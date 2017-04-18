Ask Pinkbike: Tire Width, Bike Geometry, and DH Hub Standards

The recent trend in bike geometry has definitely been more towards, longer, slacker, and sometimes lower, but to be honest, this has been the case for at least the last 8 or so years, so while it seems like there are a lot of changes currently, it’s been happening for a little longer than we often remember. Nevertheless, it would be hard to deny that the rise of enduro racing and aggressive trail riding has had an effect on bike geometry.



Will the pace of change ever slow? To some degree I hope so, but not to the point that we see a stop to the progression of what our bikes are capable of. Geometry is one of the things that brands are constantly playing with but it’s a fine balancing act. Some decide they wish to go longer in reach, and may slap on a slacker headtube angle too, but may not adequately update the seat angle or chainstay length to accommodate these changes. Being a tall guy (193cm) this is more apparent and while it’s becoming easier to find bikes with a suitable length out front and a nice aggressive head angle for the riding I prefer in the Vancouver to Whistler area, it’s often more challenging to get one that doesn’t leave the rider hanging off the back of the bike (over the rear hub) when climbing, which is a little sad.



As for what's appropriate, that is a very open question. There are so many variables that I don’t believe there is a one-size-fits-most setting and the sum of the whole package plays greatly into how an individual area of the geometry could be – that includes the suspension design of the bike. Let’s not forget terrain and a rider's personal preferences in that equation too.



I do, however, feel that there are a lot of riders that would benefit from a longer frame and who currently compensate with a longer stem (within reason). That’s not to say that I'm advocating the massively long end of the spectrum (at least yet), but I have found that every year my bikes get longer, and every year I have less of an issue with back pain and in the real world don’t see the longer wheelbase as a result, to have any lasting, overall negative effects. There is a happy medium that will suit a lot of riders in regards to fit, but I don’t think we’ve hit that sweet spot just yet, and once some brands realize they can now drop an inch or two from their seat tube lengths, even more riders will be able to jump on a longer bike and still have an appropriate seat tube extension and clearance. Let’s see more brands working with frame geometry and how it affects the rider position within the bike, more than simply extending the front center and only minorly tweaking the other areas.

— AJ Barlas