Ask Pinkbike: Tire Inserts, Jumping, NX vs. GX, and Extreme Angles



"If it ain't broke, don't fix it." That certainly can apply here, especially if you're happy with what you're running but at some point, you're going to eventually wear out some components of that drivetrain. Is it worth upgrading? I find that the GX does shift ever so slightly better, as it should, but it's a marginal gain. The big upgrade there is going to be that it's lighter, and you'll also get a MatchMaker compatible shifter, which will make it easier to get that cockpit setup just how you like it. Go on up to the XO1 and, you guessed it, even lighter and a much nicer shifter.



One thing to keep in mind is that with the NX group you're using, the cassette works with a HG (Shimano style) freehub body and the GX uses SRAM's XD driver. At the very least you'll have to switch out the freehub bodies on your hub, and that's if you can interchange them. It's not always cheap. At worst, you're looking at a new rear wheel with a compatible hub.



It's also certainly worth looking at Shimano's HG compatible drivetrains. Their SLX or XT systems offer a lot of performance for the price but, you're not going to have as wide of a range in the back without going to their new Microspline freehub body and, you guessed it, that's not the same as HG.



The bottom line is you have some options but, without upgrading that freehub body, you're going to be limited to a more entry-level cassette or a smaller gear range than you currently have. That's not to say you can't upgrade the rest of the drivetrain and stick with a NX cassette, but your biggest performance gains will come from a nicer cassette, so invest wisely.

