Ask Pinkbike: Whistler, Sprocket Size, and Capable XC Bikes

Jan 30, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Here at Pinkbike we get inundated with all kinds of questions, ranging from the basic "Can I have stickers" to more in-depth, soul-searching types of queries like if you should pop the question or what to name your first child. Ask Pinkbike is an occasional column where we'll be hand-picking and answering questions that have been keeping readers up at night, although we'll likely steer clear of those last two and keep it more tech oriented.




Is One Day in the Whistler Bike Park Worth It?

Question: Pinkbike user @Robv asked this question in the Downhill forum: We are planning a family trip to BC, and I'm hoping to spend a little time in/around Whistler. Of course I would like to ride when I'm there. Unfortunately, it looks like I will only have one day..... Also: I've never ridden downhill. (I have done several years of MTB though, and started dirt jumping/skate park last year). My questions are: is it worth it for just one day? Should I just book a bike and go for it? Where should I start? I'm not looking for the big jumps and drops for obvious reasons, but would like to get some air. Any other tips ?

bigquotesYou should definitely plan on hitting up the Whistler Mountain Bike Park, even if you only have one day to ride. There's a reason it's become such a popular destination - there aren't too many places in the world with such a wide variety of incredible trails. Just like at a ski area in the winter time, those trails are all clearly marked with signs that indicate their difficulty, and there are options for riders of all abilities, no matter if you're a complete beginner or your name is Rémy Métailler.

The Whistler trail map even has the trails listed in ascending order, from easiest to hardest, allowing you to gradually work your way up to more challenging features. Start with a couple green trails to get warmed up, and then give something like B-Line or Crank it Up a try. After that, you can choose your own adventure depending on how comfortable you're feeling. If you don't want to tackle the mountain on your own, there are a number of lesson and guided tour options to choose from.

Be careful though – Whistler's addictive, and there's a good chance that you'll find yourself begging your family to stay 'just one more day...' Mike Kazimer


Santa Cruz V10C review test
One day in the Whistler bike park probably won't be enough to satisfy most riders, but it's better than nothing. Photo: Laurence Crossman-Emms.





Why Are One-By Sprockets So Huge?

Question: @woofer2609 says in PM: I'm curious as to why there aren't any 1X drivetrains offered on the market that have the ability to run a 22 or 24 tooth narrow wide chainring. I am aware of the ability to run a 26t on Race Face Aeffect cranks, but then this negates having a bash guard, which most would agree, is almost a necessity, and doesn't match the rock crawler ability of the 22 or 24t chainring.

This would seem to make sense for a few reasons:
- weight savings (smaller rings all around, you could easily rock it with an 11-36t rear)
- durability (no need to run faster wearing aluminum 42t+ cassette rings)
- better ground clearance due to a smaller diameter chainring/bash guard
- less cross chaining if offset is the same as current 1X systems

As another plus, it's much cheaper and less wasteful to replace one front sprocket when it wears out as opposed to 10 still usable cassette sprockets when only one is worn out. Is this a case of planned obsolescence, or are there practical reasons?


bigquotesGood question. The simple and partially correct answer is that fashion dictates larger chainrings (big man, big chainring). Comical as it may seem now, industry insiders told me that when SRAM was first pushing XX1 one-by drivetrains, they were told flat-out, by key Swiss and German dealers and bike makers that they wouldn't buy in if the chainrings were smaller than 40 teeth.

The scientific reasons are more compelling. Smaller chainrings increase the moment (leverage ratio) on the chain. That means, if one compares two drivetrains with the same 1 to 1 gear ratio, say, 34t x 34t, and 24t x 24t, the power output to the rear wheel would be the same, but the chain tension between the 24/24 sprockets would be greater.

Presently bicycle chains are stressed to the physical limits of the alloy steel they are made from, and the narrow dimensions of their plate-to-pin interfaces dictated by the confines of 12-speed cassettes. Tension often hits 1,100 pounds, which is close to the chain's breaking strength. Designing around smaller sprockets would accelerate sprocket wear and destroy chains.

