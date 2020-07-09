Coming Up Live: Ask Us Anything with Cane Creek

Jul 9, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  

ASK US ANYTHING
Cane Creek
With Brent Grave, Jeff LaForge and Sam Anderson


In April of 2018, there was a unanimous "Wait, what?" response from the industry when the 400-gram, all-titanium, $999 eeWings from Cane Creek were debuted. The cranks have gotten a lot of attention in their own right, even before the beautiful limited Tye-Dye option was released late last year. Recently, Cane Creek has added a shorter 165mm length to the offering and another limited edition eeWings “Raven” crankset that features black arms.

We wanted to know more about the team behind the eeWings crankset, so we thought it would be a perfect opportunity for you to ask Brent Grave, Jeff LaForge and Sam Anderson your questions.



Brent Graves – President and CEO
Brent is a bike industry veteran with 29 years of industry experience – most of which has been in product development with Diamondback, Manitou, BMC, Specialized, and now at Cane Creek since 2016. He loves to go fast - particularly on two wheels and around corners. He started racing bicycles in 1979 and holds multi-state and series championships in BMX, road, and MTB. When he isn’t breaking speed records on two wheels, Brent can be found rocking out to Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath or Alter Bridge while playing with one or all of his six dachshunds.



Jeff LaForge – Senior Design Engineer
Jeff has 12 years of engineering development experience across both the automotive and cycling industries. Since he joined Cane Creek in 2017, he has played a major role in the development of all of the configurations of eeWings cranksets, Helm MKII, Thudbuster Generation 4 seatposts, and is working on other products you don’t know about yet! Jeff is an avid cyclist (clearly!), kayaker, flyfisher, and thru-hiked the Appalachian trail in 2010. Jeff is also currently gardening and eating snacks with his two soon-to-be shredders.



Sam Anderson – Product Manager
Sam officially started working at Cane Creek in 2014 - But has been affiliated with the company for nearly a decade. Sam’s connection to Cane Creek product and culture can be traced back to one of his true passions - Trail building. Sam’s natural vision, creativity, and dedication to the sport first caught the attention of Cane Creek’s Product Development team after the Pinkbike worldwide premier of Finding Flow (not bad for some kids with a mini-DV hand-held and a homemade cable cam!). When Sam is not in the office, out testing, or stacking dirt he can be found playing one of his many musical instruments, freestyle rapping, or gearing up to do battle out on the hockey rink!


How ‘Ask Us Anything' Works:

Starting at 10:00 AM PDT/7:00 PM CET Today, July 9th, you can type your questions for Cane Creek into the comment box below this article and the guys will have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while Brent, Sam, and Jeff work their way through questions that are popping up. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously.

To make this go as smoothly as possible, try to follow these guidelines:

• Keep your questions relevant
• Stay focused and to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later
• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words
• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have an issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner
• Use propping to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belong
• Please don't "Reply" to other people's questions and try to answer other people's comments. This makes it confusing to follow the thread.


Other time zones:
• 1:00 PM EST (New York)
• 6:00 PM BST (London)
• 7:00 PM CET (Paris)
• 7:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)
• 3:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Australia)




35 Comments

  • 8 0
 Could you comment on lessons learned from the DB InLine Air rear shock experience, at least at the beginning of its product lifecycle?

My experience was less than ideal. After two warranties and then purchasing an upgraded seal head/new design, I retired mine as the shock would always bleed fluid and start chirping like a bird within a month of the start of use. It was surprising given the good experience I had with the traditional DB Air. On a different bike.
  • 1 0
 On a specialized enduro by any chance?
  • 1 0
 That’s so they can hit you with the expensive rebuild fee.
  • 1 0
 This is what turned me off from them. I’ve never had another one of their products but the ship time and price to continually rebuild that bad boy put me off the bike for weeks at a time.
  • 1 0
 @sir-hc: Ibis Ripley
  • 6 0
 Hi,

would love to get an inexprensive version of your eewings. Made of "normal steel" like an bmx crank... Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please,...

