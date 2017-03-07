Coming Up in Less Than 1 Hour: Ask Me Anything With Micayla Gatto



To anyone that has paid close attention to the World Cup Downhill circuit in recent times, the name Micayla Gatto shouldn't be a surprise. Micayla, a Vancouver, B.C. native, started her racing on the world stage as a junior at the Livigno World Champs back in 2005, where she finished third at the event. For the nine years following, Micayla raced as many World Cup and World Champ events as she could make it to, carrying the Canadian Champ sleeve with her on a number of occasions, and in 2014 spent her last full season as part of the Pivot Factory team, alongside the likes of Bernard Kerr and Elliot Jackson. Her skills don't end on the bike, though. Micayla is an incredible artist whose illustrations include a great mix of linework and hatching that create depth and a pretty unique look.







Micayla has also done a fair share of hosting , even with us here on PInkbike, and has also been known to play the guitar and sing as well. While she doesn't currently race on the World Cup, she still loves to ride and be involved with bikes. In a few short weeks, she will take that passion and her experience hosting to Crankworx Rotorua, and will play host at a Bike/Art retreat alongside Steffi Marth from June 26-28 this year. Micayla also continues to represent some of the best brands in the business, including the likes of; IXS, Schwalbe Tires, Oakley, GoPro, Camelbak, Shimano, and Fox Racing Shox.So what better time to learn more about Micayla? What drives her creativity? What's her favorite creative outlet? Why did she stop racing World Cup Downhill? Does she plan on going back to a full-time race schedule, or is she happy living in Aré, Sweden with her partner and focusing more on her art? Curious about any of the above? Hit her up in the comments below.







How ‘Ask Me Anything' Works:



Starting at 10:00 AM PST/6:00 PM BST on Tuesday, March 7 you can type your questions into the comment box following this article and Micayla Gatto will have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a while, as Micayla will be busy responding to the as many questions as she can. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously. To make the process as efficient as possible, try to follow these simple guidelines:



• Keep your questions relevant.



• Stay focused. Try to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later.



• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words .



• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have a negative issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner.



• Use propping to acknowledge good—or not so good—questions. Bump them up or down to where they belong.









