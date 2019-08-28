Ask Pinkbike: Strong Brakes for Big Riders, Long Forks for Hardtails, Single Speeder Rehab & Tire Width Tips

Here at Pinkbike, we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.
Strong brakes for a big rider? Question: @goulding
asks in the All Mountain Enduro & Cross Country forum
: I need help deciding on what brakes to upgrade to. I currently have a 2019 Scott Ransom 920 and the stock Shimano brakes are horrendous. I have just over 300 kms on the bike and the rear has gotten to the point that I can no longer trust it at speed. I must decide between two brakes: the SRAM Code R’s and the Magura MT5. I like modulation in my brakes and not a solid on/off feel and I like to ride technical enduro style trails. Which brake would be a better fit for me and why? I should also mention I am 6’2 and 240 lbs, so I will need a brake strong enough to hold my weight.
|Two excellent choices. I am a fan of both the Magura MT5 and SRAM Code brakes for all the reasons you have listed. If I was going to pick a winner for you, it would be the Codes for a number of reasons. First, your Ransom has an Eagle 12-speed drivetrain, so you'll appreciate the accurate positioning of SRAM's Matchmaker direct mount shift lever perches. Second, is that SRAM's brake lever blades may be a little wonky for small hands, but they fit larger hands quite well. Last, but not least, Code brakes are "good" for downhill racing, but they absolutely rock for high amplitude trail riding. All the power you'll need, with sensitive modulation to keep your wheels rolling over sketchy terrain that would send most riders sliding.
Longer-Stroke Fork for My Hardtail? Question:
Matt7082 asks in the All Mountain Enduro & Cross Country forum
: I entered the sport with a hardtail. My bike currently has a RockShox Judy 110mm travel. The bike has been great and I’m having a blast. But, more and more frequently, I bottom the fork out. I’ve put more air in, messed with the rebound settings a bit, and I just can’t help my curiosity in a bigger fork, but I feel like I may begin to lose some handling and general characteristics of my hardtail. Considering something in the range of 140mm-160mm like a Fox Float. Too much travel? Save up and buy a full suspension bike? Thoughts?
|Your intuition is correct. Long-travel hardtails are becoming quite popular these days and you would benefit from a longer, 140mm-stroke fork. I assume that any bike with a 110mm Judy fork also has old-school geometry, so you'd get more confident handling from a slacker head angle in addition to the extra cushion. There are negatives to that conversion, however: The seat tube angle will also slacken and your bottom bracket height will rise slightly. You should be able to ignore the BB issue, and you could compensate for the seat tube angle by moving your saddle forward a half inch.
But, before you start shopping for that 140mm fork, understand that your bike's head tube area was probably not designed to handle the additional forces that a longer fork will impose on the frame. A broken frame can put you in the hospital, or worse.
Your issue may be simpler. Your skills have probably improved to the point where your present bike is incapable of taking you to the next level. I'd suggest you start shopping for a new ride that has proper geometry and suspension. You're going to need it anyway, and it will unlock a world of possibilities as you continue to progress.
Can You Teach an Old Dog New Tricks? Question: @elcaminero
asks in the All Mountain Enduro & Cross Country forum
: So, I've been riding mountain bikes in the west since I was little. Always rode hardtails, currently ride a steel Kona Honzo with a 150 Revelation up front. Single speed, geared low. XC, Trail, Enduro. Live in central Idaho. Every time I try a buddy's full suspension bike, it feels sloppy and sluggish, even my son's 2015 Yeti SB5 feels that way to me. Actually bikes with gears feel that way to me too. I'd rather hike-a-bike a few super steep sections than deal with the rattle and slap of a derailleur. The whole idea of sitting on my prostate and tractoring up hills doesn't appeal to me. I'd rather be standing up and cranking on my 800mm handlebars.
That said, two weeks ago I rode lift access at Targhee for the first time, and also for the first time, started wondering how different the mountain would feel on a full suspension bike. Plus everyone looked at me like I was a sad old man, not the single speed hardtail baller that I see in the mirror. Do you ever get over the sagginess of the rear shock? Can you still ride out of the saddle 80% of the time? Help me visualize.
|Sadly, dual suspension offers no hope for you and your kind. We have never met, but I can visualize the sun baked leather skin, flecks of gray in the unshaven face, the furrowed brow, the distant gaze, the zero body fat physique with skinny legs and arms that can pound out 12-hour rides without a drop of water or a gram of sustenance. I can feel the half smile you crack as you motor by enduro bros down sketchy descents. You, and all of your million-feet-of-climbing retired firemen friends have the skills, lungs and legs to humble dual-suspension contemporaries at will, but your septuagenarian muscle memories are evolutionary cul de sacs, stranded decades ago when the land bridge to rear suspension collapsed into the sea.
There is a glimmer of hope, however. You can rent a high-end DH or enduro bike at almost any bike park in the world, and for a fleeting weekend enjoy the sensation of floating above the terrain at one with and in complete control of a mechanically superior machine. Welcome home, pilgrim.
Can Wide Tires Corner Well? Question:
@nematon785 asks in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country Forum
: My current setup is an enduro wheel build: 27.5, Maxxis Minion HR2 2.35" front and rear. I very much prefer strong and precise handling, and give lower tire pressure a back seat. This is also what drives my smaller wheel choice, as I am on a budget and can't afford high-end 29-inch wheels to match strength and rigidity. That's okay. I want cornering to be confident, not mushy.
So, my questions for the guys who have gone 29" wheels and 2.5" tires: Is there clearly much more contact patch and does traction increase? Do you think if I stick with narrower tires, higher pressures, and smaller wheels, I can avoid heavy tire casings, Cushcores, wider rims, or switching to 29" - and still maintain a laterally rigid feel in hard turns? My OEM Maxxis EXO tires feel pretty sloppy when pushed hard on the sidewalls unless I go to pressures over 25 /28 psi. Will wider tires, bigger wheels (or both) increase that sloppiness?
|Proper rim width is the key to tire stability, so I presume by your descriptions that your bike has 25-millimeter inner-width rims, which play well with 2.35-inch tires. Higher tire pressures stiffen the tire casings at the expense of straight-line grip and suspension performance. Wider rims better support the tire's sidewalls at lower pressures and maintain the shape of the tread as the tire flexes laterally. For those reasons, you'd want to use rims in the neighborhood of 30 millimeters inner width to get the firm cornering feel you seek. This is true for both 27.5 and 29 inch wheels.
The go-to for riders who are aggressive in the turns and want the traction benefits of lower tire pressures are stiff, dual-ply DH casing tires, but they weigh a ton and their tacky rubber can be insufferable while climbing. Cushcore inserts also support the tire's sidewalls and stabilize the tread, so many riders who demand razor-sharp cornering will opt for lighter, faster rolling tires (like your Minions with EXO casings) and take the weight penalty in the form of inserts which, like DH casings, corner well at lower pressures. Barring the purchase of wider rims, this is probably your best option.
Finally, there are performance advantages to larger, 29-inch wheels, but none so great that you should abandon your 27.5 whip before it's time and buy a new ride. The specific benefits that 29-inch wheels have in the turns are related to their longer contact patch, which stabilizes the tire's edging blocks and dramatically reduces front end push. Rubber is the heaviest component of a wheel, however, so the downside to 29ers is that same-sized tires weigh significantly more to achieve slightly better grip.
Wider rims stabilize the tire's sidewalls and contact patch. It's important to match your tires and rims in order to maximize cornering performance at optimum air pressure settings. Syntace graphic
