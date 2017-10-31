Ask Pinkbike: Upgrading Components, Loose Spokes, and Enduro Race Training

Here at Pinkbike we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.
What to Upgrade? Question:
Pinkbike user darsia121 asked this question in the all-mountain, enduro and cross-country forum
: I have a 27.5'' wheeled hardtail with a 120mm-travel fork and a 2x10 drivetrain. I'm not sure if I want to upgrade any components, or if I should save up and get a different bike? I really enjoy how the bike rides, though. Any advice?
|I realize that I'm luckier than a pig in shit to be able to ride a lot more mountain bikes in one year than most people will in their entire life, and the large majority of those machines have performed very well, which isn't much of a surprise. Even so, it's rare for me to find a bike that I'd be happy to stay on for the long term, probably because my curiosity always gets the best of me. The original Ripley was one, along with the Honzo CR, the Patrol, and a few others, but the list is shorter than you might guess.
My point, darsia121, is that while you might like your next bike, you know that you love your current steed. There are countless bikes out there, and a lot of them are worth owning, but there's no point in switching it up if you enjoy the bike you have right now. Take that money and spend it on things like better tires and wheels, a mountain bike vacation, or even some skills lessons.
- Mike Levy
Why Are My Spokes Always Loose? Question:
Gbeaks33 asks in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum: I have a set of Stan's Flow MK3 rims on DT Swiss 350 hubs, with whatever their strongest spokes are, and my rear wheel requires attention after every single ride. Roughly 5-8 spokes are completely floppy and loose. I tighten them up, make sure it roughly spins true, and the end of my next ride I have to do it all over again. So, I've tried to tighten them up a bit more than I would normally do, and they're not as loose afterwards but still requires to be tightened with a spoke wrench.
My wheel has a *slight* wobble at one part, but I've true'd it up pretty good and I'm too lazy to do a full tear-down and re-tension everything. The wheels on my old bike, cheap Easton Haven's I bought online with 24 spokes, lasted for over two years and never had to take a spoke wrench to them once, so I'm wondering what's going on here? Are these spokes shot and I should replace them? Should I just bite the bullet and take it to a shop to be tensioned and true'd properly?
|If your wheels are in good shape, take them to a trusted bike shop and have them professionally trued. Four possibilities could explain why your spokes need to be re-tensioned after every ride. If you weigh 250 kilos and ride harder than Brook MacDonald, you will need stronger wheels, plain and simple. The most logical reasons, however, would be improper spoke tension, spokes that are too stiff for the rims you are using, or rims that have been dented beyond the point where they can resist distortion when stressed.
Spokes must always be in tension, and they need to be just thick enough (or the rim structure, flexible enough) so that there is a little elastic stretch between the spokes and the rim. The elastic part is important. When the rim is stressed, it wants to take an oval shape (like a rubber ball compressing), but the spokes prevent that and because the wheel remains circular, the impact energy is transferred through the rim evenly to all of the spokes (I am simplifying here). Because bicycle rims must be lightweight structures, however, there is always some distortion at the impact zone and a properly tensioned wheel, with the correct gauge of spoke, ensures that there is enough elasticity to prevent the impact-zone spokes from becoming slack. The result is a long lasting wheel that remains true.
Uneven tension transfers all of the impact loads to a small number of spokes, which causes those spokes, and the affected rim interface to fail slightly. That relaxes the tension in the load-bearing spokes and, because there are no other spokes available to shoulder the burden, the entire wheel needs to be tensioned once more.
Many believe that heavier spokes make a stronger wheel (this could be your problem), but if the rim is not rigid enough to counter the much higher tension they require to reach an elastic balance, either the nipples will pull through upon hard impacts, or the builder must reduce spoke tension. Both create a situation where the wheel will constantly require maintenance.
Finally, if your rims have flat spots, there is no hope in achieving proper tension. Spokes that lie within the affected zones cannot be properly tensioned without increasing the magnitude of the flat spot. To compensate, all of the spokes in the undamaged "circular" portions of the rim must be over-tightened slightly. Ultimately, your wheels would be doomed. — RC
Stan's Flow rims are strong, but flexible, and thus work best with lighter gauge spokes that have some stretch in them.
Multi-Day Enduro RacingQuestion:
Pinkbike user @mrtoodles
asked this question in the All-Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum:
Has anyone here entered, attempted or completed a Trans Enduro event? Or similar multi-day race? Any advice on training plans or equipment selection?
Truthfully, with my background (~20 years of mid-pack DH) I'm actually more concerned about the liasons than the descents, but any advice on either component would be great.
|There's no shortage of multi-day enduro races these day – the Trans Provence, Trans BC, and Trans Cascadia are three that immediately come to mind. The one thing that they all require is a high level of overall fitness. Even if your goal is simply to make it the end, rather than gunning for the win, it's still important properly prepare before rolling up to the starting line.
You didn't say when the event in question is, but I'd recommend starting to ramp up the number of miles and hours you spend on the bike. Of course, you don't want to jump into the deep end right away – if the longest rider you've ever been on is two hours, hold off for a little bit before heading out on a 10 hour, soul-crushing epic. Getting accustomed to spending extended periods of time on the bike will be very helpful for racing multiple days in a row. Not all of those miles need to be on the mountain bike, either. Mixing up your routine by adding in the occasional road or gravel ride can be an excellent way to get those base miles in without punishing your body quite as much.
Don't forget your upper body – enduro racing can be very physical, and incorporating strength training into your routine, even if it's something as simple as doing push-ups and pull-ups a few times a week can help you feel stronger and more solid on the bike. It's also not a bad idea to assess your bike handling skills to see if there's an area that could use some brushing up. The majority of multi-day enduro races require riding stages blind, which means that the more comfortable you are with interpreting and responding to unfamiliar terrain the better. Depending on how deep down the rabbit hole you want to go, there are several websites dedicated solely to training for enduro racing, or you may even want to consider hiring a coach to help guide you through a specific training regimen.
As far as equipment goes, I'd recommend erring towards the tough and reliable side rather than getting too hung up on weight. Leave the ultralight stuff for the XC crowd – the extra grams that a thicker tire casing adds will be worth it if it means that you can finish a day without any flats. Putting in those early season miles will be a good time to test out things like tires and wheels, and to get your suspension dialed in to your liking. I'd also recommend seeking out riders that have done the races you're interested in participating in to see if they have any specific equipment tips that'll help you put the finishing touches on your race rig. Good luck! —Mike Kazimer
Multi-day enduro races can deliver adventure and memories that'll last a lifetime, but being prepared can help make them even more enjoyable.
