Ask Pinkbike: Unwanted Unclipping, Badly Bled Brakes, & Toolbox Tips

Heading out for a weekend of racing can be a stressful experience, especially when you don't have a routine or don't know exactly what to expect. A lot of that stress can be alleviated with a little bit of preparation.



First and foremost, make sure that your bike is working flawlessly before you show up to the race. If you aren't comfortable doing your own work, stop by your trusted local bike shop and have them take a look at it. Just don't show up with only a day or two to spare expecting them to put you at the front of the service line because you have a race to get to.



As far as supplies that you take to the race, the list could be endless, but you likely won't need much outside of what you would normally ride with and carry with you on a longer ride. A flat kit, including a pump/CO2, tube, patches, and tire plugs along with a derailleur hanger, multi-tool, chain-breaker, spare shift cable, and spare master link should go on your bike or in your pack. Toss a shock pump and floor pump with a gauge you trust in the car. A spare wheelset could come in handy if you have one, along with a spare tire and sealant for those running tubeless.



If you're unsure of conditions and have an alternate set of tires, you could save time by putting them on the second wheelset as well as the proper size rotor and cassette. Few things are more frustrating than attempting to seat tubeless tires in a gravel parking lot an hour before a stage starts, so a few CO2 cartridges to assist in the process is an easy way to avoid any unwanted hassles. Don't forget chain lube and cleaning supplies, especially if it's a multi-day race.



Try to talk to locals wherever the race is...scour the forums for advice and see what they recommend bringing. Some trails eat tires while others choose to snack on derailleurs. You know best what you most often break riding day-to-day - that's a strong indication of what you should ensure you have and know how to fix. You could easily bring a lot more, but you have to draw the line somewhere. Unless you're at a truly remote venue, you'll likely find a nearby bike shop or fellow racer to help you out in a pinch. The most important thing to remember is a good attitude and a pocket full of "try-hard." Give it your all and have fun...maybe you'll do well, maybe you won't. At the end of the weekend, hopefully you will have had a fun and memorable outing on the bike and made some new friends while you were at it.

— Daniel Sapp