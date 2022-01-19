Coming Up Live: Ask Us Anything - Atherton Bikes on Launching Direct to Consumer Sales

Dan Atherton –Director

Dan is a World Cup winner, trail-building genius and MTB visionary renowned for events such as Red Bull Hardline and pushing the boundaries of the sport. He built his first bike when he was 10 years old and is the creative whirlwind behind Dyfi Bike Park.

Gee Atherton –Director

Double World Champion and double World Cup Overall Champion Gee has multiple World Cup wins and over 50 podiums to his credit. He is renowned for his toughness and spectacular rides at events such as Red Bull Rampage where he won a silver medal and his awesome big mountain projects.



Rachel Atherton - Co-founder

Six times World Champion and 39 times World Cup winner Rachel is an icon of the sport. Serious injury and getting back up to speed on her bike after the birth of her daughter Arna give Rach a unique perspective on the role of confidence and how Atherton bikes can help you progress as a rider.

Dan Brown - Chief Executive Officer

Dan Brown has worked with the Atherton family for over 15 years, building the Atherton Racing brand through ground-breaking media projects such as the Atherton Project and helping three young athletes to become masters of their own destiny as well as directors of an impressive business portfolio.



Rob Gow - Chief Designer

Rob is an obsessive problem-solver, a keen downhill rider for over 20 years, a dad of three and a committed environmentalist. Rob honed his skills at design-led companies such as Dyson and Omlet and has been a key part of our start-up from the beginning.

Will May-White - Lead Manufacturing Engineer

Will has been shredding bikes since he was 12 years old, he has over ten years’ experience in Additive Manufacturing and CNC machining. Will joins us from Rolls Royce Aerospace after his dissertation on “ Can advanced design and manufacturing replace traditional methods in Mountain-biking” caught our attention… ​



Credit Sven Martin

How ‘Ask Us Anything' Works:

Other time zones:

The Athertons first announced Atherton Bikes back in January of 2019, and now, after just over three years testing and developing products, the brand has launched direct to consumer sales. They are currently offering two models, a World Cup winning Downhill bike with 200mm of travel and a newly refined version of the 29”, 150mm Enduro bike. Further product releases are scheduled for Spring.We wanted to know more about the team behind Atherton Bikes and their additive manufacturing process (3d printing in titanium) in Machynlleth, mid Wales, so we thought it would be a perfect opportunity for you to ask Dan Atherton, Gee Atherton, Rachel Atherton, Dan Brown, Rob Gow, and Will May-White your questions.Starting at 9:00 AM PDT/5:00 PM GMT today, January 19th, you can type your questions for Atherton Bikes into the comment box below this article and the guys will have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while Dan Atherton, Gee Atherton, Rachel Atherton, Dan Brown, Rob Gow, and Will May-White work their way through questions that are popping up. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously.To make this go as smoothly as possible, try to follow these guidelines:• Keep your questions relevant• Stay focused and to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have an issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner• Use propping to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belong• Please don't "Reply" to other people's questions and try to answer other people's comments. This makes it confusing to follow the thread.• 12:00 PM EST (New York)• 5:00 PM GMT (London)• 6:00 PM CET (Paris)• 6:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)• 2:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Australia)