Coming Up Live: Ask Us Anything - Jesse Melamed, Remi Gauvin & Andreane Lanthier Nadeau

The Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro team finished second in the Enduro World Series overall in 2019, with Andreane Lanthier Nadeau finishing third overall last year in the women's field, Remi Gauvin finishing sixth in the men's field and Jesse Melamed finishing 11th despite missing two rounds after a crash in Val di Fassa
.
We wanted to know more about how the team is dealing with the Enduro World Series' announcement
that 4 events have been cancelled and the season will start at the end of August and how they are keeping busy and motivated in uncertain times, so we thought it would be a perfect opportunity for you to ask Jesse Melamed, Remi Gauvin, Andreane Lanthier Nadeau your questions. How ‘Ask Us Anything' Works:
Starting at 10:00 AM PDT/6:00 PM BST on April 30th, you can type your questions for the Rock Mountain Race Face team riders into the comment box below this article and the guys will have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while Jesse Melamed, Remi Gauvin, Andreane Lanthier Nadeau work their way through questions that are popping up. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously.
To make this go as smoothly as possible, try to follow these guidelines:
• Keep your questions relevant
• Stay focused and to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later
• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words
• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have an issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner
• Use propping to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belong
• Please don't "Reply" to other people's questions and try to answer other people's comments. This makes it confusing to follow the thread.Other time zones:
• 1:00 PM EST (New York)
• 6:00 PM BST (London)
• 7:00 PM CET (Paris)
• 7:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)
• 3:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Australia)
