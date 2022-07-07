Ask Pinkbike: Vertical Bike Racks, Decoding Chainlines, Brake Rotor Differences, & 'De-Mulleting'

Jul 7, 2022
by Matt Beer  

Here at Pinkbike, we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers?" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech-oriented.




What Is the Best Bike Rack For Carrying Bikes Vertically?

Question: @Frank191 asks in the All Mountain, Enduro & Cross-Country forum: I am thinking about buying a 6 bike hanging rack and have been mainly looking at Lolo, Velocirax, and the new NS folding rack. The problem I am having is finding unbiased reviews and opinions. There are plenty of YouTube videos but most of them are suspect because they are given free products. Please help!


bigquotesOver the last handful of years, egged on by the surge in recreational activities throughout the pandemic, more options for vertical bike racks have emerged. You've named three brands that all use different mounting solutions: the Lolo Racks where the bike is hung from the handlebars in reverse orientation, Velocirax which loads the front wheel in a tray or basket, and the classic style of the North Shore Rack where the fork crown rests in a cradle.

All of these designs have some downsides and there is no perfect solution, as I've experienced firsthand. You first have to ask yourself what your primary needs are for carrying bikes. "How often will I be driving offroad?", "What is the maximum number of riders my vehicle can comfortably and legally carry?", "Will I need to access the rear cargo area of the vehicle with the rack installed?", "Can I carry an XL size 29er?", and, "How much am I willing to spend?"

What they do well compared to tray racks is reduce the amount of rocking back and forth that the bikes endure when the vehicle bounces up and down, and they make loading the bikes quick because each holder is independent of the handlebar and seat overlap of the alternating tray-style bike orientation.

First things first - shuttling will inevitably scratch your bike in one way or another, but then again so does riding it. Wet and muddy conditions will promote wear on any points that contact the rack, so a basket that touches only the tire is a bonus here, but they don't always play well with fork fenders.

All vertical mounting racks also add to the fatigue cycle of your frame and fork marginally. The North Shore Racks reduce this force significantly, but you'll have to keep an eye on those rubber prong bumpers wearing out or they can chew into the fork crown, plus, wide headtubes can pose fitment problems too. This is why I'm not a huge fan of hanging the bike by the handlebar - they're being pulled in the opposite direction they were designed to resist forces from, not to mention the sheer forces being put through the bolts to which the stem is attached. I've experienced fitment issues with some dual crown forks on those handlebar hangers as there is not enough clearance between the top crown and bar too.

Racks like the Velocirack, Shuttle Racks, Khyber, 1Up/Recon, and any other basket style racks offer additional security by strapping the front wheel down, reducing the chance of the bike being pushed up and out of the tray should the rear wheel encounter solid ground when the vehicle reached a sharp incline. Regardless of the rack, talk to the manufacturer if you think your bike is extremely long or if the vehicle is low. Adding a longer main mast and positioning that mast vertically will reduce the chances of the rear wheel contacting the ground. With extra clearance comes aerodynamic sacrifice. The shorter the distance the rack protrudes from the hitch, the better departure angle you will have too. Keep in mind, this may disrupt access to the rear vehicle hatch.

TIP: If you normally run an NSR in one of the two angled positions because the front wheels will touch the cab, remove them and move the rack to the vertical position in extreme cases. Just don't forget to load the wheels into the vehicle!

Lolo and North Shore Racks are also lower profile than the wheel basket types which makes removal or generally walking around the rack less of a headache. Folding options are out there, just remember; the more moving parts or bolts there are, the higher the chance the rack will develop play over time. That means more movement from the bike, equating to higher wear or possibly falling out.

As always, the cost is another factor. If you're going to leave the rack on through the winter and it could be subjected to road salt, keeping it rust-free won't be easy, unless you custom coat it. Then there is the stainless steel, rust-free tubing and burly hardware of the Khyber racks that are bar none, but that comes with a premium price tag.

