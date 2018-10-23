Ask Pinkbike: Tire Pressure, Hip Packs, Dehydration, and 'Le Systeme'



There's a good reason why you cannot find out any information about 'Le Systeme,' and that's because it was one of the most secretive things in downhill racing, ever. Fables of riders and mechanics signing non-disclosure agreements and never being allowed to look inside, Michelin mechanics delivering the wheelsets fitted with tires and inflated to racers the morning of the race, and taking them away as soon as they were back in the pits, have circulated for years.From the rumors I heard, there were three possibilities, one was that it was some kind of inner tube wrapped in foam, similar to things we have seen come back on the market recently: Tannus and Vittoria launched their 'Armour' system last week, and earlier this year, Mr. Wolf launched their SmartMousse. Both use a similar concept, the Tannus version uses a larger inner tube with a small volume of foam for protection, and the Mr. Wolf version uses a small diameter tube to adjust the feel and density of a larger volume foam - mostly aimed at eMTB riders, partly due to its 500g+ weight.The second possibility is that Michelin used some kind of run-flat foam/mousse (mousse is the French word), like they used on rally cars. The foam was mounted on to the wheels and compressed when the tires were inflated to keep the characteristics of the tire the same as there was no material touching the carcass of the tire. If air was lost from the tire, the reduction in pressure allowed the foam expand, filling the tire, supporting the weight of the car, and keeping the tire on.The third throws an extra spanner, or valve, into the works. Some people claim to have spotted an extra valve on the wheels, and there was talk of a tubular tire being placed inside the main tire, which was protected by foam. A similar idea to Schwalbe's ProCore System that that does a great job of locking the tire bead on to the rim even if the external chamber loses air, and protecting the rim from damage with its high pressure 'inner tire'.I reached out to Michelin, and Mavic, who played a part in the project with their DeeMax wheels, and even though it's been well over a decade since it was last rumored to be in use, they still replied with a strict "no comment." — Paul Aston