Another reason is that most anti-squat kinematics are dependent upon a given size chainring, and switching to a significantly larger or smaller one will mess up that relationship. SRAM based its choice of chainrings to some degree upon the middle sprocket of a three-by crankset (32t or 34t), which is where most anti-squat geometry evolved from.
 RC

SRAM GX Eagle
SRAM's Eagle gearing was designed to maximize the time spent in the middle range of the cassette to extend the life of the drivetrain. Riders of greater or lesser strength are encouraged to choose a chainring size that will accomplish the same thing.



Capable Cross-Country Bike

Question: Pinkbike user @bridgermurray asked this question in all-mountain, enduro, and cross-country forum: This is a weird question but I'm wondering about peoples' opinions on this. With cross-country becoming more technical, what cross-country bike currently on the market is the most progressive and aggressive when it comes to handling rougher, longer courses and downhills? For the record, I'm not asking about 120mm-travel trail bikes or steel hardtails, but proper 100mm-travel race bikes like Trek's Top Fuel or Specialized's Epic hardtail. The Scott Spark looks like a decent candidate, with a 68-degree head angle, long reach, and low bottom bracket. Any other suggestions?

bigquotesA capable cross-country rocket can be a blast to ride; fast and efficient, but way more competent than an old-school race bike that's sketchy to ride on anything more difficult than IMBA-approved bench cut. I haven't ridden one yet, but you're right about the Spark - it looks like a forward-thinking cross-country rocket. I have two other suggestions for you, too, the first being Cannondale's Scalpel-Si. The new Scalpel has a 69.5-degree head angle, but its Lefty fork sports a proprietary 55mm fork offset that relaxes the steering more than you might think. This, along with a frame and fork that feel extremely solid, makes for a relatively capable cross-country package.

My other suggestion would be Rocky Mountain's Element. Its adjustable geometry can be made relatively relaxed, and while it feels like an out-and-out race bike when on the gas, it's far more stable and forgiving than its predecessor. This new model is less punishing all around and more anchored, especially when there's not much traction. And if money isn't a concern, you'll want to keep an eye on anytihng that Unno has cooking. One thing to keep in mind is stem and handlebar selection; if you're going to run a comparatively short, 50 or 60mm stem, you might want to jump up to the next frame size to compensate and get the benefits of a longer wheelbase. Mike Levy

Cannondale Scalpel-Si
Cannondale's Scalpel Si is more capable than its numbers suggest.


Have some unresolved tech questions? Jump in the Pinkbike Forum and we'll look to answer it for next time.

112 Comments

  • + 41
 Even better if you can make your "one day in whistler" a weekday. Even if it's a little rainy...you'll spend way more time on the trail and not in line...and your poop eating grin will have a little bit of mud between your teeth...
  • + 11
 This was exactly what I was thinking. One weekday is worth at least two weekend days.
  • + 3
 Please note that all weekdays are not the same, though. I was there for three days last fall (two days in the Park + 1 day for Into the Mystic + Lord of Squirrels) and it was definitely busier on thursday than on wednesday. So I guess the closer to the beginning of the week, the better. Smile
  • + 10
 And many visitors also should be aware of the HUGE local network of trails both immediately in and around the village, but on all of the mountains in every direction, including Blackcomb. Sure, you have to do it the old fashion way and pedal up it, but it's so worth it! Quite a bit different experience than riding the park, so I'd recommend that everyone do both!