Weight is another specification that shouldn't be forgotten about. Pay attention to the payload of your hitch and respect the warnings against stepping up from a 1&1/2" to a 2" tube.

Take a look through some of the racks we've reviewed in the past or go your own way and have someone fabricate a new design - there are plenty of homemade racks on the road. No matter what system you choose, there are going to be some downsides, so make a "pros and cons" table to see which aspects are most important to you and your bike.


North Shore Rack 6



What Makes a Decent eMTB Tire?

Question: @troweller asks in the eMTB forum:

I need a new set of 27.5” tires for my specialized Kenevo Expert. What are some good ones?


bigquotesNow that's a broad question given that there is no context, but it does open up some excellent talking points about what to look for in a quality eMTB tire.

Time and time again, we see eMTBs clad with lightweight tires that are simply installed to lower the weight on the specifications page and aren't up to the task of real-world riding. There's no getting around the fact that e-bikes are subjected to higher loads, both in terms of lateral stability and under impacts.

As for what classifies as a good eMTB tires, I'd start by looking at the casing first. Coarse threaded tire carcasses, like the 60 threads per inch (TPI) of most downhill-rated tired are less prone to sidewall tears. The lower the TPI number, the thicker the threads that the tire is woven together with. A butyl insert around the bead is another attribute to look for since those prevent cuts against bottoming out the tire on the rim. Generally, the more layers in the casing, the more support and stability the tire will offer too, which is especially important when hitting high-speed corners. If you're looking for more compliance and some rim protection, but don't want an ultra-heavy wheel, pairing a 120 TPI tire with an insert may be the ticket for you. That will add some suppleness to the top of the tire and support against folding, but won't ward off flats as effectively as a 60 TPI casing.

Pirelli just released their Scorpion E eMTB tire that Dan Roberts had a go on. His initial takeaway was that it carried a supple grip along with support at low pressures. Michelin and Schwalbe also tout eMTB specific tires, like the Wild E and Eddy Current models. Both are available in volumes larger than a standard 2.5" wide enduro tire and ride on a more durable rubber. The idea is to run them at lower pressures to offer grip without sacrificing rolling resistance or tread durability. Regular size tires might sacrifice traction if the pressure is too high or stability if the pressure is too low, whereas the eMTB specific tires optimize rolling resistance, puncture

The next step would be to think about a soft compound rubber. You can start by asking yourself, what's more important, grip or efficiency? Do I ride a lot of pavement to get to the trails? Are the rocks and roots slimy or are they usually dusty? If it's the latter, then you can probably get away with a harder compound, longer-wearing rear tire, otherwise, a soft compound will serve you better and avoid spinning out on the trail.

Michelin's Racing Line of tires are like bullet-proof playdough, feature-laden with a soft compound rubber and sturdy sidewall technology. Known for his ability to feel every detail of his bike, Nico Vouilloz sometimes runs a Wild Front tread on the rear wheel for more grip, as seen on his Lapierre GLP2 eMTB. The widely-spaced knobs of the Michelin Wild Front can be used at both ends of the bike, but sacrifice rolling resistance in comparison to the Wild Rear specific tread that uses smaller knobs.

Generally, I tend to lean to the reliable and grippy side of the spectrum first and then taper off the security if the weight or friction is overkill. Each rider's demand will be different, so chatting with local riders will give you a better understanding of what might be needed for your neck of the woods.

Nico Vouilloz s bikes. Berre-les-alpes France. Photo by Matt Wragg



What Is the Correct Spindle Size For My DH Bike?

Question: @Ha77yB asks in the eMTB forum:

Help! I recently picked up a Cube two15 2020 frame second-hand and am confused about what size spindle I'll need for my cranks. I asked the guy I bought it off and he said he ran 83mmx30, but when I went out and checked the length of the BB is around 110. Am I being stupid or should I be confused?


bigquotesThere are no stupid questions here. Hub, crank, and chainring specifications surrounding chainlines can be confusing at the best of times. It's unclear what cranks you currently have, so let's start with the frame that you have and then use Race Face's chainline chart to dial things in.

