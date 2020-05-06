Coming Up Live: Ask Us Anything - MTB Fitness Edition with Coaches Dee Tidwell, Jonny Thompson & Todd Schumlick

Todd Schumlick



Dee Tidwell

Eric helps manage the Giro brand globally and works with the Sales, Product and Marketing teams to develop new ideas and opportunities for the brand. He started riding mountain bikes in 1985 and still dreams about returning to ride the Umpqua River Trails one more time.My name is Dee Tidwell and I am a MTB Fitness trainer, therapist and creator of Enduro MTB Training (.com). I've used the same training techniques I use in my online programs to help propel me to enduro racing success as a 2x Big Mountain Enduro Overall winner in two master’s categories. I’m the former team trainer for Yeti Cycles and I've coached a whole roster of professional athletes in multiple sports and thousands of amateur athletes worldwide. I’m a believer, a Husband to a wife who's more than I deserve, a Dad of two great kids, a small business owner and I value integrity, honesty and character. I'm thankful for being able to serve my clients as well as represent great companies like Yeti Cycles, Shimano, Maxxis, Smith Optics, RynoPower, Enduro Bites, Stages and E-Thirteen.



Jonny Thompson

Hi, I’m Jonny Thompson - a Strength and Conditioning Coach to pro and amateur MTB riders in over 40 countries. Previously a Forensic Science Expert, I transitioned to training athletes because I saw in my own performance improve dramatically after implementing Strength and Conditioning specifically for riding. I now own 4 gyms but spend most of my time on my greatest passion - Fit4Racing - an online platform that allows my team and I to help all riders improve the quality of their riding by using Strength and Conditioning properly. I’m proud that Fit4Racing is currently responsible for the Strength and Conditioning of over 20 World Cup DH racers, Numerous EWS Pros and over 400 every day riders just like you. But we’re not done yet, watch this space as we continually develop and help riders improve like never before.



How ‘Ask Us Anything' Works:

Other time zones:

According to social media, if you aren't quarantine baking, you're likely working off the quarantine baking in the gym. But how are professional athletes managing this uncertain time and what are the people behind the fitness programs that help them reach their podium goals doing to make sure they'll be in peak form when racing finally kicks off?We've been wondering how coaches like Dee Tidwell, Jonny Thompson, and Todd Schumlick are training their athletes right now with no gym access and no race schedule and how they're planning on training their athletes when there’s once again gym access and the race schedule is announced. We thought this would be a perfect opportunity for you to ask Dee Tidwell, Jonny Thompson, and Todd Schumlick your questions.Starting at 10:00 AM PDT/6:00 PM BST on May 6th, you can type your fitness questions into the comment box below this article and the guys will have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while Dee, Jonny, and Todd work their way through questions that are popping up. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously.To make this go as smoothly as possible, try to follow these guidelines:• Keep your questions relevant• Stay focused and to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have an issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner• Use propping to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belong• Please don't "Reply" to other people's questions and try to answer other people's comments. This makes it confusing to follow the thread.• 1:00 PM EST (New York)• 6:00 PM BST (London)• 7:00 PM CET (Paris)• 7:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)• 3:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Australia)