And then stop in Britannia Beach and go ride. And then stop in Squamish and go ride. Then stop again for a lap down Cypress. And while you've already committed to riding the shore, might as well go hit Seymour and Fromme. Then after lunch, head just next door over to Woodlot for a lap or three before rolling through Sumas Mountain before it's time to go grab a cold one. Then enjoy your drive home all freshened up from all that R & R vacation time!
  • + 10
 And if you only have one day, don't waste your time on green trails, unless you really enjoy shredding fire roads. Anyone who isn't riding a mountain bike for the first time can do at least B-Line.
  • + 2
 @Robv Go for it! It will be the best thing you ever do in your life. I only had one day last June to hit the park. Been to Whistler tons of time snowboarding but it was much more fun on a bike. It brings a smile on my face every time I think about the fun had. If you can handle skate parks and dirt jumps you will be rite at home. Mike is rite, you will be begging the family to stay at least another day.
  • + 0
 Not to shoot down your desire to ride the Park, but if you haven't ridden many bike park(s) you might not want limit your time to just the park. Nothing like starting at a place considered by many to be the very pinnacle of the sport, but then again the local health clinic is full of weekenders looking to get a taste of the bike park by riding trails that are way over their skill and experience level. On the other hand there are a ton of local xc / free ride / epic trails in town that suit a more well rounded ride experience that will test most folks fitness and skill. Just saying it might be worth tuning up your bike park skills before dropping in!
  • + 3
 @Pedro404: But it is worth a ride to do Del Boca which is marked green....
  • + 1
 @paulskibum: True, and Shady Acres.
  • + 1
 The 1st time I was there was for 2 days. 1st day a slightly raining day which was awesome! 2nd day was riding trails on the other side of the valley and only saw one other biker. Black diamonds on that side are no joke!!! Best mountain biking in my life.
  • + 1
 @paulskibum: best damn green trail in the world!
  • + 1
 Just spending a day in lift lines at the Whistler bike park is educational. Add some riding to it and that one day will influence your mountain biking for many more years.
  • + 29
 A 22t chainring with an 11t sprocket is 1:2 ratio. You'll spin out pretty quickly.
  • + 38
 I was wondering why "spin-out" wasn't mentioned in the response, as that would be my number one reason to not go smaller than a 28t. If your top speed is 10km/hr, sure, go as small as you can.
  • + 2
 This!
  • + 4
 Came here to say this too. The answers given are small differences. The real reason I'm not running 22x10 is above 15 mph I won't be able to pedal!
  • + 8
 Must be a trials rider
  • + 10
 Personally, coasting down beats walking uphill/hike-a-bike any day of the week.
  • + 8
 @woofer2609: Man I’m just the opposite. Would rather hike it and have something for the downhill.
  • + 25
 Stop the press! I think I've solved it!
WHy not have two (or more) chainrings up front? - Best of both worlds!
One day it might catch on...
  • + 1
 @woofer2609: Not if you don't have steep hills. And honestly, with expanded cassettes these days, why would you need smaller than a 28t?
  • + 1
 He was talking about downsizing the cassette as well.
  • + 5
 @mammal: All I seem to ride is steep hills (mostly local North Shore rides, some Kootenays), so I think it comes down to what one rides, and if they're more focussed on blasting up a hill, or blasting down it.
If you like to ride shuttles, or more rolling terrain, well, yeah, smaller front rings make no sense, but if I tried to ride more than 25km/h down most of the trails I ride, I'm not skilled enough that I wouldn't probably die or injure myself. When I'm rolling down a fire road, or riding the road home, afterwards, I just coast. Higher gear inch numbers just aren't needed.