The 2020 Cube Two15 has an 83mm wide, press-fit (PR) bottom bracket shell and 12x157mm rear hub spacing. The 30mm dimension is the diameter of the crank spindle. This will determine the next steps to set you up with the best chainline, essentially, making the chain as straight as possible throughout the entire cassette gear range. Confused yet? Hang tight. There is a handy chart that Race Face created to help us along.

In order to figure this out, first look for the bottom bracket measurement and type on the Race Face "crank-shell" compatibility chart. The Race Face Atlas cranks only run on a 30mm diameter spindle, so we match the BB type with that number, resulting in the PF30 - 83mm column. The only check mark that aligns with that 30mm row is the RF149 and RF151DH spindles. The Atlas cranks use a larger spindle interface, we choose the 151DH spindle size.

The optimal chainline is 58.5mm according to the first chart on the page. We can see the Atlas crank row and 151DH spindle measurement line up with the Cinch Ring 1x column to give a 58.5mm chainline. That means to space the spindle on the BB you'd use one 11.5mm and two 2.5mm spacers on the drive side, and one 11.5 and one 2.5 on the non-drive side.

Hopefully this chart will help others decipher what chainring and spindle spacing they will need for their crank setups too.

Race Face Atlas cranks on Phil Atwill's 2019 Cube Two15





Question: @krokodiluss asks in the Mechanic's Lounge forum: Is there any difference in the compound of a SRAM, Shimano, or Hayes rotor? Is there any chance my Code brakes are not as strong on a Hayes disc as on a SRAM disc (metallic brake pads)?

bigquotesThis is a great question, especially in recent times where brake pads and rotors have been in short supply and we've seen bike companies resort to aftermarket branded components.

Most brands will tell you that their paired equipment works best together, and although we haven't scientifically tested that, it tends to hold true in our experience. Major companies, like Shimano and SRAM have invested chunks of time to explore all options and create their own pad compounds and rotor designs to work best together. The same goes for aftermarket brake and pad companies. The reason for this is how the pad's material makeup reacts with the rotor surface and how much overlapping area they cover.

Even though the rotors are both made from stainless steel. Together, the rotor cut-outs work best with the pads they were designed in conjunction with to dissipate heat and reach a desirable power. The braking system undergoes a reaction where the pad material is transferred to the rotor. This requires a specific "bed-in" procedure that is often overlooked.


It isn't clear what size rotor you have, but SRAM Code brakes run on 200mm rotors, as opposed to Hayes which uses a 203 diameter rotor. If you haven't changed to the corresponding adaptor, you may not be establishing the necessary amount of pad and rotor overlap - the rotor could even be touching the caliper and heating up the system if that's the case.

That Hayes rotor may not have seen the same bed-in procedure either and it's not clear if that rotor may have been used with organic pads, which could have deposited unwanted materials on the rotor that is now being asked to work with metallic pads. Other foreign substances can affect the performance as well. The pads can absorb substances that drastically affect the stopping power.

If the difference in performance is drastically noticeable, I would consider purchasing a new set of pads and rotor, or asking a qualified mechanic to inspect the braking system to insure the right parts are installed and it is not contaminated.

HBDA4





Question: @horvick852 asks in the Mechanic's Lounge forum: Hey guys, I know this is the opposite of what everyone is doing, but anyways...
I'm looking for a trail bike frame to try to keep the costs down and get rid of my enduro frame as I do more trail-ish rides nowadays. The Status 140 looks cool but it's a mullet and my enduro rig is 27.5 front and back. How sh!tty do you think it would ride if I put a 27.5 on a mixed-wheel bike. I figure if I get a 27.5 with a similar fork length it won't affect the geo too much. Thoughts?

bigquotesLike most bikes, they ride best in the configuration the manufacturer set out to design them in, but there is always room for experimentation. I actually thought about trying to convert, or "de-mullet", as you call it, the Status 140 to a dual 27.5" wheeled bike when I had some time to review it back in November.

