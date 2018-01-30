Ask Pinkbike: Whistler, Sprocket Size, and Capable XC Bikes

Here at Pinkbike we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.
: We are planning a family trip to BC, and I'm hoping to spend a little time in/around Whistler. Of course I would like to ride when I'm there. Unfortunately, it looks like I will only have one day..... Also: I've never ridden downhill. (I have done several years of MTB though, and started dirt jumping/skate park last year). My questions are: is it worth it for just one day? Should I just book a bike and go for it? Where should I start? I'm not looking for the big jumps and drops for obvious reasons, but would like to get some air. Any other tips ?
|You should definitely plan on hitting up the Whistler Mountain Bike Park, even if you only have one day to ride. There's a reason it's become such a popular destination - there aren't too many places in the world with such a wide variety of incredible trails. Just like at a ski area in the winter time, those trails are all clearly marked with signs that indicate their difficulty, and there are options for riders of all abilities, no matter if you're a complete beginner or your name is Rémy Métailler.
The Whistler trail map even has the trails listed in ascending order, from easiest to hardest, allowing you to gradually work your way up to more challenging features. Start with a couple green trails to get warmed up, and then give something like B-Line or Crank it Up a try. After that, you can choose your own adventure depending on how comfortable you're feeling. If you don't want to tackle the mountain on your own, there are a number of lesson and guided tour options to choose from.
Be careful though – Whistler's addictive, and there's a good chance that you'll find yourself begging your family to stay 'just one more day...'— Mike Kazimer
One day in the Whistler bike park probably won't be enough to satisfy most riders, but it's better than nothing. Photo: Laurence Crossman-Emms.
Why Are One-By Sprockets So Huge?
Question: @woofer2609 says in PM: I'm curious as to why there aren't any 1X drivetrains offered on the market that have the ability to run a 22 or 24 tooth narrow wide chainring. I am aware of the ability to run a 26t on Race Face Aeffect cranks, but then this negates having a bash guard, which most would agree, is almost a necessity, and doesn't match the rock crawler ability of the 22 or 24t chainring.
This would seem to make sense for a few reasons:
- weight savings (smaller rings all around, you could easily rock it with an 11-36t rear)
- durability (no need to run faster wearing aluminum 42t+ cassette rings)
- better ground clearance due to a smaller diameter chainring/bash guard
- less cross chaining if offset is the same as current 1X systems
As another plus, it's much cheaper and less wasteful to replace one front sprocket when it wears out as opposed to 10 still usable cassette sprockets when only one is worn out. Is this a case of planned obsolescence, or are there practical reasons?
|Good question. The simple and partially correct answer is that fashion dictates larger chainrings (big man, big chainring). Comical as it may seem now, industry insiders told me that when SRAM was first pushing XX1 one-by drivetrains, they were told flat-out, by key Swiss and German dealers and bike makers that they wouldn't buy in if the chainrings were smaller than 40 teeth.
The scientific reasons are more compelling. Smaller chainrings increase the moment (leverage ratio) on the chain. That means, if one compares two drivetrains with the same 1 to 1 gear ratio, say, 34t x 34t, and 24t x 24t, the power output to the rear wheel would be the same, but the chain tension between the 24/24 sprockets would be greater.
Presently bicycle chains are stressed to the physical limits of the alloy steel they are made from, and the narrow dimensions of their plate-to-pin interfaces dictated by the confines of 12-speed cassettes. Tension often hits 1,100 pounds, which is close to the chain's breaking strength. Designing around smaller sprockets would accelerate sprocket wear and destroy chains.
Another reason is that most anti-squat kinematics are dependent upon a given size chainring, and switching to a significantly larger or smaller one will mess up that relationship. SRAM based its choice of chainrings to some degree upon the middle sprocket of a three-by crankset (32t or 34t), which is where most anti-squat geometry evolved from.
— RC
SRAM's Eagle gearing was designed to maximize the time spent in the middle range of the cassette to extend the life of the drivetrain. Riders of greater or lesser strength are encouraged to choose a chainring size that will accomplish the same thing.
Capable Cross-Country BikeQuestion:
Pinkbike user @bridgermurray
asked this question in all-mountain, enduro, and cross-country forum
: This is a weird question but I'm wondering about peoples' opinions on this. With cross-country becoming more technical, what cross-country bike currently on the market is the most progressive and aggressive when it comes to handling rougher, longer courses and downhills? For the record, I'm not asking about 120mm-travel trail bikes or steel hardtails, but proper 100mm-travel race bikes like Trek's Top Fuel or Specialized's Epic hardtail. The Scott Spark looks like a decent candidate, with a 68-degree head angle, long reach, and low bottom bracket. Any other suggestions?
|A capable cross-country rocket can be a blast to ride; fast and efficient, but way more competent than an old-school race bike that's sketchy to ride on anything more difficult than IMBA-approved bench cut. I haven't ridden one yet, but you're right about the Spark - it looks like a forward-thinking cross-country rocket. I have two other suggestions for you, too, the first being Cannondale's Scalpel-Si. The new Scalpel has a 69.5-degree head angle, but its Lefty fork sports a proprietary 55mm fork offset that relaxes the steering more than you might think. This, along with a frame and fork that feel extremely solid, makes for a relatively capable cross-country package.
My other suggestion would be Rocky Mountain's Element. Its adjustable geometry can be made relatively relaxed, and while it feels like an out-and-out race bike when on the gas, it's far more stable and forgiving than its predecessor. This new model is less punishing all around and more anchored, especially when there's not much traction. And if money isn't a concern, you'll want to keep an eye on anytihng that Unno has cooking. One thing to keep in mind is stem and handlebar selection; if you're going to run a comparatively short, 50 or 60mm stem, you might want to jump up to the next frame size to compensate and get the benefits of a longer wheelbase.— Mike Levy
Cannondale's Scalpel Si is more capable than its numbers suggest.