The thought behind smaller than 28t is that as mentioned, you avoid inefficient cross chaining (ie 34t front- 42t rear) by running closer to the middle cogs of a lighter weight, more durable, all steel 10 or 11-36t (at most) rear cassette. No need for expanded cassettes where the middle cogs are relatively untouched.
I like the idea of 1X, but the idea of a 50t rear cog seems to fly in the face of some the logic presented of why 1X was created (lighter weight).
To match the rather conventional lowest gearing of a 22t/36t 2X system, you need to run a 28t 46t 1X (I have one bike with each of these gearing set ups). The top 2 cogs of the 1X are aluminum and wear quickly, and it creates a rather abrupt chainline.
  • + 1
 Exactly what I was thinking @tremeer023.
  • + 1
 I have to admit I don't anything about gear ratio or any of that stuff.. but I wish I could have a 28t chainring for easier climbing.. I have a 42t granny cog but I'm too lazy to climb with a 30t chainring
  • + 1
 When Suntour used to make drivetrain, they made the Microdrive which is pretty much what you mention with the 1x flavor. I think they introduced the 11 sprocket at this time to offset the small 22t. Remember at this time, the consensus was 28t for the smaller chainring and 12t for the cassette. If we could make stronger chain, we could consider a 22t but you would need at least a 8t to keep the same ratio. Shimano still judge 10t being too small to be a sound mechanical design so 8t sounds crazier. (even if e13 has been able to make a 9t) We might need to make the rear axle smaller or to redesign the whole cassette. The benefit could be lighter weight and eventually lower the bb a bit (thru you could still hit the pedals in the ground). We should never say never and these dimensions are standard on BMX (btw, they use beefier chain than don't need to shift). It sound like a fool today but you could be a prophet tomorrow!
  • + 1
 One more idea, smaller chainring/ cassette and oversize chain / bigger teeth size-spacing to offset the load: double or triple new standard for the win.
It would be a killer move to make all our transmissions obsolete.... Sram is filling a patent as we speak :-)
  • + 2
 @jejsd: or we could go 9s 10-42 with a 28 or 25 front. The chain would be more durable and we would have range. this explanation given for the chain being weak brings up why 11 and 12 spends suck we whent past 9 for more range in a time when lots of people refused to drop front gears we are past that now we could have great 9 10 speed ranges that have amazing range and durability as well as being similar or lighter weight with more clearance.
  • + 1
 Because he's a flowrider. Not pedaller.
  • + 20
 Did one day in Whistler this summer and it was well worth it. Here's my suggestion: rent a bike in Squamish before driving up. It's way cheaper (like half the price) and then you can end your day with a lap down Half Nelson, which is poop-your-pants fun.
  • + 9
 Coastal Culture in Creekside is very good value for bike rental. Rocky Mountain Maiden for $90.
  • + 2
 Totally worth it. First time we tried any kind of DH my wife & I rented bikes and hired a guide/instructor at Whistler for the whole day. Relatively spendy but a totally fun day. That place is worth whatever time you can get.
  • + 6
 The only downside is if you run into any mechanical issues. You will then have to pay the shops in Whistler to fix it and wait a while. Whereas they will do it on the spot for free if it's their own bike.
  • + 3
 If you need to rent consider looking at one of the shops on the Blackcomb (upper village) side. It's 5min walk away from the main village and rentals can be 20% cheaper.
  • + 2
 One run from Top of the world to A Line at Whistler is worth it more that any Bike Parks in the world!
  • + 2
 @GloryBoy00: thanks for the input!! Trying to make it to whistler on a budget
  • + 1
 Definitely don't go with the official rental fleet, the smaller shops have significantly better bikes for similar prices
  • + 2
 @donpinpon29: Whistler on a budget? Guess you've never been. That said, it doesn't matter how much it costs,it's Whistler!!!
  • + 20
 come on RC, that chainring explanation is kind of silly.