I use cane creek headset 40 nearly on all my bikes. Inexpensive and great, but after dirty winter it always needs a rebuild. Which headset would you recomment me for bad weather conditions? Which has the best sealing?

Thanks and greetings from Tyrol,
Mike
  • 3 0
 I can answer the headset question for you: Drop the 110 series bearings into your 40 series headset & never worry about headset maintenance again.
  • 5 0
 Will there be any self-service options in the future for shocks? Other brands are moving to more user-serviceable products or at least products that don't require a workshop of special tools. Any chance of this in the future for CC?
  • 1 0
 This. I like my DB, I don’t think home servicing couldn’t be done, they just will not sell parts / seals. They will charge $200 for a rebuild though.
  • 4 0
 1. Where can we hear some of Sam's freestyle rap?

2. What's up with Sam's wallet bulge? Is that where all those eeWing profits go?
  • 2 0
 Can you please release lower service instructions for Helm forks as well as service kits? Your competitors do this, and yes it's a factor (at least for me) in terms of who's suspension products I will buy based on ability to service my own stuff. For example, I couldn't even find how much fluid and what type to add in the lowers even though you guys sell the wipers and seal kit--something is obviously disconnected.
  • 4 0
 Why don't you sell service kits to those of us that want to work on our sus ourselves?
  • 2 0
 Are you still using the same internals in your double barrels as you were when they were first released? (i believe they were designed by ohlins back then and licenced to you guys?)
  • 1 0
 I’ve had an older DBair that I liked and now run a DVO topaz t3 which is fantastic as well. The dvo is almost as adjustable albeit in a different way and user serviceable. What are the advantages of the twin tube design over DVO’s bladder design? Do you plan to ever change the DBair’s internals?
  • 1 0
 I am an up-and-coming enduro racer on the NCES circuit. Covid-19 has halted this year's races but, if I do well down the road is sponsorship an option? Or would one have to race on a larger stage in say the North American Enduro Series?
  • 3 0
 why does the rebound on your CC DB IL coil not last a year (with little riding) before needing serviced?
  • 3 0
 What's your response to the new 38mm stanchion fork offerings from RS and Fox? And is a 38mm fork really necessary?
  • 1 0
 How has the internals of the double barrel series evolved over time? The addition of the CS switch and black shaft coating are obvious to see but has there been any other changes under the hood?
  • 1 0
 Love my Helm! Any hints on if there are other fork projects coming down the pipeline for other types of bikes (xc, DH, big enduro, etc.)?
  • 2 0
 How well have the upgrades to the DB inline improved the reliability of the shocks?
  • 3 0
 Any plans for a dual crown fork?
  • 3 0
 What is your profits margin on the EE Wings Cranks?
  • 1 0
 Will you ever do a remote lockout for the CCDB Coil CS? I switched to a superdeluxe coil RTR since you dont make a CCDB Coil (non-il) with a remote.
  • 3 0
 Will you ever make a CC progressive coil that ISNT white.
  • 1 0
 Will you make the progressive coil in lighter spring rates?
  • 1 0
 What are your thoughts on e-bike specific components/suspension? Are they really necessary or driven by a desire for manufacturers to tap into a new market/revenue stream?
  • 2 0
 Will there ever be a 180mm helm? Or a conversion kit for that?
  • 2 0
 any plans to partner with Bailey Mtn on some races?
  • 1 0
 Thank you for making a cinch ring that works with Race Face cranks, since the one they provide is absolute garbage.
  • 1 0
 has anybody broken a set of the EE wings crank arms yet? thats more a question for PB commentators than cane creek
  • 1 0
 Without calipers, how can I tell which model of replacement bearings I should order for a 40 headset?
  • 1 0
 Why does rear shocks require more maintenance than forks.
  • 1 3
 What size coil should I get for my canecreek DB air... I have a size med/large but it doesn't fit in the wheel well... I think it has something to do with the carburator
  • 1 3
 Will your 40 headsets always crap out in 10 rides? Is there a plan to make that better or am I stuck having to swap it out every 2 months.
  • 1 3
 what length shocks are you coil springs for

Post a Comment



