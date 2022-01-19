close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Coming Up Live: Ask Us Anything - Atherton Bikes on Launching Direct to Consumer Sales

Jan 19, 2022
by Sarah Moore  

ASK US ANYTHING
Atherton Bikes
With Dan Atherton, Gee Atherton, Rachel Atherton, Dan Brown, Rob Gow, Will May-White


The Athertons first announced Atherton Bikes back in January of 2019, and now, after just over three years testing and developing products, the brand has launched direct to consumer sales. They are currently offering two models, a World Cup winning Downhill bike with 200mm of travel and a newly refined version of the 29”, 150mm Enduro bike. Further product releases are scheduled for Spring.

We wanted to know more about the team behind Atherton Bikes and their additive manufacturing process (3d printing in titanium) in Machynlleth, mid Wales, so we thought it would be a perfect opportunity for you to ask Dan Atherton, Gee Atherton, Rachel Atherton, Dan Brown, Rob Gow, and Will May-White your questions.


Dan Atherton –Director
Dan is a World Cup winner, trail-building genius and MTB visionary renowned for events such as Red Bull Hardline and pushing the boundaries of the sport. He built his first bike when he was 10 years old and is the creative whirlwind behind Dyfi Bike Park.
Gee Atherton –Director
Double World Champion and double World Cup Overall Champion Gee has multiple World Cup wins and over 50 podiums to his credit. He is renowned for his toughness and spectacular rides at events such as Red Bull Rampage where he won a silver medal and his awesome big mountain projects.


Rachel Atherton - Co-founder
Six times World Champion and 39 times World Cup winner Rachel is an icon of the sport. Serious injury and getting back up to speed on her bike after the birth of her daughter Arna give Rach a unique perspective on the role of confidence and how Atherton bikes can help you progress as a rider.
Dan Brown - Chief Executive Officer
Dan Brown has worked with the Atherton family for over 15 years, building the Atherton Racing brand through ground-breaking media projects such as the Atherton Project and helping three young athletes to become masters of their own destiny as well as directors of an impressive business portfolio.


Rob Gow - Chief Designer
Rob is an obsessive problem-solver, a keen downhill rider for over 20 years, a dad of three and a committed environmentalist. Rob honed his skills at design-led companies such as Dyson and Omlet and has been a key part of our start-up from the beginning.
Will May-White - Lead Manufacturing Engineer
Will has been shredding bikes since he was 12 years old, he has over ten years’ experience in Additive Manufacturing and CNC machining. Will joins us from Rolls Royce Aerospace after his dissertation on “ Can advanced design and manufacturing replace traditional methods in Mountain-biking” caught our attention… ​


During Ft William UCI MTB World Cup DH Round 2
Credit Sven Martin



How ‘Ask Us Anything' Works:

Starting at 9:00 AM PDT/5:00 PM GMT today, January 19th, you can type your questions for Atherton Bikes into the comment box below this article and the guys will have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while Dan Atherton, Gee Atherton, Rachel Atherton, Dan Brown, Rob Gow, and Will May-White work their way through questions that are popping up. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously.

To make this go as smoothly as possible, try to follow these guidelines:

• Keep your questions relevant
• Stay focused and to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later
• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words
• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have an issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner
• Use propping to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belong
• Please don't "Reply" to other people's questions and try to answer other people's comments. This makes it confusing to follow the thread.


Other time zones:
• 12:00 PM EST (New York)
• 5:00 PM GMT (London)
• 6:00 PM CET (Paris)
• 6:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)
• 2:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Australia)




Posted In:
Industry News Ask Us Anything Atherton Bikes Dan Atherton Gee Atherton Rachel Atherton


Must Read This Week
18 Bikes That Could Be Updated in 2022
67506 views
Iron Horse Sunday Reborn - A Classic Downhill Bike Modified with Modern Geometry & Mullet Wheels
55270 views
Atherton Bikes Launch Direct to Consumer Website Sales
45567 views
Why Your Bike Might Have Less Travel Than Claimed
44377 views
Details Revealed for Hope's New Tech 4 Levers
41762 views
Spotted: A Chromag Full Suspension Bike, This Time for Adults
35590 views
Pinkbike Poll: Has Your Shock Ever Failed?
35195 views
Athletes Now Need to be Fully Vaccinated Against COVID to Compete in France
33464 views

54 Comments

  • 21 0
 How many bikes will you need to sell before Dan smiles?
  • 3 0
 Not enough titanium in the universe for that
  • 10 0
 Most people like to demo bikes before purchasing, will this be possible? Likewise would you be running demo days at all?
  • 7 0
 Two questions:

1. The titanium lugs look awesome but can't tell how much it affects the frame weight versus full carbon.

2. How repairable are the bikes? For example if the down tube gets cracked, are you guys able to replace just that tube? That would be really cool from a sustainability perspective.

