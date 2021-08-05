Ask Pinkbike: Tire Sag, Negative Volume Spacers & Bearing Lifespan?





However, that doesn't make tire profile and tread wrap (how far round the sidewalls the tread goes) irrelevant. More tread wrap (a rounder tire) means the shoulder tread can grip better and more predictably at very high lean angles (this could help explain why some pro riders are still using 25mm rims); on the other hand, a squarer tire profile will create a wider contact patch, where more of the shoulder tread is in contact with the ground at lower lean angles, which may mean more grip when the bike is closer to upright. This explains why tires designed for low grip-conditions are squarer than dry-weather tires, which are designed to excel at higher lean angles. Motorcycle tires have a very round cross section to cope with lean angles as high as 45-degrees. It's great to see you're thinking about the tire in suspension terms like sag. Sag is the amount the tire (or suspension) deforms vertically under rider weight. Stiffness is the ratio of the deformation to the force applied, so sag is a good measure of the stiffness relative to the weight of the rider, and the stiffness defines how easily the tire/suspension will be able to absorb bumps,A mountain bike tire sags by somewhere in the region of 15mm when set at an appropriate pressure. The outer radius of a 29x2.5" tire is about 375mm, so this sag reduces the effective radius by around 3.9%. For one thing, this reduces your effective gearing by 3.9% compared to an infinitely stiff tire, so this needs to be taken account if you wanted to calculate your gear inches very precisely. But a 27.5" wheel is about 5% smaller than a 29" wheel, so any reasonable variation in tire sag is not going to overcome this difference.Furthermore, more tire sag makes the ride smoother over rough terrain (despite the smaller effective wheel radius) by reducing the tire stiffness and allowing it to deform more easily over bumps, so it definitely wouldn't be a good idea to reduce tire sag in a 27.5" wheel to make it feel more like a 29er. I actually did a test years go comparing 3" tires on a 27.5" wheel to 2.3" tires on a 29" wheel, such that the overall wheel diameters were almost the same. The 3" tires were dramatically smoother and offered more grip and less harshness on rough, rooty or loose trails. They actually rolled faster too on bumpy ground, though they were slower on tarmac. On a vaguely related note, this article found that four different sizes of the same road bike tire had near-identical roiling resistance when setup with the same amount of tire sag, showing that it's an important metric for rolling resistance too.As for the second part of the question, you're correct that at the contact patch, when using any reasonably low pressure, almost the whole width of the tread pattern is pressed flat against the ground. This is worth remembering when you see some tire reviews talking about an unpredictable loss of grip as the tire transitions from the center tread to the shoulder tread when leaning into a corner - unless you're running very high pressures, the shoulder tread is in contact with the ground the whole time.However, that doesn't make tire profile and tread wrap (how far round the sidewalls the tread goes) irrelevant. More tread wrap (a rounder tire) means the shoulder tread can grip better and more predictably at very high lean angles (this could help explain why some pro riders are still using 25mm rims); on the other hand, a squarer tire profile will create a wider contact patch, where more of the shoulder tread is in contact with the ground at lower lean angles, which may mean more grip when the bike is closer to upright. This explains why tires designed for low grip-conditions are squarer than dry-weather tires, which are designed to excel at higher lean angles. Motorcycle tires have a very round cross section to cope with lean angles as high as 45-degrees.