated: 4 Trail Bikes Under $3,000
76629 views
Video: Ben Reid Sends it Sideways on Two and Four Wheels
63634 views
Review: Yeti's New SB100
57180 views
Nukeproof Unveils 2019 Bike Lineup
53215 views
First Look: Nukeproof ARD Tire Inserts
45452 views
Cam Zink Potentially Out of Rampage With Dislocated Shoulder
39196 views
Review: Troy Lee Designs Stage Helmet
36625 views

32 Comments

  • + 8
 I also don't trust reviews when they talk about normal tire/rim sizes at under 25 psi. Unless they are just surfing in organic trails it's a give-away that they are not getting above 1-2g in the corners. RC admitted as much when he talked about not exaggerating lean angles. It's good to have reviewers that see things from that average joe perspective, just gotta take it with a grain of salt.
  • + 2
 Lol... what gets me is the people (mostly in the comments) who run tubeless DH tires at low pressures... then complain about rolling resistance. Big Grin
  • + 18
 @spacemanspiff06, tire pressures are going to vary based on terrain, rider weight, and the tire's construction. To try and judge someone's riding ability based solely on the pressure they run is very strange. You want to tell Jesse Melamed that his riding is somehow suspect because he runs 19psi in the front and 21 in the rear?

There seems to be this idea floating around that higher tire pressures somehow mean that you're a better rider, something along the lines of, "I'm such a badass that I have to ride 40 psi on DH casing tires." Running unnecessarily high tire pressures is just silly - you're missing out on traction and comfort.

Find what works for you and go with it, but there's no sense in trying to put down someone's riding ability just because they have less air in their tires than you do.
  • + 6
 @mikekazimer: Yeah, but with the exchange rate, Jesse's Canadian pressures are ~25/28 psi, so it all works out...
  • + 1
 I run 19 psi front and 26 psi rear on a stock intense carbine 29er maxxis dhr2 front and rear no issue with no tire insert and no issues racing enduro over rocks. i also run 35 psi front 40 psi rear on days where its more climbing and less grip needed so like the mod says its going to vary for everyone but its totally possible depending on how and where you ride and how you distribute weight. I ride more to the back of the bike so 19psi in the front works good for me and doesn't bother me on climbs, i still leave my fork on the open setting all the time.
  • + 1
 Found the badass.
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: Melamed is running Cush Core though isn't he? I don't know his weight but he does seem like he's on the lighter end of rider weight for EWS pros. So CC combined with DH casing and lighter rider weight but still world class and yeah I can see those tire pressures.

Rider weight and riding style are some of the biggest factors.
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: I've always thought many riders fail to understand how suspension and tires work together. Run too high of pressure or too much compression in your fork and shock, and your tires need to compress more before the fork and shock start moving into their travel. All these people claiming to need 35 psi to prevent rim dings and the like probably just saw the article on how Richie Rude sets up his suspension a few years back, and followed suit....
  • + 1
 I wonder if it is sometimes a case of some riders just don't like the feeling of a tyre deforming and finding grip so it's not that low pressures don't work, rather they just don't like them. However if you're just riding bikeparks with high G corners then you are likely to need a bit more pressure.
  • + 5
 "the water bottle holder is where it should be, in the center, rather than off to one side"

I ride with a bladdered hip pack, so my opinion might not matter, but putting the bottle in the middle has always scared me a little - potential spine injury if you fall on it, or something like that. Can anyone credible confirm (or deny) that this is cause for concern?
  • + 9
 I fell backwards doing a manual (in front of about 50 people in a busy parking area) before a ride directly onto my hip pack water bottle. The bottle caved in with seemingly no resistance to the force exerted by my fat ass. Unless you're carrying a nalgene or stainless bottle for some reason, it will give before your spine does.
  • + 2
 @charmiller: Same here, but wheelie loop-out. Broke my Camelbak Podium water bottle, and did not feel good landing on it, but no injuries from it.