3. Along that thread - bonus question - if it's repairable like that, i wonder if another selling point is that you can for a certain amount of $ put a longer top tube/down tube
  • 3 3
 They are printing the Ti, not the carbon. It’s not a weight thing
  • 4 0
 @5afety3rd: i guess i was thinking about total frame weight delta of an atherton bike (Ti lugs + carbon tubes) vs a full carbon bike
  • 10 0
 Any plans for a EWS team?
  • 5 0
 How do you calculate the custom geo numbers based on customers' measurements, and are there any plans to consider other factors such as customer preferences, riding ability, local terrain when suggesting?

Similarly, have you considered allowing customers to custom spec their components and effectively have a true custom build?
  • 5 0
 How will you guys scale production? We’ve seen a number of companies launch, take on way too many orders and then fail to deliver. I’m curious what lessons you take from some of these examples?
  • 3 0
 Just gonna say y’all are an inspiration. Watching you ride, your videos, trail building, and most of all your character. I appreciate who y’all are, how you present. I’m a high school teacher and use you (Dan, Rachel, and Gee) as examples to my students that you can follow your passions and do what you love. Thanks for being positive role models for the youth (and us old folks).
  • 2 0
 Congrats on getting the business up & running!

I watched the 'dream build' video and the whole process is fantastic - not seen additive manufacturing/printing before.

How much would you save (time/labour etc) by not having the badge as part of the headtube print? Looks like a lot of finishing goes into that area.
  • 4 3
 serious question. How do you expect to make profit with them prices? From what I get , only the hardcore fans will buy the frames / bikes.
There is very little for an average Joe, who can get a better known brand or more value elsewhere.
  • 8 1
 How does Porsche make a profit?

They will be just fine.
  • 1 0
 Have you or are you considering making carbon bone replacement parts for Gee, so he can send it just a bit farther?
Great to see you all as a family/team making and shredding your bikes! And congrats Rachel on the inimitable Arna!
  • 1 0
 Do you see room in your lineup for a bike like the YT Izzo? I know Wales is Wales and needs a longer travel bike but for the most part in the UK, a shorter travel 29er is ideal. I’d love something custom with that sort of spec for my daft proportions
  • 1 0
 Originally you worked with Dave weagle on the design. Is he still involved? How was the process of working with him? Industry whispers say that he’s extremely hard to work with, has that been the same experience in your case?
  • 1 0
 Im interested to know why you settled on a 150mm trail bike and didnt go 160/170/180? Do you feel thats enough travel, even for the likes of Dyfi?

