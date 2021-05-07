Ask Pinkbike: Tire Width, Cleaning Tips, Shock Setup, & Buying a Bike Without Trying It First

May 7, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

Here at Pinkbike, we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers?" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech-oriented.





Setup tips for Fox DPX2 on 2019 Nukeproof Mega?

Question: @Chabrosm asks in the Mechanic's Lounge forum: Hi everyone, I have a 2019 Nukeproof Mega 27.5 in XL frame with a Fox DPX2 and I am having issues with setup. Tried to set initial sag by Fox's 1 PSI for 1lb of weight suggestion (I am 200lb) and it's not even close. When I put 200 PSI in, sag is like 50-60%. I need to pump it to almost 300 PSI (max) to get that 25% sag. And then when I ride I still bottom it out super easy....

Any ideas? Anybody with similar issues?

bigquotesThe max pressure for that shock is 350 psi, so you do have the option of going a little higher, although I'd recommend checking out the volume spacer situation first. If the shock feels good on the trail other than the fact that it's too easy to bottom it out, adding a larger spacer may be all that's needed to solve that issue.

The 2019 Mega has a 230 x 65mm shock, which means Fox's grey .4” spacer will be the largest size that you can fit. Fox's instructions for swapping volume spacers along with a compatibility chart can be found here.

Fox
Adding a larger volume spacers is a simple way to improve a shock's bottom out resistance.




Why does my bike have a narrower rear tire?

Question: @mistercoffee asks in the Bikes, Parts & Gear Forum: I just bought a Trek Fuel EX 9.8 XT. Love the bike, but there's one small puzzle---the bike comes with a 29x2.6 tire on the front and a 29x2.4 tire on the back. I checked the website and it's advertised this way, so it wasn't an error or an out-of-stock situation when it was built.

I'm mildly curious as to why they'd make this specific configuration decision.


bigquotesRunning a slightly narrower rear tire is a very common spec choice. Your front tire is the first point of contact on the trail, so having something wide and grippy helps keep the front end going where it's supposed to. Losing traction at your front wheel has much more serious consequences than the occasional slide out from your rear wheel, so many riders prefer to run a wider tire with a more aggressive tread pattern up front, and something a little narrower and faster rolling out back. The narrower rear tire is also less likely to fold over during hard cornering, so you'll get a more predictable, less vague feeling in the turns.

Another reason you may see narrower rear tires has to do with frame limitations – not all frames can accommodate a 2.6” or wider tire, and more clearance between the tire and the frame helps ensure there's room for the wheel to spin even when it's packed with mud.

Kavenz VHP 16 review
A narrower rear tire helps provide more frame clearance, something that's especially useful on muddy days.



Can I shampoo my bike?

Question: @Sebrios asks in the Bikes, Parts & Gear Forum: Hello. Wondering if its possible to use baby shampoo to clean the bike and drivetrain instead of the bike-specific soaps because are crazy expensive where I live...or what do you guys use?


bigquotesBaby shampoo wouldn't be my first choice, but there are plenty of relatively inexpensive cleaners that work great on bikes. A bucket of warm water and a couple squirts of Dawn dishwashing liquid or something similar will work just as well as those pricey bike-specific soaps.

Simple Green is another inexpensive option – you can buy a gallon of the stuff for around $20, and then dilute it with water in a spray bottle and use it for all your cleaning needs. At one time there were rumors floating around about Simple Green causing issues with chains, but that seemed to be related to leaving a chain soaking in a concentrated solution for multiple days. If you spritz it on and then rinse or wipe it off it shouldn't cause any problems.

Everyone's level bike cleanliness comfort level is different, but as long as my drivetrain is relatively clean and lubed and the frame isn't absolutely coated with mud and grit I don't typically go too crazy with the degreasers and cleaners. There's not really a need to wash your bike after every ride, especially if you're riding in dryer conditions. In those instances, a wipe down with a cloth and a re-application of chain lube if needed is likely all that's required to get it ready for the next ride.

Time to scrape off the mud from qualifying and get things prepped for the real battle that starts Saturday afternoon here in Val di Sole.



Buying a bike without trying it first?

Question: @Beersandbikes asks: I’m currently riding my 2014 V1 Santa Cruz Bronson that I’ve owned since new. I keep it well maintained there isn’t much I don’t ride it on. I’m a Dad and new mtb purchases tend to take a back seat when kids come along, but last year I was finally looking to update, but then COVID.

Since COVID it’s become impossible to test ride new bikes in Australia. Availability is tough enough so Demo bikes are non existent. I’m now reliant on yourself, @mikelevy and other journos from some of the other great mtb sites our there to get your views and opinions on how bikes ride & perform out in the trails. (Knowing of course that the PNW terrain is slightly different to what we have down here in AUS)

If I’m going to spend between $5-8k on a new bike, how important is the demo ride? How many other people actually demo bikes before they buy these days? I mean properly demo, not just a car park test.

For reference I’ve been weighing up the Spur, Tallboy and new Stumpy.


bigquotesI'm a big proponent of trying before you buy whenever possible, mainly due to the fact that everyone has their own preferences and ideas of what their ideal bike will feel like. Events where it's possible to spend time on multiple bikes over the course of a day or two make a lot of sense, especially for riders like yourself who are trying to choose between three fairly similar options.

That's the ideal scenario, but Covid obviously threw a wrench in the works. The good news? You've held out long enough that whatever bike you end up with is pretty much guaranteed to be a noticeable improvement over that 2014 Bronson, especially if it's one of the three options you mentioned.

