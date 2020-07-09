Coming Up Live: Ask Us Anything with Cane Creek

Brent Graves – President and CEO

Jeff LaForge – Senior Design Engineer

Sam Anderson – Product Manager

In April of 2018, there was a unanimous "Wait, what?" response from the industry when the 400-gram, all-titanium, $999 eeWings from Cane Creek were debuted. The cranks have gotten a lot of attention in their own right, even before the beautiful limited Tye-Dye option was released late last year. Recently, Cane Creek has added a shorter 165mm length to the offering and another limited edition eeWings “Raven” crankset that features black arms.We wanted to know more about the team behind the eeWings crankset, so we thought it would be a perfect opportunity for you to ask Brent Grave, Jeff LaForge and Sam Anderson your questions.Starting at 10:00 AM PDT/7:00 PM CET Today, July 9th, you can type your questions for Cane Creek into the comment box below this article and the guys will have a crack at answering them. Sometimes your answer will pop up in a few seconds; others may take a few minutes while Brent, Sam, and Jeff work their way through questions that are popping up. Everyone who posts a question, large or small, will be taken seriously.To make this go as smoothly as possible, try to follow these guidelines:• Keep your questions relevant• Stay focused and to keep your questions on one topic if possible. You can always ask about another item later• Try to keep your questions to about 100 words• Ask Us Anything is a service to PB readers who are seeking helpful information, not a forum to broadcast opinions or grievances. If you do have an issue that you want to ask about, no worries, just keep your complaints relevant and in the context of a question so that it can be addressed in a productive manner• Use propping to acknowledge good (or not so good) questions and bump them up or down to where they belong• Please don't "Reply" to other people's questions and try to answer other people's comments. This makes it confusing to follow the thread.• 1:00 PM EST (New York)• 6:00 PM BST (London)• 7:00 PM CET (Paris)• 7:00 PM SAST (Cape Town)• 3:00 AM AEST (Sydney, Australia)