Interested also in your views on the longevity of the bike. If I felt like I could keep one of your bikes on the road for a long time then Id buy one. I thinking about things like how often bearings/pivots should be replaced, replacement parts from damage or fatigue etc. The industry could really do with some more lifetime commitment for major components.
  • 2 1
 What’s the benefit of DW6? 1 more link adds a lot of weight, complexity and loses lateral stability (admittedly only a small amount) When compared to a four-bar Horst link rear end.
  • 1 0
 On paper, the geometry on your enduro bike is a touch conservative, including a head angle that’s a degree or so steeper than the competition. Can you give some background on how you landed on these numbers?
  • 2 0
 how does Mr. Brown manages to be CEO and writer of crazy novels that mix the Monalisa and the Illuminati? Does he have a family?
  • 4 0
 Whats planned for the spring, 170mm super enduro by any chance?
  • 1 1
 somewhere in a press release I read that you wanted to make a badass, durable bike that people could afford (can't remember the exact words, but that was the idea).
Now, £4k a frame is the exact oposite of affordable. Will prices come down eventually?
  • 1 0
 When we will see Gee and Rach racing? Is there anything that you can do to make life easier for us when we order a frame from a EU country? Dealing with local authorities for taxes can be a real nightmare.
  • 2 0
 Any plans to launch a build version for under $4k? This seems like a sweet spot price point for a lot of dedicated riders, in my (somewhat limited ) experience.
  • 1 0
 Have you seen the photo of me hugging the Atherton bike that was at the Sedona MTB Festival this year?
Follow up question can you please not tell my GF that I've found the new love of my life?
  • 1 0
 Any plans to design more frames/complete bikes? I.e. branching into the trail and xc side of things? Possibly a hardtail….?
  • 2 0
 Are there any plans to make a 3K range bike? Is this feasible with your frame design? Perhaps different materials?
  • 1 0
 hey, I asked this on the other post the other day out of curiosity: would it be possible to do what you do with CNC machined aluminium lugs instead of 3D printed titanium?
  • 1 0
 Do you actually find it near-reasonable to start out with pricing your frame at 150% of what the Specialized Enduro frame sells for? Especially as a beginning company?
  • 1 0
 Do you buy your carbon tubes as 'tubes' or mould them yourselves? If it's the first, how do you construct the internal guided cable routing?
  • 2 0
 Is there plans to follow the high pivot trend or even something a little different from looks like a session?
  • 2 1
 What's the end of life plan for your frames? Can you break apart the carbon and titanium and recycle them? Are the frames repairable at all?
  • 1 0
 Interesting one! I'd say breaks a frame tube the most expensive part (the printed lugs) can be reused to reassemble the frame. But I suspect the glue is a thermoset so I wouldn't be surprised that if one tube in the front triangle is going to be replaced, you'll have to replace all three. And you'll have to clean out the gap between the double shear lap joints before you can install a new tube. Though it is probably worth it, considering the cost and time it takes to make these lugs. Using a thermoplastic glue (is that glue gun glue?) would make this so much easier. That's repair though. As for end of life, I suppose if other carbon-epoxy tubes can be recycled now then so can these. As for the lugs, can't these be ground back to powder and be reused for SLS printing? Seems like a super energy-intensive process but I honestly don't know. Probably depends on the cost of energy vs the cost of raw materials. But then again, it is a custom frame. Someone had it built to his/her exact specifications. What could have changed so radically that this person would choose to dispose of it? Now I'm probably the odd one out here, but I rode my previous steel hardtail frame which was far from perfect for me (a DMR Switchback) for ten years. I had my current frame built the way I had envisioned for years (BTR Ranger 26" with custom geometry) and can't see myself ever part with it. The thought of breaking the frame apart for recycling would break my heart. Plus I'd feel pretty bad about myself for ditching something that was made for me specifically.
  • 1 0
 Why are costs so high, when in theory cost to produce a frame of this thype should be less compared to a mordern full carbon frame?
  • 3 0
 Ask away!
  • 2 0
 Demo days at dyfi please. Even rental bikes. Would seriously consider one but would want a demo first.
  • 1 0
 Dan once mentioned he was working on a BMX. Will we ever get to see it? Seems like it would make for a super fun and fast pumptrack bike!
  • 1 0
 Guys, all the very best of luck with this exciting venture. Your frames and builds look mint!
  • 2 0
 What’s better for crash testing, lab experiments, or Gee?
  • 1 0
 Do you have any plans to allow further customisation of the geometry? E.g. head tube angle, chainstay length?
  • 2 0
 Are there, or will there be mullet or 27.5 options for both bikes?
  • 1 0
 When will a 130mm frame be available? & are you going to have any other colours? Thanks
  • 1 0
 Is “Dyfi” pronounced “dee-FY”? Like, to “defy the odds”? I’m never sure with Welsh words.
  • 1 0
 BST or GMT for London time????
  • 1 0
 5pm GMT!
  • 1 0
 It's not Summer Time any more Frown
  • 1 0
 Any chance Dan Brown can get some sleep?
  • 1 0
 What are you all looking forward to the most launching Atherton bikes?
  • 1 0
 Any plans for custom colours either on the lugs or the tubes?
  • 1 0
 Is there really no way to mount a water bottle? Or did I miss something?
  • 2 0
 It has bottle mount holes so can have a bottle
  • 1 0
 Are Raw Ti lugs (unpainted) still an option?
  • 1 0
 Can I order one in Turquoise?
  • 7 7
 $6000 for a bike frame? Seriously?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010211
Mobile Version of Website