Fact is, it is impractical to make a ring smaller than 10 or 9 depending on who you ask (at least in the context of standard chains and a 12mm axle passing through that cog). Most riders want a high ratio over 3:1, so 28 or 30 is where the ring falls out. Threre's no way to start with a 22 or 24 and have the high gear people want.

it's not fashion, it's not the tension in the chain, it's the fact that you just can't get the required ratio.
  • - 1
 This. I spin out 32 to 11 on flat on 27.5” wheel on soft dh tyres... I don’t know who rides those 28t chainrings even on 29ers. If I ride in the bike park and case/overjump a jump in a flow line and need to pedal to clear the next one, my current 34 in the front is on the lower end of what I can take. I’d gladly have 36. The last thing you want to do at speed is to crank fast to the jump. What you want is a something hard to push against to keep your balance. Anyhoo, 28t to 50t back is something special...
  • + 9
 @WAKIdesigns: I'll give RC the benefit of the doubt and figure he assumed everyone realizes that a 22 tooth chaining is way too low, and was giving alternate explanations.
  • + 2
 @WAKIdesigns: Indeed, I run a 36 x 10-42 and sometimes wish for a more forgiving climbing gear but spinning out is unacceptable.
  • + 2
 @hamncheez: so assuming that he assumed the guy asking already knew the answer, RC decides to make up some stupid shit as an "alternate" explanation, that's benefit of the doubt?
ok
  • + 17
 Now answer the real questions like:
What is the optimal size of the mustache for speed to creeiness ratio
  • + 68
 28.99
  • + 1
 @pinhead907: Why not just say 29? does -1mm of mustache really allow you to fit in more creepiness?
  • + 1
 @jstnrt: 1 c-hairs worth.
  • + 7
 @Robv
I would recommend to go for a nice rental and instructor package combo in Whistler. They will rent you the bike , a full face helmet and pads ect. As well. You will get slotted into a group matching your skill level and be lead by an experienced friendly rider ( probably an Aussie or Kiwi ) with local knowledge. You will be surprised how quickly you will progress in a few runs with some good instruction and fellowship.
You will have a blast and have a better chance in my opinion of the ride ending in beers and not tears. Smile
  • + 2
 Oh, and if you are from America, the trails are harder than you think. Don't take it personal, it's a Canadian thing.
  • + 7
 I have a hard time believing the Scalpel’s increased 55mm offset on a 69.5 degree head angle is going to feel better in tech than the reduced 42mm fork offset on a 69.5 head angle like the new Epic. Increased fork offset reduces trail, making steering quicker and less stable. Transition’s SBG is a DH-oriented step to reducing fork offset, and Specialized’s new reduced fork offset Epics are expressly designed around stabilizing a steeper XC head angle. Reduced fork offset has always felt more stable and less reactive to obstacles. 29ers got to increased 51mm fork offset as a de facto standard to “sharpen” their steering when designed for trail use with slacker head angles. Remember 29ers with 72 degree head angles and 44mm offset? It was weird. Now we’re on the next step of progression, which is just-steep-enough head angles for xc racing, stabilized with less fork offset.
  • + 1
 Yes, this
  • + 1
 It will change though. The new Spark has geo in the ways of 2012 trail bikes like the first 5010. Unno XC bike goes to 66,5 as far as I am concerned while at the same time they don’t make their bigger bikes super long and slack.
  • + 1
 I have the Scalpel SE (longer travel, 120/115 version of the SI) which has a 68.5 degree HA and the same 55mm offset lefty, and can only say you have to try it to believe it. It doesn't make any sense on paper, but then when you ride it the bike will surprise you all over the place. It doesn't feel like a slacker bike (I've ridden the fuel ex, evil following, and Santa Cruz Hightower LT for comparison), it just feels...different. And surprisingly capable. Like every time you get into something that the front end won't handle it just does. I dunno if it's the stiffness of the lefty or weird as hell HA and offset but it works.
  • + 6
 I feel like whistler isn’t a “one day” type of event. If there is a trip being planned. Try to stay for a couple days. That’ll give you a chance to try all the trails, pick a few you like, and rip as hard as you can. I’ve been there a few times for a total of 2 weeks, still haven’t appreciated the full extent of the place.
  • + 2
 I was there for two days and rode everything multiple times...one day would have still been a blast.

Not sure how you've been there two weeks and not appreciated the full extent (minus adjacent riding ala Squamish)
  • + 1
 Sometimes, you gotta take what you can get.
  • + 4
 The silliness that passes for expertise at Pinkbike is sometimes mind boggling. The reason a 1x cannot go much lower than 28 or so chain ring is not an imaginary "moment (leverage ratio)". It is simply because even with a 10 cog in the back you simply would not have a high enough gear in front. The only solution is a bigger and bigger cog, so you can put a larger chain ring and have back a decent high gear.