I may get a Poland Spring bottle, one of the Sport Cap kind, and use that instead. This way it will surely crush instead of injure your spine.
  • + 3
 I'll add my comment at well... I ride with a bottle in a central jersey pocket (so truly against my spine). I have fallen my fair share of times and I honestly have never even noticed the bottle when I crash. I agree with what was said prior to me and if you are going down, you are likely not going down parallel to your spine, ie. not landing directly on the bottle with your spine stacked above it so the bottle is likely to be pushed slightly out of the way anyways. For me, it is not a source of concern.
  • + 7
 Clearly asked the wrong people about "Le Systeme". Randy can hook you up with some airtight facts.
  • + 1
 You must mean Randy's French cousin, Monsieur Excité
  • + 3
 I still don't understand how some of these pro riders are running sub 25 psi considering some of their hucks and their speed through chunder. Granted, I am 200 lbs, but if run less than 30 psi in the rear (2.3" tubeless DH casing DHR on a 30 mm rim), as an average rider (never been on a podium) I WILL ding my rim and get a pinch flat any time I ride aggressively.
  • + 3
 Pros are smooth. They know where both their front and rear wheels are at all times and don’t smash trails like average riders do.
  • + 2
 @caradock: They also have a plentiful supply of free rims.
  • + 2
 Most of the pros aren't 200lbs. They're usually anywhere in the range of 150 to 170... those that are higher use more PSI. A 30 to 50 lb difference in weight can have a large impact on PSI. You're also running 2.3 Maxxis tires. Most pros are running 2.4 and 2.5 Maxxis or other brands that measure true or wider like a Magic Mary. Then, lots are using inserts that allow an even lower drop. Even just that small volume change has a big impact on PSI. So if you give each aspect 2 to 3 PSI, it would mean... if you could somehow lose 40lbs, increase your tire volume and add an insert...you could be easily be using sub 25 pressures in the rear. Also the role weight plays in PSI is very personal... someone like you who weighs 200 lbs and runs 30 psi will be getting around the same traction as someone who weighs 150 lbs and runs 25 psi.


It's why talking about PSI and comparing set-ups is basically totally fruitless. It changes so much based on weight, rim width, tire maker, tire width, tire volume, local terrain, a riders speed and a riders personal attitudes towards how squirmy a tire they can handle or like.

Also, unless you're spending big bucks on a gauge... from gauge to gauge, pressure readings can vary from 1 to 3 psi or more as I discovered before I bought a "better" digital gauge and realized my cheap floor pump gauge was off by 8 to 10 psi... haha!
  • + 1
 Most aren't. If u watch the details its usually a bit higher than us mortals.
  • + 1
 I have you by 40lbs and a 2.6 on a 30 ID and hucks i've gone as low as 18psi in the rear. 16 in front. Tire casing is huge for me and the goodyear and wtb 2.6 stuff is awesome. just heavy, lots of rubber in even a light 2.6
  • + 4
 Dakine Hot Laps is great. You can yank the bladder for little rides too, and just keep essentials in it. Frame bottle & the bladder is good enough for 5000 foot days, but you have to be a little thirsty the whole time...
  • + 2
 And without the bladder it fits two 12oz beers.
  • + 1
 @Thegb1212 get a new tyre pressure gauge.

They get clogged up with sealant and start giving messed up readings. I'm 210# (93kg) and run my EXOs at 21F and 24R on 29 internal rims without any problems. Granted it isn't rocky where I ride but I certainly don't have any sidewall squirm.
  • + 5
 Next month please answer the question “when will you interview Randy?”
  • + 5
 Apparently "Le Systeme" is biking's Area 51.
  • + 1
 Drink water until it's almost uncomfortable right before leaving for your ride. For me that puts one bottle in my system, so with one on my bike, that's a 2-3 hour ride, no problem.
  • + 9
 And you can piss it all out as ballast if you're about to case a jump?
  • + 1
 For the dehydrated guy, I'm not sure if this is really right for you but this stuff does claim to do what you are asking for: osmonutrition.com/product/preload-hydration-for-men
  • + 1
 For the water/thirst issue, I've found that chewing gum makes me drink less water. I still drink more than I need but it helps!
  • + 1
 Did anyone ask how much water that dude drinks everyday? Sounds like he needs to up his daily more so than during riding.
  • + 1
 Oh wow my question got into a pinkbike article. Thanks for the answer @paulaston and pinkbike, this was very nice.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.046869
Mobile Version of Website