As far as which one of those bikes to go with, that's a tough one. The Spur is like the love child of an XC race bike and an enduro rig, with impressive capabilities on the descents especially considering there's only 120mm of travel. The Tallboy has the same amount of rear travel, but its frame is heavier than the Spur's, and is really more of a short travel trail bike than an XC-speed machine. The Spur makes you want to sprint, and maybe pull that Lyrca out for the occasional local race or two, while the Tallboy is a bit more about all-round trail riding.

As for the Stumpjumper, that has more travel front and rear, with an impressively light frame and room for all your snacks inside the down tube. That extra squish provides a little more room for error on those botched lines, and adds additional comfort on extended adventures.

Personally, I'd be totally happy riding any of those bikes as a daily driver, but there's something about the Spur's manners that puts it on the top of this list of three excellent bikes. It's light and fast without feeling too uptight and serious, traits that encourage goofing off on the trail rather than constantly checking your heart rate and average power output.

Photo by Trevor Lyden
It can be nerve-wracking purchasing a bike without getting to try it first, but the good news is that today's bikes are better than ever.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Ask Pinkbike


26 Comments

  • 9 0
 Been using Dawn for over 20 years with no problems
  • 5 2
 Maybe it's time to ask what you can do for Dawn rather than always asking what Dawn can do for you.
  • 1 0
 About trying a bike before buying. If at all possible demo on a trail. A trail you know well is best, otherwise ride it on your current bike for perspective. If you're a new rider: keep in mind that just because a bike feels better than another riding around a bike shop parking lot that doesn't necessarily translate to trail riding. Often the opposite.
  • 2 0
 I kind of disagree with this. If you can verify fit, leverage curve and perhaps some other kinematics work for you, coupled with some positive reviews (media or friends) that's usually enough for me. The prospects of getting setup right (and even exact fit) is pretty tough within a single ride IMHO. I'd argue it might keep you away from a non-traditional (ie. horst, VPP) bike that you might really like...
  • 1 0
 I've seen simple green stain some carbon parts, mostly on those with a thicker laminate on the outside. I'd avoid it personally! I'm also the guy that thinks hot water, a brush, and a good towel dry are good 99% of the time, anything that needs a deeper clean I take off and clean separately.
  • 2 0
 Certain cleaners can contaminate brake pads and rotors. I just use water and a light brush to clean most of my bike. I don’t see the need for soap.
  • 3 1
 Most dish soaps contain a lot of salt which is not good for your bike / components.
  • 4 0
 I wouldn't worry too much about a bike's sodium levels - if the dish soap is diluted and rinsed off afterwards it shouldn't cause any issues.
  • 7 0
 @mikekazimer: Might cause the poor bike high blood pressure, though...
  • 1 0
 I'll admit I use WD-40 if I just washed the bike. It helps displace the water that is hard to blow out with a compressor. Other wise I'll use solvent.
  • 1 0
 I tend to not use soap at all for cleaning my bike - just water. Soap reduces the surface tension of water IIRC, which helps it get into crevices and bind with dirt, but it also makes it easier for water to get through seals and into bearings. Same reason soapy water is a great wasp killer...it makes the water able to penetrate into their respiratory system and they suffocate. Without the soap, the water can't penetrate. Just water, sometimes a little friction, and towel dry.
  • 2 0
 I use car wash detergent. It's formulated to be gentler than dish soap. It's relatively cheap and lasts forever.
  • 1 0
 Just don't use the stuff with wax in it - your brakes will thank you. Smile
  • 1 0
 @spencerbrawn: Just be weary of the brakes or use the muc-off rotor covers! Or if your frame is matte, then avoid the stuff with wax in it.
  • 1 0
 Some people buy whatever bike and get used to it and love life. Other people a much more picky. Think about where you are in this spectrum.
  • 2 0
 I don’t think you can go wrong with a spur, tall boy, or stumpy. I’d choose stumpy though.
  • 3 2
 Simple green is NOT recommend for aluminum. There is an "aircraft" version for simple green that is aluminum safe.
  • 3 1
 From Simple Green's FAQ page: "When used with caution and according to the instructions, Simple Green All-Purpose Cleaner has been safely and successfully used to clean aluminum. Simple Green All-Purpose Cleaner, Crystal Simple Green Industrial Cleaner & Degreaser, and Simple Green Pressure Washer Concentrates have been used on aircraft, automotive, industrial and consumer aluminum items for over 20 years. However, caution and common sense must be used: aluminum is a soft metal that easily corrodes with unprotected exposure to water. The aqueous-base and alkalinity of Simple Green All-Purpose Cleaner can accelerate the corrosion process.

Therefore, contact times for unprotected or unpainted aluminum surfaces should be kept as brief as the job will allow - never for more than 10 minutes."

Like I mentioned in my answer, it's not a good idea to soak items in a concentrated solution, but for spraying it on and then rinsing off it'll be fine.
  • 1 0
 I run 40psi in my maxxis minion dhf/r 26x2.7 would you say thats enough pressure or needs more i dont run tubeless
  • 2 0
 If you weigh 200+ lbs and only ride hardpack trails, you might be able to get away with 40 psi in your tires. But even with tubes, a tire that wide should probably be run around 30-35 psi.
  • 1 0
 @seraph: cheers mate il let some air out and see how i go
  • 1 0
 I weigh 220lb and run 30lb rear and 25lb front in my 27.5x2.5 tires
  • 1 0
 I have heard car wash soap is good for bikes. Something about not being harsh and good for the paint.
  • 1 0
 A Fuel EX will for sure fit a 2.6" tire in the back, if tire clearance was in question.
  • 1 1
 You would have to be bonkers to buy a stumpy in Australia. Ridiculously overpriced here.
  • 1 0
 Makes sense that he didn't get far with 1 psi in the shock haha

Post a Comment