Actually, a better solution might be to put a second chain ring in front! What an idea!!!!!!
  • + 6
 whenever i try to shift into a bigger chainring my seat magically drops down.
  • + 5
 Out of necessity because of my age (73), I run a 28t wolftooth oval chairing with a Sunrace 11-42 cassette on my Superfly and it works well. My axiom is, the older you get, the smaller the chainring.
  • + 2
 You sir, are an ispiration to us all. Ride on!
  • + 3
 I got addicted to Whistler in one day. First time there was for business. Last 3 times on my own dime. Rent a proper DH rig somewhere in the village ( lots of choices) Hit the green area than like Mike said " go to B- line and Crank it up. If you have your own full face helmet, bring it. I don't like wearing rental helmets. The bikes are fine though. Be prepared to plan a next trip back.
  • + 1
 And the next...
  • + 3
 Yeah but the Specialized Epic fs also has a 69.5 degree head angle, and because of the 42 mm offset, has a bigger trail number than the Spark and the Rocky mountain and the Scalpel Si. The 55 mm offset on the Scalpel decreases trail.
  • + 2
 Last year I did a family trip to NZ and managed to squeeze in one day of riding in Queenstown at the bike park. I was really hoping for shuttle laps on Rude Rock, but even with months of planning it fell apart at the last minute. Having never ridden DH, it was a blast to hit the park. Everyone was super nice, had some amazing scenery and finished the day exhausted with a big smile on my face.
  • + 5
 Bike parks your surrounded by people that love bikes, can’t get better than that
  • + 1
 I have a Scott Spark RC (100mm, the Spark is 120mm) and am amazed at its technical capability. I'm pushing DH times equal to my old Trance when I use bigger tyres. And I'm faster on it on loops and climbs and descents than any of the many Anthems I've owned. And ignore the extra cables as the TwinLoc is amazing and sets it apart from all others.
  • + 1
 I couldn't agree more. I love my Spark so much that I ended up buying a Genius for the Bike Park.
  • + 1
 I have the TRS cassette with a 9t rear cog and a 28t up front. It's nice having a tiny ring, but when you are in 28:9, you get a lot more chain slap than with bigger rings because the chain sits so close to the stay. My Patrol has good protection on the stay, but it is super noisy
  • + 1
 No Matter how many days you spend in Whistler, it wont feel like enough. You'll kick yourself later, if you're there and dont ride. Even for one day. I've been lucky enough to have visited Whistler 7 times. ranging from 3 days to 12 days at a time. Departing is always depressing.
  • + 1
 Absolute Black makes a 26T narrow wide that fits a 64BCD crank, which paired with an 11-40 cassette is pretty dang close to 24x36 gearing or a 26T with an 11-42 is about the same as 22x36. The top speed is still trash though, which is why we use huge cassettes. With a 22 or 24T on an 11-36 cassette you will easily spin out on the flats. A 30 or 32T chainring with a 10-50 Eagle will get you comparable climbing gears but with a much better top speed.
  • + 5
 Fascinating info about the leverage ratio on chains!
  • + 1
 A few years back a buddy of mine had a broken front derailleur and could only use his granny gear. He ended up snapping one of the rear cogs (4th or 5th gear back in the days of 9speeds) clean in half pedaling as a result of the extra tension that could be put on the drivetrain despite the same gear ration. @samuelthecamel
  • + 2
 Sprocket size 28t front and sprocket size 14t on the rear anything else is just a huge lie being sold to you by some industry knobjockeys.
  • + 3
 Mike - XC Capable Rigs what is your opinion on the Tallboy 3? Or is that too all mountain/trail?
  • + 1
 I've ridden the new tallboy 3 and the new scalpel si and I felt like the tallboy 3 pedaled slightly better than the scalpel si but also felt way nicer and more fun in techy sections due to the more trail like geo. Only downside of the Tallboy is that it's a bit heavier but unless you're racing Cat 1 or pro level I think its worth it.
