Ask Pinkbike: Whistler, Sprocket Size, and Capable XC Bikes

A capable cross-country rocket can be a blast to ride; fast and efficient, but way more competent than an old-school race bike that's sketchy to ride on anything more difficult than IMBA-approved bench cut. I haven't ridden one yet, but you're right about the Spark - it looks like a forward-thinking cross-country rocket. I have two other suggestions for you, too, the first being Cannondale's Scalpel-Si. The new Scalpel has a 69.5-degree head angle, but its Lefty fork sports a proprietary 55mm fork offset that relaxes the steering more than you might think. This, along with a frame and fork that feel extremely solid, makes for a relatively capable cross-country package.



My other suggestion would be Rocky Mountain's Element. Its adjustable geometry can be made relatively relaxed, and while it feels like an out-and-out race bike when on the gas, it's far more stable and forgiving than its predecessor. This new model is less punishing all around and more anchored, especially when there's not much traction. And if money isn't a concern, you'll want to keep an eye on anytihng that Unno has cooking. One thing to keep in mind is stem and handlebar selection; if you're going to run a comparatively short, 50 or 60mm stem, you might want to jump up to the next frame size to compensate and get the benefits of a longer wheelbase.

— Mike Levy