The main task at hand here matching the stack height that the bike was built around. By using a 27.5" front wheel, there would be an immediate height differential of roughly 20mm. Taking the Fox 36 fork for example, that is available in both wheel sizes, the axle to crown measurement is virtually the same (553mm vs 551mm) for the 27.5" 160mm travel version, as it is for the 29" 140mm option that the Status comes equipped with. The math on this one checks out to keep the numbers relatively the same, but the extra travel may make the bike handle a little more sluggishly than its original orientation. I might suggest an external lower headset cup and a 150mm travel fork, but the Status uses a Campy style bearing that sits directly in the frame, so that's only an option for other bikes that use a Zero Stack headset.

For that reason, it's not something we necessarily recommend, but you could look at scooping a bike with similar numbers and intentions that are already built to that configuration, like the 2022 Giant Trance X or Transition Scout Alloy.


Can you modify a Specialized Status to run two 27.5" wheels? It's not a common find, but a 27.5", 160mm travel fork retains the geometry closely. The Giant Trance X does exactly that out of the box though.





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Ask Pinkbike


6 Comments

  • 2 0
 I have multiple friends with the Velocirax and they are quite happy with them. I’m all for the vertical racks that only interact with my tires and not other bike parts. Other than how they hold the bikes, these racks are fairly similar in design and function.
  • 1 0
 An additional shout-out to their garage storage rack too - picked it up recently for a very small space and I can fit 4 MTBs, including 2 XLs with huge wheelbases pretty comfortably.
  • 1 0
 Not all brake rotors perform the same. I've found that really good rotors don't heat warp like cheap ones do, ie. instantly. Worth spending a bit more money if only to avoid that horrible brake/rotor scrapping noise of a warped rotor constantly hitting the pads.
  • 1 0
 Three-year Lolo rack owner here. Pros: low-profile, plays nicely with different sized bikes (all the way from my kids 24-inch to 29ers), easy to load. Cons: the rubber tubing on the cradles wore through after a year and it was metal on metal on the handlebars—not good (I now wrap the cradles in old tubes); front wheels spin like crazy when driving; not the easiest to swing down for rear hatch access. Despite the cons I do not regret the purchase and it works fantastically for my family of six bikers
  • 1 0
 The concerns about the Lolo racks, aren't super well founded I think. Its just a 30lb bike hanging there...the simple sheer force from a 200lb man falling out of the sky whilst riding is VASTLY more than that lol. Non-issue there as from the handlebars getting scuffed and its not like its a new rack or an unknown. Only issues I've known aside from finish scuffing is people using 3rd party swingouts along with their older, single bungie design where they lost a bike due to extreme bouncing from the extra rack. Non-issue with that now too as their own swing out is INSANELY FREAKING NICE and ULTRA solid due to it being fully integrated along with hitch stabilizer etc. Its also the only rack that we've seen that allows us to transport 29er, 27.5, 26, 24, 20" and kids BMX....all at the same time. For our truck camper rig, we show up to camp...swing out the rack with all 6 bikes on it and have instant access to our camper in 20 seconds. Great for grabbing fuel and some lunch while on longer trip via the camper rear door. Nothing else will do that for us even close. Not to mention it just swing outs overnight and I use my big Peywag chain wrapped through all the bikes still on the rack. Nothing is worse than constantly loading and unloading and securing etc etc for 4-6 bikes just for access to the back of your van/camper. Especially with kids and lots of crap to do and shuttling the next morning. Made entirely in the USA is kind of cool too. Lolo Rack + Boss Swingout....it is the way.
  • 1 0
 When it comes to security in an offroad setting, I'm not sure anything does better than an NSR rack. It gets criticized for the rope ties to secure the wheel but having this not stretchy like other rubber straps make the bike waaaaay more secure. Combine this with the threaded anti-rattle bolt and a $10 hitch clamp it is damn solid.