  • + 1
 @21Sauvage: I’m a middle-aged desk jockey that is now in the mode of riding cool events as opposed to going out for pure speed. I currently have a tallboy 2 but would like a little bit more stable geometry given how cross-country races are suddenly getting more difficult. My superfit friend who is approximately 45 pounds lighter than me has a Cannondale scalpel black inc. it’s a fantastic bike but being a frequent shop regular at a Cannondale dealer I’ve seen too many lefties in the fully compressed position to ever trust running one. You can tell me that they’ve improved them, you can tell me that they now more reliable but I always go back to the fact that if I trained for six months for an event and my fork fails I am S-O-L. I have never had an issue with the recent (2000+) rock shox or fox product.
  • + 2
 You forgot to mention it climbs like a demon and decends like a goat. Also, carbon.
  • + 1
 Definitely go riding there for the day! Just be careful you don't f*** yourself up. Everybody gets amped up and mangles themself in Whistler...
  • + 1
 I haven't seen a Scalpel Si review here on PinkBike lately. But recently I rode it and it's amazing how that machine helps you trough almost each surface.
  • + 2
 Capable XC rig: Kona Hei Hei.
  • + 0
 Came here to say the same. But more important than head angles and fork offsets it's the use of dropper posts,IMO. New bikes with modern geometry need it.
  • + 2
 Yeah, the current Hei Hei is literally their World Cup race bike and yet it's 68 degrees head angle, super standover, plenty of room for a dropper, VERY shreddable. The Honzo Carbon follows really a similar tack (but it's a hardtail).
  • + 1
 Agreed. Hei Hei is a very, very capable bike.
  • + 1
 I run a 26 tooth on front. 11-36 9speed on back. Works awesome and is super cheap
  • + 1
 Whistler Bike Park is fun, but the non-lift access trails (and Whistler has tonnes of them) are even better.
  • + 1
 Great questIons. Great answers.
  • + 1
 Is the Remedy in the pic being tested?
  • + 1
 That picture is from their GX Eagle first look. And since it's running SRAM wheels, and not the stock bontrager wheels, I'd guess it was a whole bike built up by SRAM for the test ride, not a trek remedy review bike.
  • + 1
 @JaredHarzan: TBH, I wondered about the Sram wheels, but was hopeful...
  • + 1
 Someday I will make it to whistler, but then I will want to go back right?
  • - 2
 1x cassette are so huge cause bikers like their beers and pizza doing Enduro and you can now cross country any bike with these dinner plate size cassettes! I get a laugh everytime I see one!
  • + 4
 When you are headed up trail on your horse?
  • + 0
 @boxxerace: E-bike
  • + 1
 @boxxerace: ^
No worries, he just takes the chair lift. Or the back of a pickup truck.
  • + 1
 @robv
  • + 0
 One day in whistler is like having one day in Disney land.
  • + 13
 Still better than 0 days.
  • + 2
 how can the best bike park compare to a theme park?????
  • + 2
 @dirtmiester: Bike parks your surrounded by people that love bikes, can’t get better than that
  • + 6
 Not quite,whistlers cheaper, the lines are alot shorter, and the foods better!
  • + 8
 That's like saying "one day in heaven is like having one day in hell."
  • + 2
 @goytay: And also not entirely lame. Whistler's always gotten my money, Disney's only had it once.
  • + 2
 DISMALAND sadface place.
  • + 1
 Hold my beer!
  • + 1
 And living there is like working in someone else’s Disneyland. But you don’t do it for the money and prestige. You do it for the days off.
  • + 1
 @BiNARYBiKE: I would pay money not to go to Disneyland and I would give half of my pink toe for one day in Whistler if that make any sense.
  • + 1
 ..
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



