Ask Pinkbike: Tire Width, Cleaning Tips, Shock Setup, & Buying a Bike Without Trying It First

Personally, I'd be totally happy riding any of those bikes as a daily driver, but there's something about the Spur's manners that puts it on the top of this list of three excellent bikes. It's light and fast without feeling too uptight and serious, traits that encourage goofing off on the trail rather than constantly checking your heart rate and average power output. I'm a big proponent of trying before you buy whenever possible, mainly due to the fact that everyone has their own preferences and ideas of what their ideal bike will feel like. Events where it's possible to spend time on multiple bikes over the course of a day or two make a lot of sense, especially for riders like yourself who are trying to choose between three fairly similar options.That's the ideal scenario, but Covid obviously threw a wrench in the works. The good news? You've held out long enough that whatever bike you end up with is pretty much guaranteed to be a noticeable improvement over that 2014 Bronson, especially if it's one of the three options you mentioned.As far as which one of those bikes to go with, that's a tough one. The Spur is like the love child of an XC race bike and an enduro rig, with impressive capabilities on the descents especially considering there's only 120mm of travel. The Tallboy has the same amount of rear travel, but its frame is heavier than the Spur's, and is really more of a short travel trail bike than an XC-speed machine. The Spur makes you want to sprint, and maybe pull that Lyrca out for the occasional local race or two, while the Tallboy is a bit more about all-round trail riding.As for the Stumpjumper , that has more travel front and rear, with an impressively light frame and room for all your snacks inside the down tube. That extra squish provides a little more room for error on those botched lines, and adds additional comfort on extended adventures.Personally, I'd be totally happy riding any of those bikes as a daily driver, but there's something about the Spur's manners that puts it on the top of this list of three excellent bikes. It's light and fast without feeling too uptight and serious, traits that encourage goofing off on the trail rather than constantly checking your heart rate and average power output.