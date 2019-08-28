Ask Pinkbike: Strong Brakes for Big Riders, Long Forks for Hardtails, Single Speeder Rehab & Tire Width Tips

Proper rim width is the key to tire stability, so I presume by your descriptions that your bike has 25-millimeter inner-width rims, which play well with 2.35-inch tires. Higher tire pressures stiffen the tire casings at the expense of straight-line grip and suspension performance. Wider rims better support the tire's sidewalls at lower pressures and maintain the shape of the tread as the tire flexes laterally. For those reasons, you'd want to use rims in the neighborhood of 30 millimeters inner width to get the firm cornering feel you seek. This is true for both 27.5 and 29 inch wheels.



The go-to for riders who are aggressive in the turns and want the traction benefits of lower tire pressures are stiff, dual-ply DH casing tires, but they weigh a ton and their tacky rubber can be insufferable while climbing. Cushcore inserts also support the tire's sidewalls and stabilize the tread, so many riders who demand razor-sharp cornering will opt for lighter, faster rolling tires (like your Minions with EXO casings) and take the weight penalty in the form of inserts which, like DH casings, corner well at lower pressures. Barring the purchase of wider rims, this is probably your best option.



Finally, there are performance advantages to larger, 29-inch wheels, but none so great that you should abandon your 27.5 whip before it's time and buy a new ride. The specific benefits that 29-inch wheels have in the turns are related to their longer contact patch, which stabilizes the tire's edging blocks and dramatically reduces front end push. Rubber is the heaviest component of a wheel, however, so the downside to 29ers is that same-sized tires weigh significantly more to achieve slightly better grip.