Ask Pinkbike: Unwanted Unclipping, Badly Bled Brakes, & Toolbox Tips

: What type of cleat float is right for me? I've got a set of T1's and HT offers three types of cleats for them. Two with 4 degrees of float and one with 8 degrees. My issue is that my cleats disengage when I do things like bunny hops or when I tilt my bike while in the air, many times leaving me doing a sick nac-nac to one footer lander. My pedals, tensioned full up or full down seem to not have an effect on this issue. I get that 4 degrees of float means my heel can move 2 degrees to each side and twice the distance with 8 degrees of float but what will keep my feet attached to the pedals better? This isn't HT specific, I've had this issue with every SPD style pedal I've used and these T1's are definitely the best yet, just wondering since I now have an option of a cleat with a different float.
|I'd recommend trying the cleats with 8-degrees of float if you're having trouble staying clipped in. That extra float will give your feet a little more freedom of movement, allowing them to twist further before encountering any resistance.
If your feet are still popping out even with the tension maxed out and the 8-degree cleats installed you may want to consider switching to a pedal like the Crankbrothers Mallet. Crankbrothers' design provides 6-degrees of float, but it's also possible to alter the release angle depending on the orientation of the cleat. The angle can be set at either 15- or 20-degrees, compared to the 13-degree angle of the HT T1, which will give you more room to twist your feet without having the pedals start to release.
I've spent an extensive amount of time on both pedals, and found that for DH-style riding I prefer the feeling of the Crankbrothers – they feel closer to a flat pedal due to the amount of foot movement they allow, but they also still keep your feet securely in place when riding through rough terrain. — Mike Kazimer
:Hi there. I switched to Shimano XT Deore brakes last summer when my SRAM Guide RSC's started locking up in the summer heat. Everything has been fine until recently when they had to be bled and pads replaced. I bled both front and back, and since it was my first attempt at it I did a poor job. Had weak spongy brakes front and back and couldn't get either to lock up. I re-bled both and it solved the problem for my rear brake, but I can't get my front to function properly. I've since bled it again twice, same result. I can pull the front lever all the way to the bar and it slows me down, but never gets to a point where the tire locks. There's no stopping power at all.
The only thing I can think of is on my first bleed attempt I stupidly forgot to take the pads out and possibly spilled brake fluid on them. I cleaned them with rubbing alcohol and sanded a thin layer off. Re-bedding the pads [to the rotors] did not solve the problem, but they don't squeal so I don't think there's oil on the pads. Another potential issue is I didn't have an exact wrench size for the bleed valve screw on the caliper, so I used a pair of pliers to open and close it. Maybe I'm not getting it closed tight enough?
|After reading this, and about your continued frustration with getting your brakes working in the following thread, I suggest that you call it a day and have a reputable bike mechanic service your brakes. Wrenching on your own bike can be a rewarding experience in many ways, but the end result should be a perfectly tuned bike that performs dependably. There is no honor lost in having a professional mechanic tune your brakes and drivetrain. Aaron Gwin hired John Hall to ensure that his bike works properly and it seems to be working out quite well for him. Find a trustworthy mechanic and start enjoying your bike again. It's well worth the money.— RC
I'm going to be getting into enduro racing this summer and I want to be prepared. What are the necessary tools I should bring when traveling to these races? Also, I have a extra set of wheels, is it worth it to take them to the races?
|Heading out for a weekend of racing can be a stressful experience, especially when you don't have a routine or don't know exactly what to expect. A lot of that stress can be alleviated with a little bit of preparation.
First and foremost, make sure that your bike is working flawlessly before you show up to the race. If you aren't comfortable doing your own work, stop by your trusted local bike shop and have them take a look at it. Just don't show up with only a day or two to spare expecting them to put you at the front of the service line because you have a race to get to.
As far as supplies that you take to the race, the list could be endless, but you likely won't need much outside of what you would normally ride with and carry with you on a longer ride. A flat kit, including a pump/CO2, tube, patches, and tire plugs along with a derailleur hanger, multi-tool, chain-breaker, spare shift cable, and spare master link should go on your bike or in your pack. Toss a shock pump and floor pump with a gauge you trust in the car. A spare wheelset could come in handy if you have one, along with a spare tire and sealant for those running tubeless.
If you're unsure of conditions and have an alternate set of tires, you could save time by putting them on the second wheelset as well as the proper size rotor and cassette. Few things are more frustrating than attempting to seat tubeless tires in a gravel parking lot an hour before a stage starts, so a few CO2 cartridges to assist in the process is an easy way to avoid any unwanted hassles. Don't forget chain lube and cleaning supplies, especially if it's a multi-day race.
Try to talk to locals wherever the race is...scour the forums for advice and see what they recommend bringing. Some trails eat tires while others choose to snack on derailleurs. You know best what you most often break riding day-to-day - that's a strong indication of what you should ensure you have and know how to fix. You could easily bring a lot more, but you have to draw the line somewhere. Unless you're at a truly remote venue, you'll likely find a nearby bike shop or fellow racer to help you out in a pinch. The most important thing to remember is a good attitude and a pocket full of "try-hard." Give it your all and have fun...maybe you'll do well, maybe you won't. At the end of the weekend, hopefully you will have had a fun and memorable outing on the bike and made some new friends while you were at it.—Daniel Sapp
